GMC Terrain Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

GMC Terrain drivers pay an average of $130 per month for car insurance, but your rate will vary based on factors like your driving record, location, and vehicle model year.

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years in content creation and marketing

As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

Updated

GMC Terrain insurance costs an average of $90 per month for liability coverage and $169 for full coverage. While its insurance costs are slightly more expensive than two of its main competitors, the Toyota RAV-4 and Mazda CX-5, significantly fewer Terrains were sold in 2024 compared to the RAV-4 and Mazda CX-5.

If you’re looking for a new car and eyeing the GMC Terrain, here’s what you’ll want to know before buying. We’ll break down how costs vary by model year, how to ensure you have adequate coverage, and how to compare car insurance quotes from multiple car insurance companies to find the best policy.

Quick Facts

  • USAA, State Farm, and Allstate offer the cheapest car insurance for the GMC Terrain.

  • Insuring a GMC Terrain costs an average of $1,560 annually.

  • The 2025 GMC Terrain has a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $31,395, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB).

Cost of GMC Terrain insurance by model year

The average cost of car insurance for the GMC Terrain is $130 per month. Drivers pay an average of $90 per month for liability coverage and $169 for full coverage. USAA offers the cheapest average rate for the Terrain, followed by State Farm and Allstate.

Take a look at the tables below for the average rates for each model year of the GMC Terrain.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
2025$218$116
2024$211$112
2023$210$112
2022$201$107
2021$191$102
2020$186$99
2019$183$97
2018$178$95
2017$174$92
2016$170$90
  • The 2025 GMC Terrain has an MSRP of $31,395, according to KBB.

    Check out the table below to see the average quotes from some of the cheapest car insurance companies for the 2025 GMC Terrain.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$109$57
    State Farm$131$67
    Allstate$146$74
    GEICO$161$84
    American Family$168$86
    Progressive$172$123
  • The 2024 Terrain’s MSRP ranged from $30,095 to $39,995, according to KBB.

    The table below shows average rates from several companies for this model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$106$55
    State Farm$127$65
    Allstate$141$72
    GEICO$156$81
    American Family$162$83
    Progressive$167$119
  • The 2023 GMC Terrain had a base MSRP of $29,795 and a high-end MSRP of $38,445, according to KBB.

    See the table below for some of the cheapest car insurance quotes for the 2023 Terrain.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$105$55
    State Farm$126$65
    Allstate$141$72
    GEICO$155$81
    American Family$162$83
    Progressive$166$119
  • In 2022, the MSRP for a GMC Terrain was between $29,795 and $38,495, according to KBB.

    The following table shows some of the cheapest car insurance quotes for the 2022 model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$101$52
    State Farm$121$62
    Allstate$135$68
    GEICO$149$77
    American Family$155$79
    Progressive$159$113
  • The 2021 GMC Terrain had an MSRP of $26,195 on the low end and $38,695 on the high end, according to KBB.

    Check out the table below to see some of the cheapest car insurance quotes for the 2021 Terrain.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$96$50
    State Farm$115$59
    Allstate$128$65
    GEICO$141$73
    American Family$147$75
    Progressive$151$108
  • In 2020, the Terrain had an MSRP ranging from $26,195 to $41,095, according to KBB.

    The following table shows full-coverage and liability-only quotes for the 2020 model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$93$49
    State Farm$112$57
    Allstate$125$63
    GEICO$138$71
    American Family$143$73
    Progressive$147$105
  • The 2019 GMC Terrain had a base MSRP of $26,195 and a high-end MSRP of $40,695, according to KBB.

    See the 2019 model year’s cheapest car insurance companies below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$92$48
    State Farm$110$56
    Allstate$123$62
    GEICO$135$70
    American Family$141$72
    Progressive$145$103
  • In 2018, the GMC Terrain’s MSRP ranged from $25,990 for the base model to $40,295, according to KBB.

    Take a look at the table below for the 2018 model year’s cheapest car insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$89$47
    State Farm$107$55
    Allstate$119$61
    GEICO$132$68
    American Family$137$70
    Progressive$141$101
  • The 2017 GMC Terrain had a base MSRP of $24,995 and a high-end MSRP of $38,450, according to KBB.

