Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.
Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Illinois
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $86/mes para cobertura total en Illinois.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Situated along the Sangamon River and Lake Decatur in Macon County, Decatur is known for its year-round water activities such as swimming, fishing, and water skiing. It’s less populated and has fewer car thefts than other nearby Illinois cities.[1] This could be why Decatur’s average car insurance rates are cheaper than the national average and similar to Illinois’ average rates.
The average cost of car insurance in Decatur is $71 per month for liability only and $146 per month for full coverage.
Datos Breves
Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO are the cheapest insurers for liability insurance in Decatur, based on Insurify data.
If you’re having trouble locking in car insurance coverage because of a poor driving history, the Illinois Automobile Insurance Plan (ILAIP) can help.
Infrequent drivers in Decatur can find cheap rates with Mile Auto.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Decatur
If you’re looking for the cheapest car insurance in Decatur, consider your budget, driving record, and car insurance coverage needs. It’s a good idea to compare multiple auto insurance companies simultaneously to see where you can get a good deal.
To make your search for the right coverage a bit easier, here are some of the best car insurance companies in Decatur and why they stand out.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best for
Mile Auto
3.5
$68
$48
Low-mileage drivers
USAA
4.5
$82
$48
Military members and veterans
State Farm
4.5
$50
$30
Young drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$40/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$57/mo
Around 20% of Decatur’s population is made up of seniors who may only drive on an occasional basis. Senior drivers and people working primarily from home may land cheap coverage through Mile Auto. Mile Auto specializes in pay-per-mile insurance and can save you money if you don’t drive often.
Ventajas
Affordable pay-per-mile policies
Doesn’t use vehicle-tracking devices
Contras
No mobile app available
Limited coverage options
Best insurer for military members and veterans: USAA
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$43/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$70/mo
According to a 2017–2021 U.S. Census Bureau estimate, more than 4,000 veterans call Decatur home. Veterans and military members in the area can find cheap car insurance rates with USAA. The company specifically serves the military community with auto insurance and other insurance products and financial services.
Ventajas
Offers a usage-based car insurance program
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$26/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$43/mo
Decatur is home to many students from Millikin University and Richland Community College. State Farm offers a variety of discounts for these types of drivers, like a good student discount and driver training discount. These discounts can help students and young drivers save money on car insurance in Decatur.
Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified
Pricing
Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified
Fair
They are the cheapest car insurance around.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Decatur
It’s not only important to do your research before buying a policy, but it’s important to take steps to get the cheapest rates possible for you.
Here are some tips to help you find the best car insurance coverage and cheapest Decatur car insurance rates:
Shop around. Get quotes from at least three car insurers to zero in on the right policy for your unique situation. Compare different rates, coverage options, and company reviews. You can use an independent insurance agent in Decatur or an online quote-comparison platform.
Look for discounts. Most car insurance agencies offer discounts that can lower the cost of your auto policy and help you secure the best insurance. The good student discount, loyalty discount, and anti-theft device discount are some popular discounts.
Bundle insurance. If you pair your auto insurance with homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance with the same company, you can usually save some money on your car insurance costs.
Consider usage-based insurance. Usage-based insurance is worth exploring if you’re an infrequent driver. You’ll only pay for the miles you drive plus a monthly base rate.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Decatur, Illinois
Liability quotes start at $24 per month
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Decatur: Auto-Owners
To drive legally in Decatur and other cities in Illinois, you must purchase at least liability car insurance, which helps pay for the other party’s property damage and medical expenses after an at-fault accident.
Compared to other types of car insurance, liability coverage tends to be the cheapest. The most affordable car insurer for a liability-only policy in Decatur is Auto-Owners, at $24 per month.
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for liability-only coverage in Decatur.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
24
State Farm
26
GEICO
34
Hugo
34
COUNTRY Financial
36
Erie
39
Mile Auto
40
USAA
43
American Family
46
Safeco
49
Mercury
50
Clearcover
54
Nationwide
54
Travelers
58
Farmers
62
Direct Auto
63
Allstate
64
Midvale Home & Auto
69
State Auto
69
GAINSCO
73
Elephant
75
Dairyland
77
The General
80
Liberty Mutual
81
Bristol West
89
Foremost
115
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Decatur: Auto-Owners
Full-coverage car insurance is typically optional in Decatur and usually consists of liability, collision, and comprehensive coverages. It can provide you with additional protection and peace of mind for vehicle damages in various situations. Also, if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, your lender will likely require it.
