¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en California
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $58/mes para solo responsabilidad y $107/mes para cobertura total en California.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Drivers in Anaheim can expect to pay an average of $208 per month for car insurance. The city’s rates are slightly lower than California’s average of $190 and well below the national average of $158 per month.
Anaheim has a smaller population than other major California cities, including Los Angeles and San Diego.[1] But it’s home to Disneyland, which saw an estimated 16.8 million visitors in 2022.[2] The presence of tourists increases accident risks, which may contribute to Anaheim’s rates being slightly higher than you may expect.
Mile Auto, Sun Coast, and Mercury are the cheapest car insurance companies for Anaheim residents.
California is an at-fault state for car insurance.
Insurers in California can’t use your credit score when determining your rates.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Anaheim
Car insurance costs vary based on your insurer, driving record, coverage needs, and various other factors. A company that provides low-price coverage for one motorist with a specific driving profile may not offer a low rate for a different driver.
It’s always best to shop around on your own or with the help of an independent insurance agent and compare options to find the best auto insurance company in each situation. To help you get started, here are some companies offering low-cost coverage for Anaheim drivers.
Insurance Company
3.6
$99/mo
$184/mo
Mercury offers affordable auto insurance for drivers after a DUI, well below the national average rate.
Ventajas
Numerous coverage options, discounts, and bundling opportunities
Competitive auto insurance prices
Contras
Only available in 11 states (including California)
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
$188/mo
$407/mo
Insurers charge higher car insurance rates for drivers after at-fault crashes due to the added risk. Travelers offers affordable rates for drivers with a crash on their record and accident forgiveness for drivers who purchase a Responsible Driver Plan.
Ventajas
Offers many opportunities to earn discounts, including early quote discounts and savings for electric car ownership
Offers many types of insurance coverage, so you may be able to get all the insurance you need from one insurer while scoring savings for bundling coverage
Contras
Received poor marks from some reviewers, earning just 2.1 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot
Not among the top insurers in California in J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction study
We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
$74/mo
$137/mo
Mile Auto provides affordable coverage for teen drivers, which is important in Anaheim, where nearly a quarter (23%) of the population is younger than 18. Premium prices can be customized based on driving habits, like how often you drive, which can be helpful for teens just learning to drive.
Ventajas
Low rates for drivers with low mileage
No use of tracking devices on your vehicle
Contras
Doesn’t offer discounts or bundles
Available in only nine states
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Anaheim
Insurers consider a variety of factors when setting your insurance rates, including your age, driving record, and location. Each company weighs these factors differently, so you’ll need to shop around to find the cheapest car insurance in Anaheim. Here are few tips you can use to find the most affordable option for your unique situation:
Shop around. Compare quotes from at least three car insurance companies before buying a policy. Insurance companies weigh factors differently, so you may find cheaper rates for the same coverage from certain companies.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Anaheim: Mile Auto
Liability car insurance covers the other driver’s property damage and injury costs from an at-fault accident. It doesn’t cover your own medical bills or property damages, however. Because liability insurance meets the state’s minimum requirements and offers no additional coverage, it’s usually the cheapest auto policy available.
The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Anaheim is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $74 per month. The table below provides details about the average cost of affordable liability-only insurance in Anaheim.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
74
Sun Coast
82
Mercury
99
Anchor
106
Safeco
108
USAA
117
Dairyland
131
National General
144
GEICO
156
Allstate
161
Farmers
165
Direct Auto
170
State Farm
179
Travelers
188
Bristol West
205
21st Century
206
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Anaheim: Mile Auto
Full-coverage auto insurance includes all liability coverages mandated by the state, as well as collision and comprehensive coverages. Comprehensive coverage pays for damage you experience due to non-collision events, while collision coverage pays for damage from collisions with other vehicles or stationary objects, like trees or telephone poles.
The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Anaheim is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $137 per month. The table provides details on some affordable insurers and their average monthly quotes.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
137
Mercury
184
Sun Coast
191
Safeco
194
Anchor
226
USAA
252
Dairyland
303
National General
306
GEICO
336
Allstate
347
Farmers
357
State Farm
387
Travelers
407
Direct Auto
411
21st Century
442
Bristol West
456
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in California
California requires all drivers to carry liability coverage. The table below shows the state’s minimum requirements.[3]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$5,000
Drivers should also consider purchasing other types of coverage for more thorough protection, including:
Gap insurance can cover the difference between your loan balance and your insurance settlement after your vehicle is deemed a total loss.
California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance Program
CA Insurance Program
California offers a low-cost auto insurance program to help drivers meet minimum coverage requirements. The program offers affordable coverage for drivers who can’t otherwise afford to comply with state insurance requirements. Drivers can call 1 (866) 602-8861 to determine eligibility and find out the price for coverage.[4]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Drivers could see auto insurance rates increase after an incident. Incidents include speeding tickets, moving violations, at-fault accidents, driving under the influence, and lapses in insurance. Drivers with these incidents on their record appear high-risk to an insurer and often face premium increases as a result.
