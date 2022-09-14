Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Receiving traffic violations will typically increase your car insurance rates. Common violations include speeding tickets, driving-under-the-influence charges, and at-fault accidents. Car insurance companies typically see you as riskier to insure if you have these incidents on your record. To offset these risks, insurers charge you higher premiums.[5]

How much your car insurance rates increase in Yonkers depends on the severity and frequency of your incidents. In New York, accidents stay on your record for three years, violations that lead to license suspension stay on your record for four years, and DUIs stay on your record for up to 15 years.[6]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

New York uses a point system for traffic violations. If you receive 11 points during an 18-month period, you may face license suspension. Drivers who speed can earn up to 11 points depending on how significantly they exceed the speed limit.[7]

Receiving a speeding ticket will likely lead to higher rates. Here are the cheapest car insurance options for Yonkers drivers with a speeding ticket on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only CSAA 371 259 Safeco 417 301 Liberty Mutual 551 397 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Drivers in Yonkers with an accident on their record pay more for car insurance on average than drivers with a clean record. An accident will stay on your record in New York for three years. How much your premium increases will also depend on the severity of the accident and the size of the claims payout. If you have multiple accidents, your insurer might not renew your policy.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Yonkers for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only CSAA 393 274 Safeco 435 314 Liberty Mutual 571 411 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

A DUI is one of the most severe traffic violations you can receive, and it will stay on your record for 15 years in New York. Your car insurance rates will increase significantly, and your car insurance company may even decide not to renew your policy.

If you’re looking for new insurance after a DUI, the following car insurance companies offer the lowest rates to Yonkers drivers with DUIs.