¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Drivers in Yonkers, New York, pay an average of $270 per month for car insurance, which is slightly higher than New York’s state average of $258 per month. Travelers, Safeco, and Erie Insurance offer the lowest insurance rates in the city.
Being the gateway between New York’s Hudson Valley and the New York City area, Yonkers attracts many drivers. Five major highways cut through the city, which increases traffic congestion and local insurance rates.
On average, Yonkers drivers pay $242 per month for liability-only coverage and $298 per month for full-coverage insurance.
State law allows car insurance companies in New York to consider your credit history when determining rates.[1]
New York is a no-fault state, which means both drivers involved in an accident must file a claim with their respective insurers, regardless of fault.[2]
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Yonkers, New York
Insurify partners with 100+ top insurers for accurate quotes
Best car insurance companies in Yonkers
The best car insurance company for you depends on your specific driving needs, as well as your driving record, age, and financial situation. The table below outlines some of the best car insurance options in Yonkers and highlights the drivers best suited for the different companies.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$394/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$558/mo
In business for more than 165 years, Travelers sells auto, homeowners, renters, flood, pet, and other types of insurance. In addition to liability and full-coverage car insurance, Travelers offers gap insurance, rental car reimbursement, roadside assistance, rideshare insurance, new-car replacement coverage, and more.
Policyholders can save with a number of discounts, including for bundling multiple policies, safe driving, paying in full, and earning good grades. Travelers has fewer complaints than expected with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Consumer Complaint Index. The company also has an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior).
Ventajas
Accident forgiveness available
Robust coverage selections and discount offerings
Contras
Rideshare coverage only available in Colorado and Illinois
High number of online negative customer reviews with the Better Business Bureau (BBB)
We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
815
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$85/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$186/mo
Nationwide is one of the country’s largest insurers. The company sells insurance products for car, homeowners, life, and umbrella insurance. In addition to liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, Nationwide provides optional add-ons like towing and labor, rental car, and gap insurance. The company also offers accident forgiveness and a vanishing deductible that lowers your deductible for each year you drive safely.
Nationwide has an AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior) but a higher-than-expected number of customer complaints on the NAIC Consumer Complaint Index.
Ventajas
Numerous available discounts
Savings possible via SmartRide and SmartMiles programs
Contras
Above-average number of customer complaints filed with the NAIC
Some discounts and programs aren’t available in all states
Nationwide is a good insurance company, but I'm looking for a cheaper place with the same coverage. My premiums increase every 6 months for no apparent reason. I haven't had any accidents, tickets, DUIs, or anything else. I used to wonder why a policy went to 6 months instead of 12, but I finally figured it out. They can raise your coverage twice in a year, which seems very unfair. I'm retired.
Antoinette - April 8, 2024
Verified
Nationwide is not on your side
My rate doubled for no apparent reason. I have no tickets and no accidents.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
825
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$242/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$335/mo
Owned by Liberty Mutual, Safeco offers car, homeowners, renters, pet, and other insurance products. The company has been in business since 1923, and it provides new-vehicle replacement coverage, rental car reimbursement, liability, and full-coverage policies. Safeco’s money-saving opportunities include accident forgiveness, diminishing deductible, and cash back programs.
The company has an average amount of complaints on the NAIC Consumer Complaint Index. AM Best gave Safeco a financial strength rating of A (Excellent).
Ventajas
Cash back for claims-free drivers
Many options for customizing car insurance
Contras
Limited number of available discounts
Customer reviews indicate room for improvement in customer service
The underwriter is incompetent. Your staff didn't renew my policy and sent a rude letter stating that I have debris or algae on my roof.
Carol - April 6, 2024
Verified
It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Yonkers
If you cause an accident, your liability insurance covers the costs of the other driver’s resulting vehicle repairs and medical bills. It doesn’t cover your own repairs and medical expenses, which is why liability-only policies tend to cost less than full-coverage policies.[3]
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Yonkers for liability-only auto insurance.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
CSAA
219
Safeco
242
Liberty Mutual
322
Midvale Home & Auto
361
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Yonkers
Full-coverage car insuranceis a more robust policy that includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. These additional coverages pay for your car repair costs in the event of a collision or non-collision event, including damage from fire, theft, or severe weather.
These robust policies work best for drivers of high-value, new, or financed vehicles. If you have an auto loan or finance your vehicle, your lender or dealership may require you to purchase this coverage.
Full-coverage insurance typically costs more than liability-only insurance. Here are the cheapest full-coverage options in Yonkers.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
CSAA
314
Safeco
335
Midvale Home & Auto
435
Liberty Mutual
447
Car insurance requirements in New York
New York drivers must carry auto insurance that meets the state liability requirements in order to drive legally in the state. New York is a no-fault state, which means your car insurance company will cover your medical bills and other losses after an accident.
