Lexus ES 350 Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

The overall average cost of car insurance for a Lexus ES 350 is $155 per month, but premiums vary by state, coverage level, model year, and more.

Updated

Lexus ES 350 drivers pay an average of $108 per month for liability coverage and $203 for full coverage. This midsize sedan from Lexus is a popular choice among drivers who prefer luxury vehicles. The Lexus ES 350 has slightly less expensive rates than coverage for comparable vehicles like the Acura TLX and the Genesis G80.

The best way to find cheap car insurance for a Lexus ES 350 is by comparing quotes from different insurers. Here’s what you should know about securing coverage for your Lexus ES 350, including average costs by model year and state.

Quick Facts

  • The average annual cost to insure a Lexus ES 350 is $1,296 for liability coverage and $2,436 for full coverage.

  • The overall average cost of car insurance for a Lexus vehicle is $157 per month across all models.

  • The starting price for a new 2025 Lexus ES 350 ranges from $43,215 to $52,105, depending on the chosen model trim.[1]

Cost of Lexus ES 350 insurance by model year

The average monthly car insurance premium for a Lexus ES 350 is $108 for liability coverage and $203 for full coverage. On average, USAA has the cheapest coverage for Lexus ES 350 drivers.

How much you pay for coverage will depend on your vehicle model year. If you have a new vehicle model, you’ll typically pay higher rates than for coverage for older models.

The chart below outlines average monthly quotes for different Lexus model years.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
2025$143$270
2024$164$310
2023$142$268
2022$143$269
2021$147$277
2020$122$230
2019$134$252
2018$124$233
2017$127$238
2016$123$231
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2025 Lexus ES 350’s starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) is $43,215. Below, you can compare average monthly quotes from this vehicle’s cheapest insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$70$135
    State Farm$83$162
    Allstate$92$181
    GEICO$103$200
    American Family$106$208
    Nationwide$130$248
    Travelers$138$262
    Progressive$152$213
    Farmers$163$316
    Liberty Mutual$261$342
  • With an MSRP of $43,190, the 2024 Lexus 350 had a very similar starting price point to the 2025 model. You can use the following table to compare quotes from different insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$81$155
    State Farm$95$186
    Allstate$105$208
    GEICO$119$229
    American Family$122$238
    Nationwide$150$285
    Travelers$158$300
    Progressive$175$245
    Farmers$188$362
    Liberty Mutual$300$393
  • A 2023 Lexus ES 350 had a starting MSRP of $42,490. The model has slightly cheaper rates than the two newest models. The following table compares the average monthly rates among auto insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$70$134
    State Farm$83$161
    Allstate$91$179
    GEICO$103$198
    American Family$105$206
    Nationwide$130$246
    Travelers$137$260
    Progressive$151$212
    Farmers$162$313
    Liberty Mutual$259$340
  • The 2022 Lexus ES 350 had a starting cost of $40,800. The following table outlines the average monthly quotes for different insurers so you can find the cheapest insurance rates for your Lexus.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$70$134
    State Farm$83$161
    Allstate$91$180
    GEICO$103$199
    American Family$105$207
    Nationwide$130$247
    Travelers$137$261
    Progressive$151$212
    Farmers$162$314
    Liberty Mutual$259$341
  • A popular model, the 2021 Lexus ES 350 had an original MSRP of $40,000. This vehicle model has depreciated 35% in the last three years, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB). Depreciation can affect its resale value.[2]

    Below, you can compare average quotes for Lexus ES 350 car insurance from different insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$72$138
    State Farm$85$166
    Allstate$94$185
    GEICO$106$205
    American Family$109$213
    Nationwide$134$255
    Travelers$141$268
    Progressive$156$219
    Farmers$167$324
    Liberty Mutual$267$352
  • A 2020 Lexus ES 350 had an original MSRP of $39,900. Drivers generally pay less to insure a 2020 model than more recent vehicles. Check out the table below to discover which insurers offer the lowest monthly rates.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$60$115
    State Farm$71$138
    Allstate$78$154
    GEICO$88$171
    American Family$90$177
    Nationwide$111$212
    Travelers$117$224
    Progressive$129$182
    Farmers$139$270
    Liberty Mutual$222$293
  • The 2019 Lexus ES 350 has an original MSRP of $40,775. Lexus made several upgrades to this model year, offering the F-Sport trim level and Apple CarPlay for the first time. These upgrades may contribute to the 2019 model’s higher monthly car insurance rates.