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Decatur is $146 per month. The table below shows the lowest rates for full-coverage auto insurance policies in Decatur.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
40
State Farm
43
Mile Auto
57
GEICO
58
COUNTRY Financial
60
Erie
66
Hugo
68
USAA
70
American Family
75
Mercury
83
Clearcover
87
Safeco
90
Travelers
90
Nationwide
93
Farmers
102
Allstate
107
Midvale Home & Auto
113
Direct Auto
123
Liberty Mutual
130
State Auto
135
Elephant
136
GAINSCO
160
Dairyland
204
The General
209
Bristol West
214
Foremost
261
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Illinois
Because Illinois is an at-fault — or tort — state, you have to cover the property damage and injury costs of the other driver and passengers if you’re responsible for a car accident. After you purchase at least the minimum-required liability insurance, be sure to keep your policy handy while you drive. Otherwise, you might face legal and financial consequences for not showing proof of insurance.
Here are the car insurance requirements in Illinois:[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$20,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$20,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage
$20,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
You might want to go beyond the minimum Illinois car insurance requirements and purchase additional coverage that can protect you in certain situations.
Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle if you hit another driver’s vehicle or stationary object, no matter who’s at fault.
Gap coverage
Gap coverage pays for the difference between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement in case of a total loss.
Roadside assistance coverage
Roadside assistance can be helpful if your vehicle suddenly breaks down and you need help. It covers towing, tire changes, dead-battery jumps, and other related issues.
Illinois Automobile Insurance Plan
ILAIP
The Illinois Automobile Insurance Plan (ILAIP) offers car insurance to drivers who wouldn’t be able to purchase it otherwise. It might be an option if you’ve been denied coverage because of a violation on your record, like driving under the influence (DUI) or driving without insurance.
To get approved for an auto policy under ILAIP, you’ll need to prove you’ve had no success qualifying for coverage elsewhere within the past 60 days.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUI convictions are a few examples of incidents that can increase car insurance premiums. Auto insurance companies consider drivers with these types of incidents on their driving records as high-risk drivers and, in turn, charge more to mitigate the risk. The best way to avoid costly premiums and lock in the lowest price is to maintain a clean record.
Here are the average car insurance quotes in Decatur based on driving history.
Shop for Car Insurance in Decatur, IL
Rates start at $31 per month for drivers with an incident
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
Illinois takes speeding seriously. The state police measure driver speed through a variety of devices, like hand-held radar, moving radar, and pacing devices.[3] Because speeding can make it a challenge to react safely and avoid an accident, Decatur drivers who speed typically face higher car insurance rates.
The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Decatur is $104 per month for liability insurance.
Here are the cheapest auto insurers in Decatur for drivers with a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
24
32
State Farm
26
33
GEICO
34
44
Hugo
34
49
COUNTRY Financial
36
48
Erie
39
56
Mile Auto
40
58
USAA
43
56
American Family
46
61
Safeco
49
69
Mercury
50
75
Clearcover
54
76
Nationwide
54
71
Travelers
58
77
Farmers
62
81
Direct Auto
63
85
Allstate
64
83
GAINSCO
73
93
Elephant
75
99
Dairyland
77
104
The General
80
108
Liberty Mutual
81
114
Bristol West
89
118
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
After a serious or fatal accident, the City of Decatur Police Department turns to the Fatal Accident Investigation Team (FAIT) to perform an investigation. If you cause an accident in the city, car insurance companies will likely consider you a high-risk driver and charge you higher premiums as a result.
Decatur drivers with an accident on their records pay an average of $108 per month for liability car insurance.
Here’s a look at the most affordable insurance for Decatur drivers with at-fault accidents on their records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
24
34
State Farm
26
35
GEICO
34
47
Hugo
34
47
COUNTRY Financial
36
52
Erie
39
58
Mile Auto
40
61
USAA
43
59
American Family
46
64
Safeco
49
74
Mercury
50
79
Clearcover
54
88
Nationwide
54
75
Travelers
58
81
Farmers
62
86
Direct Auto
63
90
Allstate
64
88
GAINSCO
73
99
Elephant
75
105
Dairyland
77
109
The General
80
114
Liberty Mutual
81
120
Bristol West
89
123
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
In 2021, the Illinois Secretary of State recorded more than 21,000 DUI arrests.[4] A DUI conviction in Illinois usually leads to fines, jail time, and a license suspension.
