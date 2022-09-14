Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers could see auto insurance rates increase after an incident. Incidents include speeding tickets, moving violations, at-fault accidents, driving under the influence, and lapses in insurance. Drivers with these incidents on their record appear high-risk to an insurer and often face premium increases as a result.

You can still find affordable car insurance with blemishes on your driving record, however. Every insurer weighs driving factors differently, and some even specialize in coverage for drivers with incidents in their driving history. Below, you’ll find the most affordable insurers in Anaheim for drivers of varying driving histories.

Shop for Car Insurance in Anaheim, CA Monthly rates start at $104 for drivers with an incident Código postal Get My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

Insurers typically increase premiums for drivers who have a speeding ticket on their record, depending on the severity and number of tickets. Not all insurers impose the same penalty for speeding, though, so it’s important to compare quotes from multiple companies before buying a policy.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Anaheim is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $104 per month. The table below also shows more affordable options.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Mile Auto 74 104 Mercury 99 145 Safeco 108 149 USAA 117 148 Dairyland 131 172 National General 144 184 GEICO 156 198 Allstate 161 204 Farmers 165 210 Direct Auto 170 223 State Farm 179 224 Travelers 188 243 Bristol West 205 265 21st Century 206 273 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

Your insurance company will likely raise your rates after an at-fault accident, as it has to pay out the claim and will now consider you a higher risk to insure than drivers with clean records. Some insurers raise rates less after at-fault accidents than others, so it’s important to compare quotes.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with an at-fault accident in Anaheim is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $105 per month. The table below shows affordable insurers for drivers with an accident on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Mile Auto 74 105 Mercury 99 145 Anchor 106 139 Safeco 108 150 USAA 117 148 Dairyland 131 170 National General 144 186 GEICO 156 198 Allstate 161 204 Farmers 165 209 Direct Auto 170 223 State Farm 179 224 Travelers 188 242 Bristol West 205 260 21st Century 206 270 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

DUIs are considered very high-risk behavior — they increase the risk of a collision significantly, so many insurers substantially increase premiums after an arrest for impaired driving. Some insurers raise premiums more than others, and some may even refuse to cover you.[5]

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a DUI in Anaheim is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $112 per month. You can also compare other insurers listed in the table below to see which will provide affordable coverage for you after a DUI.