    The following table lists the cheapest car insurance companies for the 2017 GMC Terrain.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$87$45
    State Farm$104$53
    Allstate$117$59
    GEICO$129$66
    American Family$134$68
    Progressive$137$98
  • In 2016, the GMC Terrain had a starting MSRP of $24,900, ranging up to $38,750, according to KBB.

    See the table below for the cheapest car insurance companies for the 2016 GMC Terrain.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$85$44
    State Farm$102$52
    Allstate$114$58
    GEICO$126$65
    American Family$131$67
    Progressive$134$95
Average cost of GMC insurance by state

GMC Terrain insurance costs depend on various factors, especially where you live. Costs can vary drastically from state to state due to risk factors such as weather, vehicle theft rates, and more. Car insurance companies consider all these factors and more when determining your premium.[1]

The map below shows average GMC car insurance rates across all models by state. Alaska and Hawaii aren’t included due to insufficient data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$127
Arizona$155
Arkansas$229
California$215
Colorado$196
Connecticut$298
Delaware$220
Florida$205
Georgia$222
Idaho$112
Illinois$151
Indiana$129
Iowa$108
Kansas$147
Kentucky$193
Louisiana$198
Maine$134
Maryland$302
Massachusetts$159
Michigan$247
Minnesota$174
Mississippi$185
Missouri$172
Montana$148
Nebraska$156
Nevada$250
New Hampshire$101
New Jersey$159
New Mexico$142
New York$420
North Carolina$83
North Dakota$122
Ohio$115
Oklahoma$159
Oregon$143
Pennsylvania$154
Rhode Island$132
South Carolina$240
South Dakota$115
Tennessee$133
Texas$210
Utah$163
Vermont$135
Virginia$171
Washington$142
District of Columbia$307
West Virginia$140
Wisconsin$118
Wyoming$106

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your GMC Terrain

Before you get behind the wheel, it’s essential to have sufficient car insurance coverage on your GMC Terrain. Driving without car insurance is illegal and can leave you at risk in an accident. If you’re at fault, you could pay thousands out of pocket.

Consider the following common car insurance coverages for your GMC Terrain:[2]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/c09380c3c0/car-dashboard-96x96-orange_045-airbag.svg

    Liability coverage

    Drivers in every state but New Hampshire must carry liability coverage.[3] If you cause an accident, it covers bodily injuries and property damage to the other driver, their passengers, and anyone else involved in the accident but not in your car.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7b43b14514/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays to repair your car’s damage after a collision with another car or an object like a fence, regardless of who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance pays for damage from non-collision events, like theft, vandalism, and severe weather. A full-coverage car insurance policy includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage pays for your medical expenses — and those of your passengers — after an accident. In some states, you can buy personal injury protection (PIP), which covers your medical expenses, lost wages, and child care.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured motorist coverage pays for damage if you’re in an accident with an at-fault uninsured driver. It’s typically paired with underinsured motorist coverage, which pays for damages if the other driver’s insurance isn’t enough to cover your costs.

GMC Terrain car insurance FAQs

Take a look at these answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about GMC Terrain car insurance to find the right policy for your vehicle.

  • USAA has the cheapest GMC Terrain insurance, with average monthly rates of $41 for liability coverage and $86 for full coverage. But USAA is available only to military members, veterans, and their families. State Farm and Allstate are the two next-cheapest insurers for GMC Terrain owners.

  • No. Compared to the national average, the GMC Terrain isn’t expensive to insure. The average monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance for a GMC Terrain is $169, compared to the national average of $192 per month for full coverage.

  • Insuring a GMC Terrain costs an average of $130 per month, according to Insurify data. Drivers pay an average of $90 per month for liability coverage and $169 for full coverage.

  • The cost to insure a GMC Terrain is about average compared to similar vehicles. While the Honda CR-V and Ford Escape cost less to insure, the Toyota RAV-4 and Mazda CX-5 are more expensive to insure.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

