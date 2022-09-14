>Seguros de Autos>California

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Anaheim, California (2024)

Mile Auto offers the cheapest car insurance in Anaheim, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $74 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en California

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $58/mes para solo responsabilidad y $107/mes para cobertura total en California.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Drivers in Anaheim can expect to pay an average of $208 per month for car insurance. The city’s rates are slightly lower than California’s average of $190 and well below the national average of $158 per month.

Anaheim has a smaller population than other major California cities, including Los Angeles and San Diego.[1] But it’s home to Disneyland, which saw an estimated 16.8 million visitors in 2022.[2] The presence of tourists increases accident risks, which may contribute to Anaheim’s rates being slightly higher than you may expect.

Rates vary between insurers, though, so it’s important to compare car insurance quotes from multiple companies to find the best rate.

Datos Breves

  • Mile Auto, Sun Coast, and Mercury are the cheapest car insurance companies for Anaheim residents.

  • California is an at-fault state for car insurance.

  • Insurers in California can’t use your credit score when determining your rates.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Anaheim

Car insurance costs vary based on your insurer, driving record, coverage needs, and various other factors. A company that provides low-price coverage for one motorist with a specific driving profile may not offer a low rate for a different driver.

It’s always best to shop around on your own or with the help of an independent insurance agent and compare options to find the best auto insurance company in each situation. To help you get started, here are some companies offering low-cost coverage for Anaheim drivers.

Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Mercury3.6$164$88Driers with a DUI
Travelers4.3$363$168Drivers with an at-fault accident
Mile Auto3.5$117$63Teen drivers
Best insurer for drivers with a DUI: Mercury

3.6
827
$99/mo
$184/mo

Mercury offers affordable auto insurance for drivers after a DUI, well below the national average rate.

Ventajas

  • Numerous coverage options, discounts, and bundling opportunities

  • Competitive auto insurance prices

Contras

  • Only available in 11 states (including California)

Hugo - April 17, 2024
Verified

Happy Customer

The service is very good, but I'm sad because they don't want to give me more service.
Dee - April 16, 2024
Verified

Watch Out

They keep increasing the policy.
Bponda - April 16, 2024
Verified

Somewhat Average

I am waiting for a return call on quotes. Tom Brown is never available.

Best insurer for drivers with an at-fault accident: Travelers

4.3
829
$188/mo
$407/mo

Insurers charge higher car insurance rates for drivers after at-fault crashes due to the added risk. Travelers offers affordable rates for drivers with a crash on their record and accident forgiveness for drivers who purchase a Responsible Driver Plan.

Ventajas

  • Offers many opportunities to earn discounts, including early quote discounts and savings for electric car ownership

  • Offers many types of insurance coverage, so you may be able to get all the insurance you need from one insurer while scoring savings for bundling coverage

Contras

  • Received poor marks from some reviewers, earning just 2.1 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot

  • Not among the top insurers in California in J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction study

Raymond Gary - April 21, 2024
Verified

Disappointed with the Outcome

We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
Willard - April 13, 2024
Verified

No

Too expensive.
Jeffrey - March 23, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Fast.

Best insurer for teen drivers: Mile Auto

3.5
NR
$74/mo
$137/mo

Mile Auto provides affordable coverage for teen drivers, which is important in Anaheim, where nearly a quarter (23%) of the population is younger than 18. Premium prices can be customized based on driving habits, like how often you drive, which can be helpful for teens just learning to drive.

Ventajas

  • Low rates for drivers with low mileage

  • No use of tracking devices on your vehicle

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer discounts or bundles

  • Available in only nine states

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Anaheim

Insurers consider a variety of factors when setting your insurance rates, including your age, driving record, and location. Each company weighs these factors differently, so you’ll need to shop around to find the cheapest car insurance in Anaheim. Here are few tips you can use to find the most affordable option for your unique situation:

  • Apply for discounts. Auto insurance companies usually offer various discounts that can help you save money on an auto policy, such as good student and defensive driver discounts.

