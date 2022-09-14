Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Illinois
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $86/mes para cobertura total en Illinois.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Springfield is the largest city in central Illinois and the sixth-largest city in the state. Residents live in a generally suburban environment, and the average commute to work is 17.5 minutes.[1] The average cost of car insurance in the city is $126 per month, which is in line with the Illinois state average of $131 and lower than the national average of $158 per month.
Your premium will depend on factors like your age and driving history, but Springfield drivers benefit from relatively low average rates. Here’s what you need to know about comparing rates and finding cheap coverage in Springfield.
Datos Breves
Springfield drivers pay $78 per month for liability coverage and $173 for full-coverage insurance, on average.
The Illinois Department of Insurance suggests that drivers consider buying more coverage than the minimum 25/50/20 policy required in the state.[2]
The cheapest car insurance companies in Springfield are Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Springfield
When looking at top car insurance companies in Springfield, you should consider your coverage preferences, driving habits, and budget. The cheapest option you find may not work best for your insurance needs.
Here are three top insurers selling affordable coverage in Springfield. Start your search below.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Auto-Owners
4.0
$46
$28
Liability-only coverage
Hugo
3.3
$83
$40
College students
State Farm
4.5
$50
$30
Drivers with at-fault accidents
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor��’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Auto-Owners
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$28/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$47/mo
Auto-Owners stands out as the top choice for liability-only car insurance in Springfield. The company has 10 local agents in the city. You can customize your coverage to buy only the protection you need and access several discounts to help keep your rates low. You also have the option of at-fault accident forgiveness coverage in case of a mishap on the road.
Ventajas
10 agents near the city center
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region
Below-average number of customer complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) for a company of its size
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$40/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$79/mo
Hugo is the best car insurance company for Springfield college students with different budgets and driving needs. It offers pay-as-you-go coverage for as little as three days at a time, but you can also get full coverage for more protection. Hugo will extend your coverage without charging extra fees or interest if you’re short on cash and can’t reload your account.
Ventajas
Trustpilot rating of 4.8 stars with nearly 12,000 reviews
Flexible for students who drive infrequently
Zero down payment makes policies accessible
Contras
No local agents available
High-mileage students may find cheaper car insurance elsewhere
My car's registration has been suspended because Hugo failed to report to the state that I have insurance.
Ronald - March 8, 2024
Verified
Hugo gradually increases prices like other insurance companies
I was initially fond of Hugo. However, over the past year, they have increased their rates by almost $1 per day, which amounts to $30 per month. This increase happened despite no changes on my end, except for turning 35, an age I thought would result in a decrease in my rates.
Leo - March 4, 2024
Verified
Great Option for Liability Coverage
Excellent.
Best insurer for drivers with at-fault accidents: State Farm
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$30/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$50/mo
State Farm considers your driving record as just one of several factors when determining quotes, making it an excellent option for Springfield drivers after an at-fault accident. You have various coverage options, including emergency road service and collision coverage. The company has 25 local agents to help you navigate coverage options, limits, and deductibles.
Ventajas
25 Springfield agents available
A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region
Contras
Gap insurance not available
Accident-free discount requires three years of continuous coverage
Illinois defensive driving course discount only available to drivers age 55 and older
Review coverage options. Consider your coverage needs. You may want to drop unnecessary coverage or adjust policy limits to cut costs.
Keep your credit score up. Springfield insurers consider credit scores when setting your car insurance rates. Better scores can lead to better premiums.
Ask about discounts. Get in touch with your insurance agent to find out if you qualify for any discounts.
Compare quotes. Request quotes from more than one insurance company to find the most affordable coverage for you.
Find Car Insurance in Springfield, Illinois
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Springfield: Auto-Owners
Liability-only car insurance doesn’t cover your injuries or motor vehicle damage. Instead, it covers any damage or injury you cause to others while driving. It includes bodily injury liability and property damage liability. Bodily injury liability pays for medical expenses and rehabilitation costs, while property damage covers damage to another car or property.[3]
Liability-only policies in Springfield cost $78 per month, on average. Here’s where you can find the lowest rates for liability-only coverage in Springfield.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
28
State Farm
30
GEICO
40
Hugo
40
COUNTRY Financial
42
Erie
46
Mile Auto
47
USAA
50
American Family
54
Safeco
57
Mercury
59
Clearcover
63
Nationwide
63
Travelers
67
Farmers
72
Direct Auto
73
Allstate
75
Midvale Home & Auto
81
State Auto
81
GAINSCO
85
Elephant
88
Dairyland
90
The General
93
Liberty Mutual
95
Bristol West
104
Foremost
134
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Springfield: Auto-Owners
Full-coverage car insurance includes liability coverage and also protects your vehicle with collision and comprehensive coverage. You may want to opt for full coverage if you have a new or high-value car you want to protect against potential damages. If you lease or finance your car, your lender will typically require you to purchase this coverage.
