Porsche Boxster Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
The Porsche Boxster is a soft-top convertible roadster, known for its impressive performance and handling. On average, Porsche Boxster car insurance costs $118 per month for liability-only insurance and $222 per month for full coverage. The Porsche Boxster is more expensive to buy and insure than some similar makes and models, like the Chevy Corvette and the BMW Z4.
Here’s what you should know about finding car insurance for your Porsche Boxster, including average rates by model year and location.
Quick Facts
USAA is the cheapest car insurance company for Porsche Boxster drivers, on average.
Porsche Boxster drivers pay $1,416 per year for liability coverage and $2,664 for full-coverage insurance.
The starting price for a 2025 Porsche Boxster is $74,900.
Cost of Porsche Boxster insurance by model year
The overall average auto insurance premium for a Porsche Boxster is $170 per month, but rates vary based on insurer, coverage level, location, and more. The cheapest car insurance company for Porsche Boxster insurance is USAA, according to Insurify’s data.
Your vehicle model year is another factor that affects Porsche Boxster insurance premiums.[1] Drivers with new vehicles typically pay more for coverage than drivers with older vehicle models.
Below, you can see the average Porsche Boxster car insurance rates for recent model years.
Model Year
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
2025
$161
$303
2024
$155
$291
2023
$150
$283
2022
$142
$268
2021
$140
$264
2020
$130
$246
2019
$129
$244
2018
$126
$237
2017
$129
$242
2016
$127
$238
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Find Porsche Boxster Car Insurance
Unlock savings and discounts when you compare rates through Insurify
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
The manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) for a 2025 Porsche Boxster is $74,900.[2] The following table includes average monthly quotes for the 2025 Boxster.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$79
$151
State Farm
$94
$182
Allstate
$103
$203
GEICO
$116
$224
American Family
$119
$233
Nationwide
$147
$278
Travelers
$155
$294
Progressive
$171
$239
Farmers
$184
$354
Liberty Mutual
$294
$384
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2024 Porsche Boxster had an MSRP of $70,400 for the base model. Here are average Porsche Boxster insurance quotes for the 2024 model from different auto insurers.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$77
$147
State Farm
$91
$177
Allstate
$100
$197
GEICO
$113
$218
American Family
$116
$227
Nationwide
$143
$271
Travelers
$151
$285
Progressive
$166
$232
Farmers
$179
$344
Liberty Mutual
$285
$374
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Porsche’s 2023 Boxster had a starting MSRP of $65,500. Below, you can see average car insurance premiums for the 2023 model from various insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$74
$141
State Farm
$87
$170
Allstate
$97
$190
GEICO
$109
$209
American Family
$112
$218
Nationwide
$137
$260
Travelers
$145
$274
Progressive
$160
$223
Farmers
$172
$331
Liberty Mutual
$274
$359
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The starting price of the 2022 Porsche Boxster was $62,600. If you’re thinking about purchasing a 2022 Porsche Boxster, compare average insurance premiums from different insurance companies below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$70
$134
State Farm
$83
$161
Allstate
$91
$180
GEICO
$103
$199
American Family
$105
$207
Nationwide
$130
$247
Travelers
$137
$260
Progressive
$151
$212
Farmers
$162
$314
Liberty Mutual
$259
$341
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Porsche’s 2021 Porsche Boxster had a starting MSRP of $62,000. In the following table, you can see the average car insurance premiums for the 2021 model.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$69
$132
State Farm
$81
$158
Allstate
$90
$177
GEICO
$101
$195
American Family
$104
$203
Nationwide
$128
$243
Travelers
$135
$256
Progressive
$149
$209
Farmers
$160
$309
Liberty Mutual
$256
$335
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The starting price of the 2020 Porsche Boxster was $62,200. Here are the average auto insurance quotes for this car from several insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$64
$123
State Farm
$75
$147
Allstate
$83
$164
GEICO
$94
$182
American Family
$96
$189
Nationwide
$118
$226
Travelers
$125
$238
Progressive
$138
$194
Farmers
$148
$287
Liberty Mutual
$237
$312
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
In 2019, the Porsche Boxster had a starting MSRP of $59,000. Below are average quotes for the 2019 model from some of the largest insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$63
$122
State Farm
$75
$146
Allstate
$83
$163
GEICO
$93
$180
American Family
$95
$187
Nationwide
$117
$224
Travelers
$124
$236
Progressive
$137
$192
Farmers
$147
$285
Liberty Mutual
$235
$309
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2018 Porsche Boxster’s MSRP was $57,400. Here are some of the average auto insurance quotes for a 2018 Porsche Boxster from different insurers.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$62
$119
State Farm
$73
$142
Allstate
$81
$159
GEICO
$91
$175
American Family
$93
$183
Nationwide
$115
$218
Travelers
$121
$230
Progressive
$133
$187
Farmers
$143
$277
Liberty Mutual
$229
$301
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The starting price for the 2017 Porsche Boxster was about $57,000. If you’re thinking about purchasing a used 2017 model, here’s how much you might pay for car insurance.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$63
$121
State Farm
$75
$145
Allstate
$83
$162
GEICO
$93
$179
American Family
$95
$187
Nationwide
$117
$223
Travelers
$124
$235
Progressive
$137
$191
Farmers
$147
$284
Liberty Mutual
$235
$308
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2016 Porsche Boxster had a starting MSRP of around $52,000. Below, you can compare average car insurance quotes for the 2016 model from various insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$62
$119
State Farm
$74
$143
Allstate
$81
$160
GEICO
$91
$176
American Family
$94
$183
Nationwide
$115
$219
Travelers
$122
$231
Progressive
$134
$188
Farmers
$145
$279
Liberty Mutual
$231
$302
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average cost of Porsche insurance by state
The cost of Porsche car insurance depends on a variety of factors, including where you live. Insurance companies consider location-based factors, like your area’s climate risks, accident rates, and more, when determining premiums.