  • Bundle your home and auto insurance policies. If you bundle your car insurance with homeowners, renters, or even life insurance, you could land a discount on your coverage.

  • Select a higher deductible. A higher deductible means a lower premium. But be sure you can afford to pay it out of pocket if you need to file a claim.

  • Maintain a clean driving record. Drivers with clean records pay the cheapest premiums. Drive responsibly and avoid traffic violations.

  • Shop around. Compare quotes from at least three car insurance companies before buying a policy. Insurance companies weigh factors differently, so you may find cheaper rates for the same coverage from certain companies.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Anaheim: Mile Auto

Liability car insurance covers the other driver’s property damage and injury costs from an at-fault accident. It doesn’t cover your own medical bills or property damages, however. Because liability insurance meets the state’s minimum requirements and offers no additional coverage, it’s usually the cheapest auto policy available.

The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Anaheim is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $74 per month. The table below provides details about the average cost of affordable liability-only insurance in Anaheim.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto74
Sun Coast82
Mercury99
Anchor106
Safeco108
USAA117
Dairyland131
National General144
GEICO156
Allstate161
Farmers165
Direct Auto170
State Farm179
Travelers188
Bristol West205
21st Century206
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Anaheim: Mile Auto

Full-coverage auto insurance includes all liability coverages mandated by the state, as well as collision and comprehensive coverages. Comprehensive coverage pays for damage you experience due to non-collision events, while collision coverage pays for damage from collisions with other vehicles or stationary objects, like trees or telephone poles.

The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Anaheim is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $137 per month. The table provides details on some affordable insurers and their average monthly quotes.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto137
Mercury184
Sun Coast191
Safeco194
Anchor226
USAA252
Dairyland303
National General306
GEICO336
Allstate347
Farmers357
State Farm387
Travelers407
Direct Auto411
21st Century442
Bristol West456
Estimate your Anaheim car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in California

California requires all drivers to carry liability coverage. The table below shows the state’s minimum requirements.[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability$5,000

Drivers should also consider purchasing other types of coverage for more thorough protection, including:

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for accident-related damages caused by drivers with insufficient insurance.

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage pays for immediate medical care after an accident, regardless of fault.

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for damage caused by a collision with another vehicle or an object like a telephone pole or fence.

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for non-collision damages, like vandalism, theft, and severe weather.

    Gap insurance

    Gap insurance can cover the difference between your loan balance and your insurance settlement after your vehicle is deemed a total loss.

California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance Program

CA Insurance Program

California offers a low-cost auto insurance program to help drivers meet minimum coverage requirements. The program offers affordable coverage for drivers who can’t otherwise afford to comply with state insurance requirements. Drivers can call 1 (866) 602-8861 to determine eligibility and find out the price for coverage.[4]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers could see auto insurance rates increase after an incident. Incidents include speeding tickets, moving violations, at-fault accidents, driving under the influence, and lapses in insurance. Drivers with these incidents on their record appear high-risk to an insurer and often face premium increases as a result.

You can still find affordable car insurance with blemishes on your driving record, however. Every insurer weighs driving factors differently, and some even specialize in coverage for drivers with incidents in their driving history. Below, you’ll find the most affordable insurers in Anaheim for drivers of varying driving histories.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

Insurers typically increase premiums for drivers who have a speeding ticket on their record, depending on the severity and number of tickets. Not all insurers impose the same penalty for speeding, though, so it’s important to compare quotes from multiple companies before buying a policy.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Anaheim is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $104 per month. The table below also shows more affordable options.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Mile Auto74104
Mercury99145
Safeco108149
USAA117148
Dairyland131172
National General144184
GEICO156198
Allstate161204
Farmers165210
Direct Auto170223
State Farm179224
Travelers188243
Bristol West205265
21st Century206273
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