    Compare average quotes for the 2019 Lexus ES 350 from several different insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$66$126
    State Farm$78$152
    Allstate$86$169
    GEICO$97$187
    American Family$99$195
    Nationwide$122$233
    Travelers$129$245
    Progressive$142$200
    Farmers$153$296
    Liberty Mutual$245$321
  • The 2018 Lexus ES 350 had a starting MSRP of $39,975. Below, you can compare the average monthly quotes for this model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$61$117
    State Farm$72$140
    Allstate$79$156
    GEICO$89$173
    American Family$92$180
    Nationwide$113$215
    Travelers$119$226
    Progressive$131$184
    Farmers$141$273
    Liberty Mutual$225$296
  • The 2017 Lexus ES 350 had an original MSRP of $39,895. Lexus included several new safety features in this model, including a Pre-Collision System and Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist. Check out the table below for the top quotes from different car insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$62$119
    State Farm$73$143
    Allstate$81$160
    GEICO$91$177
    American Family$94$184
    Nationwide$115$219
    Travelers$121$231
    Progressive$134$188
    Farmers$144$279
    Liberty Mutual$230$303
  • The 2016 Lexus ES 350 had an original MSRP of $39,050. This model lacks many updated technology features but provides a smooth ride at a much lower price point. The table below can help you find affordable car insurance coverage for this model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$60$115
    State Farm$71$138
    Allstate$79$154
    GEICO$88$171
    American Family$91$177
    Nationwide$112$212
    Travelers$118$224
    Progressive$130$182
    Farmers$140$270
    Liberty Mutual$224$293
Average cost of Lexus insurance by state

The state you live in affects your auto insurance costs significantly due to factors like local accident rates, crime, and common weather hazards. Urban areas typically have higher car insurance costs than rural areas due to increased traffic and claims frequency.[3]

The following table shows the average monthly quotes for different states.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$150
Arizona$183
Arkansas$269
California$253
Colorado$231
Connecticut$352
Delaware$259
Florida$242
Georgia$262
Idaho$132
Illinois$179
Indiana$152
Iowa$127
Kansas$173
Kentucky$228
Louisiana$233
Maine$158
Maryland$356
Massachusetts$187
Michigan$291
Minnesota$205
Mississippi$218
Missouri$203
Montana$174
Nebraska$184
Nevada$295
New Hampshire$119
New Jersey$187
New Mexico$167
New York$495
North Carolina$98
North Dakota$144
Ohio$136
Oklahoma$187
Oregon$169
Pennsylvania$182
Rhode Island$155
South Carolina$283
South Dakota$136
Tennessee$157
Texas$248
Utah$192
Vermont$159
Virginia$202
Washington$168
District of Columbia$361
West Virginia$165
Wisconsin$139
Wyoming$125

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Lexus ES 350

When purchasing auto insurance for your Lexus ES 350, you should consider your vehicle’s value and how often you drive it. All drivers must meet the state minimum liability requirements, but it’s a good idea to purchase more coverage for your luxury Lexus vehicle.

Here are five coverage options to consider to protect your vehicle:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7e47a00c4f/car-dashboard-96x96-green_045-airbag.svg

    Liability coverage

    Liability insurance includes bodily injury liability and property damage liability coverage. It pays for the other driver’s medical bills and car repairs following an accident you cause. But it doesn’t pay for your medical bills or damages to your car.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance pays for non-collision-related damages to your Lexus. It can provide protection from theft, vandalism, or storm damage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance covers damages to your vehicle stemming from an accident with another car, regardless of fault. It’ll also pay to repair or replace your vehicle if you hit a stationary object, like a tree or pole. This coverage also pays for damages caused by hitting a pothole.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for damages to your car if an uninsured or underinsured driver hits you. Despite state laws requiring insurance, one study found that roughly one in seven drivers is uninsured. This insurance protects you from unnecessary risk.[4]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/2d92436d68/protection-for-your-car.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you have an auto loan on your Lexus ES 350, it’s a good idea to consider purchasing gap insurance. If an accident totals your car, gap insurance pays off the remainder of your loan balance, even if you owe more than your vehicle is currently worth.

As you’re researching different companies in the auto insurance industry, receiving quotes from multiple insurers can help you find the best pricing and coverage. Taking advantage of home insurance discounts for things like lower mileage or bundling policies can help you cut down on the cost. Make sure you understand the policy terms and claims process before enrolling in coverage.

Lexus ES 350 car insurance FAQs

The following information can help answer your remaining questions about finding car insurance for your Lexus ES 350.

  • USAA is the cheapest insurer for a Lexus ES 350, with an average monthly rate of $50 for liability coverage and $104 for full coverage. But USAA is only available to veterans, active-duty military members, and their families. State Farm, Allstate, and GEICO also offer affordable monthly rates.

  • A Lexus is more expensive to insure than non-luxury vehicles but cheaper than other luxury vehicle models from BMW and Mercedes-Benz. How much you pay for coverage will ultimately depend on your driving record, vehicle specifics, age, and ZIP code.

  • The overall average cost to insure a Lexus ES 350 is $155 per month. By coverage level, the average cost is $108 for liability coverage and $203 for full coverage. This policy costs slightly less than insuring some other Lexus models, including the Lexus RC, IS, and GS.

  • The Lexus ES 350 is a reliable vehicle. A well-maintained ES 350 vehicle can last anywhere from 220,000 to 250,000 miles. You can potentially extend the lifespan of your car by getting regular oil changes, fluid flushes, and performing diagnostic checks.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Lexus. "The 2025 ES."
  2. Kelley Blue Book. "2021 Lexus ES Depreciation."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "Background on: Compulsory Auto/Uninsured Motorists."