Drivers in Springfield pay an average of $173 per month for full-coverage insurance. For cheap full-coverage insurance, consider these auto insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
47
State Farm
50
Mile Auto
66
GEICO
67
COUNTRY Financial
70
Erie
77
Hugo
79
USAA
82
American Family
88
Mercury
97
Clearcover
102
Safeco
105
Travelers
105
Nationwide
108
Farmers
119
Allstate
125
Midvale Home & Auto
132
Direct Auto
144
Liberty Mutual
151
State Auto
157
Elephant
158
GAINSCO
187
Dairyland
238
The General
244
Bristol West
250
Foremost
305
Car insurance requirements in Illinois
Per Illinois state law, drivers must carry a minimum amount of liability insurance. Illinois is an at-fault state, which means the driver who caused the accident is financially responsible for injuries, property damage, and other losses caused by the accident.[4]
The Illinois Department of Insurance suggests that the minimum limits may fall short of covering all expenses after an accident. You should consider increasing your coverage limits for better financial protection.
Here are the minimum requirements for car insurance in Illinois:
In addition to the required liability and UM/UIM insurance, several other coverage options are available for Springfield drivers. Common optional insurance add-ons include:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance covers your car repair or replacement costs after an auto accident or a collision with an object, like a fence or a pole.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for damages to your car from non-collision incidents, like theft, vandalism, or severe weather.
Custom equipment
This pays to repair or replace upgrades you’ve made to your car, like custom rims or a fancy stereo.
Medical payments
Medical payments, also known as MedPay, helps cover medical expenses for you and your passengers after an accident, regardless of who causes the wreck.
Gap insurance
Gap insurance fills the gap between what you owe on your loan or lease and what your car is worth if you total your vehicle.
Rental reimbursement
Rental reimbursement helps with the cost of renting a car if yours is in the shop after an accident or covered loss.
Roadside assistance
Roadside assistance includes towing coverage, jump-starts, and flat-tire fixes if you’re stuck on the side of the road.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Driving incidents include at-fault accidents,speeding tickets, DUIs, and other traffic violations. These incidents show up on your driving record. Because insurance companies look at your driving history when setting your rates, incidents can increase how much they charge you for car insurance coverage.[5]
Springfield drivers with an incident on their record pay $177 per month for car insurance. How much your premium will increase after an incident depends on the severity of the offense and whether you have other violations on your record.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
Speeding is a leading cause of car accidents in Illinois. The state had nearly 20% more speed-related crashes and 11% more speed-related fatal accidents in 2021 than in 2020.[6] If you have a speeding ticket on your record, insurers will likely consider you a higher-risk driver and increase your premiums. Some insurers offer discounts for completing defensive driving courses.
Here are some of the cheapest Springfield car insurance companies for drivers with a speeding ticket. On average, these drivers pay $114 per month for liability coverage and $254 per month for full coverage.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
28
38
State Farm
30
39
GEICO
40
52
Hugo
40
58
COUNTRY Financial
42
56
Erie
46
66
Mile Auto
47
68
USAA
50
65
American Family
54
72
Safeco
57
81
Mercury
59
89
Clearcover
63
89
Nationwide
63
83
Travelers
67
89
Farmers
72
94
Direct Auto
73
98
Allstate
75
98
GAINSCO
85
108
Elephant
88
116
Dairyland
90
121
The General
93
126
Liberty Mutual
95
133
Bristol West
104
138
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
In 2021, 9,996 people were in car accidents in Sangamon County. Because insurance companies consider your driving history and accident record when determining premiums, you’ll face increased rates after an accident. Looking at quotes from several auto insurance companies can help you find low rates if you have an at-fault accident on your record.
Springfield drivers pay an average of $119 per month for liability-only car insurance and $264 per month for full coverage if they have a past accident. Consider the following insurance companies for cheap rates.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
28
39
State Farm
30
41
GEICO
40
55
Hugo
40
55
COUNTRY Financial
42
60
Erie
46
68
Mile Auto
47
72
USAA
50
69
American Family
54
75
Safeco
57
86
Mercury
59
93
Clearcover
63
103
Nationwide
63
88
Travelers
67
94
Farmers
72
99
Direct Auto
73
104
Allstate
75
103
GAINSCO
85
115
Elephant
88
123
Dairyland
90
127
The General
93
133
Liberty Mutual
95
140
Bristol West
104
144
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
Driving under the influence (DUI) can have serious repercussions. In 2021, 91% of Illinois drivers arrested for a DUI charge lost their license.[7] Besides facing legal fees and other consequences, you may also struggle to find affordable auto coverage after a DUI.