Your insurance company will likely raise your rates after an at-fault accident, as it has to pay out the claim and will now consider you a higher risk to insure than drivers with clean records. Some insurers raise rates less after at-fault accidents than others, so it’s important to compare quotes.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with an at-fault accident in Anaheim is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $105 per month. The table below shows affordable insurers for drivers with an accident on their record.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Mile Auto74105
Mercury99145
Anchor106139
Safeco108150
USAA117148
Dairyland131170
National General144186
GEICO156198
Allstate161204
Farmers165209
Direct Auto170223
State Farm179224
Travelers188242
Bristol West205260
21st Century206270
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

DUIs are considered very high-risk behavior — they increase the risk of a collision significantly, so many insurers substantially increase premiums after an arrest for impaired driving. Some insurers raise premiums more than others, and some may even refuse to cover you.[5]

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a DUI in Anaheim is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $112 per month. You can also compare other insurers listed in the table below to see which will provide affordable coverage for you after a DUI.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Mile Auto74112
Mercury99147
Anchor106153
Safeco108156
USAA117169
Dairyland131190
National General144208
GEICO156226
Allstate161233
Farmers165239
Direct Auto170246
State Farm179259
Travelers188272
Bristol West205297
21st Century206298
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto

Senior drivers sometimes present an increased collision risk due to delayed reaction times and worsening health. As a result, your age can cause premium increases.

The cheapest insurer for senior drivers in Anaheim is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $57 per month. Check out the table below to also see more affordable options.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Mile Auto57105
Mercury81150
Safeco92165
USAA93201
Dairyland106245
National General116247
GEICO123266
Farmers129280
Allstate130279
Direct Auto131317
State Farm138299
Travelers148320
21st Century155334
Bristol West164366
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto

Insurers consider teen drivers to be high-risk due to elevated accident rates, limited driving experience, and difficulty with impulse control. Teens can keep insurance costs down by remaining on their parents’ insurance, qualifying for good student discounts, and driving a safe vehicle.

The cheapest insurer for teen drivers in Anaheim is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $134 per month. You can also find affordable options in the table below.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Mile Auto134249
Mercury171317
Anchor177378
USAA180388
Safeco181325
Dairyland198458
GEICO229492
National General257547
Allstate265571
Farmers269582
State Farm287620
Direct Auto291703
Bristol West318707
Travelers318688
21st Century321689
Is car insurance more expensive in Anaheim?

Anaheim drivers pay an average of $208 per month for car insurance, slightly less than both the state and national averages. Accident rates, driver demographics, and crime rates can all affect auto insurance costs in a given area.

More cities in California

Some California cities have more expensive auto insurance rates than Anaheim, but others offer more affordable coverage. For example, the average monthly cost of full-coverage auto insurance in Anaheim is more expensive in Bakersfield but less expensive than in San Francisco. The table below shows what you can expect to pay in different cities.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Bakersfield$104$212
Berkeley$126$236
Fresno$120$217
Glendale$203$347
Los Angeles$179$289
Oakland$138$218
Sacramento$129$280
San Diego$108$199
San Francisco$142$240
San Jose$118$235
Anaheim car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Anaheim.

  • How much is car insurance in Anaheim?

    On average, car insurance in Anaheim costs $285 per month for full coverage and $131 for liability-only insurance. But your premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, and gender.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Anaheim?

    Mile Auto offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Anaheim, starting at $74 for liability-only coverage. Anaheim drivers can also find cheap rates from Sun Coast and Mercury, which have liability rates as low as $82 and $99, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Anaheim?

    Many reliable insurers offer coverage in Anaheim, but Clearcover, Travelers, and Hugo stand out as the best car insurance companies for certain types of drivers. Clearcover is good for drivers with DUIs, Travelers is a good fit for drivers with at-fault accidents, and Hugo is an excellent fit for teen drivers.

  • What are the minimum car insurance requirements in California?

    All drivers in California must carry $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, as well as $5,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.

  • Is California a no-fault state?

    No. California is not a no-fault state for auto insurance. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver responsible for causing an accident is financially liable for the injuries and damage they cause.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