To reinstate your license after a DUI, you may also need to file an SR-22 insurance form with the state, per the state of Illinois, and can expect higher premiums or difficulty securing coverage.
Drivers with DUIs pay an average of $123 per month for car insurance in Decatur. This table shows the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in Decatur.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
24
39
State Farm
26
43
GEICO
34
56
Hugo
34
51
COUNTRY Financial
36
59
Erie
39
59
Mile Auto
40
68
USAA
43
70
American Family
46
75
Safeco
49
80
Mercury
50
84
Clearcover
54
88
Nationwide
54
88
Travelers
58
95
Farmers
62
102
Direct Auto
63
103
Allstate
64
105
GAINSCO
73
120
Elephant
75
123
Dairyland
77
126
The General
80
131
Liberty Mutual
81
133
Bristol West
89
146
Foremost
115
188
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Age-related physical and mental impairments can make it more difficult for seniors in Decatur to drive safely and avoid accidents.[5] That’s why average premiums usually decrease around age 35 and pick back up again around age 70.
Senior drivers in Decatur pay an average of $49 per month for car insurance, but here are the cheapest car insurance companies in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
17
29
State Farm
18
30
GEICO
25
42
COUNTRY Financial
27
45
Erie
27
46
Mile Auto
28
40
USAA
32
51
American Family
33
54
Nationwide
37
64
Mercury
38
62
Safeco
39
71
Travelers
42
65
Direct Auto
45
87
Farmers
45
73
Allstate
47
79
Clearcover
47
75
Elephant
54
98
GAINSCO
55
121
Dairyland
57
152
The General
60
157
Liberty Mutual
61
98
Bristol West
66
158
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Compared to older drivers, teens and young drivers have less driving experience and limited knowledge. For this reason, car insurance companies usually charge them higher rates.
To save on an auto policy, teens can stay on their parents’ insurance or lock in student-specific discounts. In Decatur, teen drivers pay an average of $124 per month for car insurance.
Here’s a look at the average monthly car insurance quotes for young adults and teen drivers in Decatur.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
40
66
State Farm
44
73
COUNTRY Financial
51
84
GEICO
53
91
Hugo
61
122
Erie
71
120
USAA
71
115
Mile Auto
77
109
American Family
78
127
Safeco
87
160
Mercury
91
151
Nationwide
92
158
Clearcover
96
154
Travelers
104
161
Farmers
107
176
Allstate
112
187
Direct Auto
114
223
Elephant
123
223
Dairyland
124
329
The General
127
332
GAINSCO
130
285
Liberty Mutual
136
218
Bristol West
147
353
Foremost
204
463
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
While some states ban the use of credit scores in determining premiums, Illinois allows companies to do so.[6] The chart below shows that Decatur drivers with excellent credit pay $100 per month, on average, while drivers with poor credit pay an average of $178 per month.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Decatur?
Overall car insurance premiums for Decatur drivers are cheaper than the national average of $158 per month.
Rates can vary by ZIP code and city within Illinois due to factors like population, crime rates, weather conditions, and the number of uninsured drivers.[7] For example, Chicago has notoriously expensive car insurance premiums, especially compared to smaller cities like Decatur.
More cities in Illinois
Here’s a look at the average quotes for coverage in other Illinois cities compared to Decatur.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Decatur car insurance FAQs
Read Insurify’s guide on how much coverage you need, and check out the answers to frequently asked questions about car insurance in Decatur.
How much is car insurance in Decatur?
The average cost of car insurance in Decatur is $71 per month for liability only and $146 per month for full coverage.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Decatur?
Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO are the cheapest insurers for liability insurance in Decatur, with rates of $24, $26, and $34, per month, respectively.
However, the best way to find the lowest rates for your situation is to compare quotes with at least three insurance companies and see which one can offer you the best deal for car insurance.
What are the best car insurance companies in Decatur?
Some of Decatur’s best car insurance companies are Mile Auto, State Farm, and USAA. These companies have solid car insurance coverage offerings, good customer satisfaction ratings, and strong AM Best financial strength ratings.
How much does car insurance cost per month in Illinois?
The average cost of car insurance in Illinois is $79 per month for liability coverage and $183 per month for full coverage.
What are the minimum car insurance requirements in Illinois?
Illinois requires 20/50/20 minimum car insurance coverage. This translates to $20,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability coverage and $20,000 per accident for property damage liability coverage. Illinois also requires uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage for the same limits.[2]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
Anna BaluchEscritora de seguros
Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.
Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.