Drivers in Springfield with a past DUI pay $135 per month for liability-only car insurance and $299 per month for full coverage. Here are the cheapest average monthly premiums for drivers with a DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
28
46
State Farm
30
49
GEICO
40
66
Hugo
40
61
COUNTRY Financial
42
69
Erie
46
69
Mile Auto
47
80
USAA
50
82
American Family
54
88
Safeco
57
93
Mercury
59
99
Clearcover
63
103
Nationwide
63
103
Travelers
67
110
Farmers
72
118
Direct Auto
73
120
Allstate
75
123
GAINSCO
85
139
Elephant
88
144
Dairyland
90
147
The General
93
152
Liberty Mutual
95
156
Bristol West
104
170
Foremost
134
220
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Your age has a significant effect on how much you pay for auto coverage. Car insurance expenses tend to decrease with age for drivers between the ages of 35 and 70. However, drivers older than 70 may start to face slightly increased rates as insurers account for aging-related risk factors and a higher fatal car accident rate.
Senior drivers in Springfield pay $120 per month for full coverage and $54 per month for liability only, on average. Take a look at the table below to find the best quotes for Springfield seniors.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
20
34
State Farm
21
35
GEICO
29
49
COUNTRY Financial
31
52
Erie
32
54
Mile Auto
33
46
USAA
37
60
American Family
39
63
Nationwide
43
74
Mercury
44
73
Safeco
45
83
Travelers
48
76
Direct Auto
52
102
Farmers
52
86
Clearcover
54
88
Allstate
56
93
Elephant
64
114
GAINSCO
64
142
Dairyland
67
177
The General
70
184
Liberty Mutual
72
114
Bristol West
77
185
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Teens pay the most expensive car insurance rates because they have little driving experience and are prone to riskier behavior. Insurers classify teenagers as high-risk drivers, and high-risk drivers pay more for auto insurance coverage.
However, a few strategic choices can lower teen car insurance costs. To start, consider joining your parents’ insurance policy — it’s often cheaper than buying coverage separately. You may also pay less by choosing a car with good safety ratings and keeping your grades up to qualify for a good student discount.
In the table below, you’ll find the average car insurance costs for teens from different insurers in Springfield. On average, teens in the city pay $302 per month for full coverage and $136 per month for liability only.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
46
78
State Farm
51
85
COUNTRY Financial
59
98
GEICO
63
105
Hugo
72
142
USAA
82
135
Erie
83
140
Mile Auto
90
126
American Family
91
149
Safeco
101
186
Nationwide
107
184
Mercury
108
177
Clearcover
112
181
Travelers
120
188
Farmers
125
206
Allstate
131
218
Direct Auto
132
261
Dairyland
145
384
Elephant
145
260
The General
148
388
GAINSCO
151
333
Liberty Mutual
159
253
Bristol West
172
413
Foremost
238
541
Springfield car insurance quotes by credit tier
Insurers will likely look at your credit-based insurance score when setting your rates. Credit-based insurance scores aren’t the same as traditional credit scores, but your payment history, outstanding debt, and credit are crucial factors.
Insurers consider your credit history a good indicator of the number of claims you may file in the future. Springfield drivers with excellent or good credit often pay significantly less than drivers with poor credit.
Here are the average rates for full-coverage insurance by credit tier in Springfield.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Springfield?
The overall average cost of auto insurance in Springfield is $126 per month, which is less than the national average of $158 per month. Rates can vary by city and ZIP code within Illinois, depending on population density, accident rates, and more.
Drivers in denser urban areas typically pay more for coverage than people in rural and suburban areas. For instance, Chicago drivers pay an average of $219 per month for full coverage, and Springfield residents pay $173.
More cities in Illinois
Average rates for coverage vary by city in Illinois. Peoria, about an hour north of Springfield, has similar car insurance rates to Springfield’s, while Naperville and Rockford drivers pay less on average. Below, you can see how much drivers in other Illinois cities pay for full coverage and liability-only insurance.
Springfield car insurance FAQs
You should decide how much car insurance you need before you start the process of shopping around for coverage. The information below should answer any remaining questions and help you navigate the process of buying coverage in Springfield.
How much is car insurance in Springfield?
The overall cost of car insurance in Springfield is $126 per month. Drivers pay $78 per month for liability coverage and $173 for full-coverage insurance. How much you end up paying for coverage depends on your driving record, credit history, age, and more.
Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Springfield?
Auto-Owners has the cheapest car insurance in Springfield, with a monthly liability-only rate of $28. Other affordable insurers include State Farm and GEICO, with liability rates of $30 and $40 per month, respectively. The cheapest car insurance company for you will depend on many factors, including your age, ZIP code, gender, driving record, credit history, and vehicle.
What are the best car insurance companies in Springfield?
With an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best and an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Springfield. Other top insurers include Auto-Owners and Hugo.
What is the minimum car insurance in Illinois?
Illinois drivers must carry a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, $20,000 per accident in property damage liability, and $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in UM/UIM coverage.
Is it illegal to drive without insurance in Illinois?
Yes. If you don’t have insurance in Illinois, a law enforcement officer may give you a traffic citation. You also face license plate suspension and a minimum fine of $500.[8]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