You can still find affordable car insurance with blemishes on your driving record, however. Every insurer weighs driving factors differently, and some even specialize in coverage for drivers with incidents in their driving history. Below, you’ll find the most affordable insurers in Anaheim for drivers of varying driving histories.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto
Insurers typically increase premiums for drivers who have a speeding ticket on their record, depending on the severity and number of tickets. Not all insurers impose the same penalty for speeding, though, so it’s important to compare quotes from multiple companies before buying a policy.
The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Anaheim is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $104 per month. The table below also shows more affordable options.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Mile Auto
74
104
Mercury
99
145
Safeco
108
149
USAA
117
148
Dairyland
131
172
National General
144
184
GEICO
156
198
Allstate
161
204
Farmers
165
210
Direct Auto
170
223
State Farm
179
224
Travelers
188
243
Bristol West
205
265
21st Century
206
273
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto
Your insurance company will likely raise your rates after an at-fault accident, as it has to pay out the claim and will now consider you a higher risk to insure than drivers with clean records. Some insurers raise rates less after at-fault accidents than others, so it’s important to compare quotes.
The cheapest insurer for drivers with an at-fault accident in Anaheim is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $105 per month. The table below shows affordable insurers for drivers with an accident on their record.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Mile Auto
74
105
Mercury
99
145
Anchor
106
139
Safeco
108
150
USAA
117
148
Dairyland
131
170
National General
144
186
GEICO
156
198
Allstate
161
204
Farmers
165
209
Direct Auto
170
223
State Farm
179
224
Travelers
188
242
Bristol West
205
260
21st Century
206
270
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto
DUIs are considered very high-risk behavior — they increase the risk of a collision significantly, so many insurers substantially increase premiums after an arrest for impaired driving. Some insurers raise premiums more than others, and some may even refuse to cover you.[5]
The cheapest insurer for drivers with a DUI in Anaheim is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $112 per month. You can also compare other insurers listed in the table below to see which will provide affordable coverage for you after a DUI.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Mile Auto
74
112
Mercury
99
147
Anchor
106
153
Safeco
108
156
USAA
117
169
Dairyland
131
190
National General
144
208
GEICO
156
226
Allstate
161
233
Farmers
165
239
Direct Auto
170
246
State Farm
179
259
Travelers
188
272
Bristol West
205
297
21st Century
206
298
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto
Senior drivers sometimes present an increased collision risk due to delayed reaction times and worsening health. As a result, your age can cause premium increases.
The cheapest insurer for senior drivers in Anaheim is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $57 per month. Check out the table below to also see more affordable options.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Mile Auto
57
105
Mercury
81
150
Safeco
92
165
USAA
93
201
Dairyland
106
245
National General
116
247
GEICO
123
266
Farmers
129
280
Allstate
130
279
Direct Auto
131
317
State Farm
138
299
Travelers
148
320
21st Century
155
334
Bristol West
164
366
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto
Insurers consider teen drivers to be high-risk due to elevated accident rates, limited driving experience, and difficulty with impulse control. Teens can keep insurance costs down by remaining on their parents’ insurance, qualifying for good student discounts, and driving a safe vehicle.
The cheapest insurer for teen drivers in Anaheim is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $134 per month. You can also find affordable options in the table below.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Mile Auto
134
249
Mercury
171
317
Anchor
177
378
USAA
180
388
Safeco
181
325
Dairyland
198
458
GEICO
229
492
National General
257
547
Allstate
265
571
Farmers
269
582
State Farm
287
620
Direct Auto
291
703
Bristol West
318
707
Travelers
318
688
21st Century
321
689
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Is car insurance more expensive in Anaheim?
Anaheim drivers pay an average of $208 per month for car insurance, slightly less than both the state and national averages. Accident rates, driver demographics, and crime rates can all affect auto insurance costs in a given area.
More cities in California
Some California cities have more expensive auto insurance rates than Anaheim, but others offer more affordable coverage. For example, the average monthly cost of full-coverage auto insurance in Anaheim is more expensive in Bakersfield but less expensive than in San Francisco. The table below shows what you can expect to pay in different cities.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Anaheim car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Anaheim.
How much is car insurance in Anaheim?
On average, car insurance in Anaheim costs $285 per month for full coverage and $131 for liability-only insurance. But your premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, and gender.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Anaheim?
Mile Auto offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Anaheim, starting at $74 for liability-only coverage. Anaheim drivers can also find cheap rates from Sun Coast and Mercury, which have liability rates as low as $82 and $99, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Anaheim?
Many reliable insurers offer coverage in Anaheim, but Clearcover, Travelers, and Hugo stand out as the best car insurance companies for certain types of drivers. Clearcover is good for drivers with DUIs, Travelers is a good fit for drivers with at-fault accidents, and Hugo is an excellent fit for teen drivers.
What are the minimum car insurance requirements in California?
All drivers in California must carry $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, as well as $5,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.
Is California a no-fault state?
No. California is not a no-fault state for auto insurance. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver responsible for causing an accident is financially liable for the injuries and damage they cause.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