Below, you can find the average cost of Porsche insurance in your state. Alaska and Hawaii aren’t included due to insufficient data.
Full-Coverage Rates by State
State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama
$134
Arizona
$163
Arkansas
$240
California
$226
Colorado
$206
Connecticut
$314
Delaware
$231
Florida
$216
Georgia
$234
Idaho
$117
Illinois
$159
Indiana
$135
Iowa
$114
Kansas
$155
Kentucky
$203
Louisiana
$208
Maine
$141
Maryland
$318
Massachusetts
$167
Michigan
$260
Minnesota
$183
Mississippi
$195
Missouri
$181
Montana
$156
Nebraska
$164
Nevada
$263
New Hampshire
$106
New Jersey
$167
New Mexico
$149
New York
$442
North Carolina
$88
North Dakota
$129
Ohio
$121
Oklahoma
$167
Oregon
$151
Pennsylvania
$162
Rhode Island
$138
South Carolina
$253
South Dakota
$121
Tennessee
$140
Texas
$221
Utah
$172
Vermont
$142
Virginia
$180
Washington
$150
District of Columbia
$323
West Virginia
$147
Wisconsin
$124
Wyoming
$112
Compare Porsche Boxster Car Insurance Quotes
Insurify partners with top insurers for real quotes
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Porsche Boxster
Porsche Boxsters are expensive vehicles, so it’s important to have enough coverage to protect your car in case of an accident or non-collision damage. Here are some coverages you should consider if you own a Porsche Boxster:
Collision
Collision insurance pays to repair your Boxster after an at-fault accident or single-car crash. A full-coverage policy typically includes both collision and comprehensive insurance.[3]
Comprehensive
Comprehensive insurance covers non-collision damage, such as theft, vandalism, hail, falling objects, and accidents with animals.
New car replacement
If you total your Boxster or someone steals it, new car replacement insurance will provide a higher payout so you can replace the vehicle with a new one of a similar make and model. Normally, collision and comprehensive insurance cover your vehicle based only on its actual cash value (ACV), which factors in depreciation.
OEM insurance can cover the higher cost of using genuine Porsche parts if your Boxster needs repairs after a crash. If you don’t have an OEM endorsement, your insurer might approve the cost of using only cheaper aftermarket parts.
Porsche Boxster car insurance FAQs
If you’re shopping for Porsche Boxster car insurance, the following information may help answer your remaining questions about policies and quotes.
USAA has the cheapest Porsche Boxster insurance, according to Insurify data, at $114 per month for full coverage and $55 for liability-only coverage. State Farm, Allstate, and GEICO are a few other affordable insurers to consider.
Porsche Boxsters are more expensive to insure than similar makes and models. For example, the Chevrolet Corvette has average monthly premiums of $208 for full coverage and $111 for minimum coverage, and the BMW Z4 has average premiums of $188 for full coverage and $100 for minimum coverage. The average cost to insure a Porsche Boxster is higher, at $222 for full coverage and $118 per month for liability-only coverage.
On average, it costs $170 per month to insure a Porsche Boxster. The average full-coverage premium is $222 per month, and the average liability-only premium is $118 per month.
The average cost of Porsche Boxster maintenance is $952 per year, according to RepairPal.[4] The Boxster has more expensive repair costs than some similar models, like the Chevrolet Corvette, which costs $737 per year to maintain.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Elizabeth Rivelli is a freelance writer covering insurance and personal finance. She has extensive knowledge of various insurance lines, including property and casualty, health, and life insurance. Her byline has been featured in dozens of publications, including Investopedia, Forbes, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and Insurance.com.
Elizabeth has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.