In addition to liability coverage, drivers in the state need to purchase a minimum amount of personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. This can cover the costs of medical expenses and other economic losses following an accident for drivers and their passengers.[4]
This table outlines New York’s minimum liability insurance requirements:
If you want additional protection for your vehicle, you should consider purchasing the following optional coverages:
Collision coverage
This insurance policy covers the repair costs to your own vehicle after an accident, regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage
If a non-collision event — such as fire, theft, or severe weather — causes damage to your vehicle, comprehensive coverage kicks in.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
If you have an accident with someone who doesn’t have any or enough insurance, this can cover your vehicle damage.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Receiving traffic violations will typically increase your car insurance rates. Common violations include speeding tickets, driving-under-the-influence charges, and at-fault accidents. Car insurance companies typically see you as riskier to insure if you have these incidents on your record. To offset these risks, insurers charge you higher premiums.[5]
How much your car insurance rates increase in Yonkers depends on the severity and frequency of your incidents. In New York, accidents stay on your record for three years, violations that lead to license suspension stay on your record for four years, and DUIs stay on your record for up to 15 years.[6]
Find Car Insurance after an Incident in Yonkers
Insurify partners with more than 70 top insurers for quotes
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
New York uses a point system for traffic violations. If you receive 11 points during an 18-month period, you may face license suspension. Drivers who speed can earn up to 11 points depending on how significantly they exceed the speed limit.[7]
Receiving a speeding ticket will likely lead to higher rates. Here are the cheapest car insurance options for Yonkers drivers with a speeding ticket on their record.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
CSAA
371
259
Safeco
417
301
Liberty Mutual
551
397
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
Drivers in Yonkers with an accident on their record pay more for car insurance on average than drivers with a clean record. An accident will stay on your record in New York for three years. How much your premium increases will also depend on the severity of the accident and the size of the claims payout. If you have multiple accidents, your insurer might not renew your policy.
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Yonkers for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
CSAA
393
274
Safeco
435
314
Liberty Mutual
571
411
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
A DUI is one of the most severe traffic violations you can receive, and it will stay on your record for 15 years in New York. Your car insurance rates will increase significantly, and your car insurance company may even decide not to renew your policy.
If you’re looking for new insurance after a DUI, the following car insurance companies offer the lowest rates to Yonkers drivers with DUIs.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
CSAA
451
315
Safeco
481
348
Liberty Mutual
642
462
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Your age can have a big effect on your auto insurance rates. Due to years of experience on the road, drivers typically see their rates decrease steadily between the ages of 35 and 70. Premiums tend to increase a bit again for drivers around the age of 75 to account for aging-related risk factors.
The following companies offer the most affordable monthly rates for senior drivers in Yonkers.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Safeco
240
173
Liberty Mutual
278
200
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teens pay the highest car insurance rates by driver age, on average. Drivers younger than 20 have a fatal crash rate three times higher than that of drivers 20 and older.[8] Insurers offset the risk associated with insuring teen drivers by charging higher monthly premiums.
Young drivers can save money on insurance by joining their parents’ insurance policy, opting for a safer vehicle, and qualifying for good student discounts. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for teen drivers in Yonkers.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
CSAA
533
371
Safeco
603
436
Liberty Mutual
760
548
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Yonkers
Drivers in Yonkers deal with above-average insurance costs, so it’s worth looking into any strategy that can help you save. The following tips can help you earn lower rates:
Raise your deductible. Your deductible is the amount you pay out of pocket after a claim. Higher deductibles generally mean lower monthly car insurance rates.
Buy a safe car. Cars with advanced safety features and strong safety records often come with lower average car insurance rates.
Look into discounts. Most car insurance companies offer numerous discounts, including lower prices for drivers who buy homeowners and car insurance from the same insurer.
Shop around and compare. Receiving and comparing online quotes from at least three different car insurance companies is a great way to find the lowest rate.[9]
Find the Cheapest Car Insurance in Yonkers, NY
Insurify partners with 100+ insurers for real-time quotes
The table below shows the average monthly quotes for drivers in Yonkers by credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Yonkers?
Yonkers drivers pay $270 per month for car insurance, which is 94% more expensive than the overall national average of $139 per month. Statewide, drivers in New York pay above-average car insurance rates at $258 per month. The cheapest car insurance in New York can be found outside of the New York City area.
Still, Yonkers has higher rates than some other cities in the state, such as Schenectady and Syracuse. Local crime rates, population density, and property values influence price variations by ZIP code.
More cities in New York
Car insurance rates vary by city within New York, with the highest rates found in New York City boroughs. The table below shows how the cost of full-coverage insurance in different New York cities compares to the average rate of $298 per month in Yonkers.
Yonkers car insurance FAQs
You should decide how much coverage you need before you start shopping around for the most affordable coverage for you. The information below should help you navigate the process of buying car insurance in Yonkers, New York.
How much is car insurance in Yonkers?
The overall cost of car insurance in Yonkers is $270 per month. Drivers pay, on average, $242 per month for liability coverage and $298 for full-coverage insurance. Your specific premium will depend on your driving record, chosen coverage, vehicle type, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Yonkers?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.2 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), Travelers is the best car insurance company in Yonkers. Other top insurers include Safeco, Erie, and Nationwide.
What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Yonkers, NY?
Compared to most cities in the U.S., Yonkers has a relatively high population density of around 11,750 people per square mile. Having a higher population density can mean more people on the roads, which increases the risk level of accidents and other property damage. Car insurance costs vary by ZIP code based on factors like crime rates, road infrastructure, and more.
Which borough has the most expensive car insurance?
Brooklyn has the most expensive full-coverage car insurance of all five New York City boroughs, according to Insurify data. On average, Brooklyn drivers pay $374 per month for full-coverage insurance.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
