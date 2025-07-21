Home>Car Insurance>Gmc

GMC Acadia Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

It costs $131 per month to insure a GMC Acadia, on average.

Updated

Featuring abundant safety features and excellent crash-test ratings, the GMC Acadia is an affordable midsize SUV perfect for on-the-go families.[1]

The average monthly premium on a GMC Acadia is $91 for minimum coverage and $171 for full coverage, according to Insurify data. Your specific model year also weighs heavily into each insurer’s methodology for calculating your premium, with older models typically being cheaper to insure.

Here’s how much it costs to insure an Acadia and how to find the cheapest car insurance rates.

Quick Facts

  • Insuring a GMC Acadia costs slightly less than the national average of $149 per month.

  • USAA, GEICO, and State Farm charge the lowest rates for Acadias.

  • The GMC Acadia underwent a major redesign in 2017, which improved its long-term reliability.

Cost of GMC Acadia insurance by model year

Car insurance premiums can vary widely based on the age of your GMC Acadia. In general, USAA offers the lowest rates, but coverage is available only to military members and their families. GEICO offers the next-cheapest rates and is widely available.

Here are the average rates for Acadias by model year.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
2025$169
2024$163
2023$163
2022$156
2021$148
2020$144
2019$142
2018$138
2017$135
2016$132
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • A shiny new GMC Acadia comes with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $44,495 on the low end and up to $55,595 for the high-end Denali trim package.[2] Here are average monthly quotes from a range of insurers for the 2025 Acadia.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$84
    State Farm$100
    Allstate$111
    GEICO$124
    American Family$128
    Progressive$149
    Nationwide$154
    Travelers$163
    Farmers$195
    Liberty Mutual$246
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Drivers who bought a new GMC Acadia in 2024 paid between $43,995 and $55,695. Currently, it has a depreciated MSRP of $41,183 for the base model.

    Here’s a sampling of average quotes among insurers for this model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$81
    State Farm$97
    Allstate$108
    GEICO$120
    American Family$124
    Progressive$144
    Nationwide$150
    Travelers$158
    Farmers$189
    Liberty Mutual$239
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • A new 2023 GMC Acadia would set you back between $38,195 and $51,945. Here are typical car insurance quotes for drivers buying a policy for a 2023 Acadia.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$81
    State Farm$97
    Allstate$107
    GEICO$119
    American Family$124
    Progressive$144
    Nationwide$149
    Travelers$157
    Farmers$189
    Liberty Mutual$238
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Dealerships rolled out new 2022 GMC Acadias with a price tag between $36,195 and $49,995. Costs vary depending on coverage options, marital status, gender, driver age, and more. Here are the average rates from top insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$78
    State Farm$93
    Allstate$103
    GEICO$114
    American Family$118
    Progressive$137
    Nationwide$143
    Travelers$151
    Farmers$181
    Liberty Mutual$228
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The MSRP on a 2021 GMC Acadia was between $30,995 and $49,795. The basic model has a current depreciated MSRP of $23,906.

    Here’s what the average insurance cost is for these SUVs today, based on quotes from popular insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$74
    State Farm$88
    Allstate$98
    GEICO$109
    American Family$113
    Progressive$131
    Nationwide$136
    Travelers$143
    Farmers$172
    Liberty Mutual$216
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • In 2020, a new GMC Acadia came with an MSRP ranging from $30,995 for the SL Sport Utility 4D package up to $49,495 for the Denali Sport Utility 4D trim level. Here’s what insurance companies are typically charging for this model today.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$72
    State Farm$86
    Allstate$95
    GEICO$106
    American Family$110
    Progressive$128
    Nationwide$132
    Travelers$139
    Farmers$167
    Liberty Mutual$211
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2019 GMC Acadia came with a starting MSRP of $30,195 and a top MSRP of $48,695. 

    Currently, it has a much cheaper MSRP of $18,374 for the base model. Companies typically charge the following auto insurance rates for this vehicle.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$71
    State Farm$84
    Allstate$94
    GEICO$104
    American Family$108
    Progressive$125
    Nationwide$130
    Travelers$137
    Farmers$164
    Liberty Mutual$207
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Buying a new Acadia in 2018 cost between $29,995 and $48,095, depending on the trim level you chose. Today, insurance companies offer the following car insurance quotes for the average Acadia driver.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$69
    State Farm$82
    Allstate$91
    GEICO$101
    American Family$105
    Progressive$122
    Nationwide$126
    Travelers$133
    Farmers$160
    Liberty Mutual$201
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2017 GMC Acadia was the first production year of the second-generation redesign. The vehicle manufacturer improved on overall reliability ratings, which is helping the car hold its long-term value better. It sold with an MSRP ranging from $29,995 to $47,995, depending on trim level.

    Here’s what insurance companies typically charge for 2017 Acadias.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$67
    State Farm$80
    Allstate$89
    GEICO$99
    American Family$103
    Progressive$119
    Nationwide$124
    Travelers$130
    Farmers$156
    Liberty Mutual$197
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2016 model year was the last version of the first-generation GMC Acadia. Despite a reputation for poor long-term reliability, it still has a five-star safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It sold with an MSRP ranging from $31,900 to $51,025 and has a current MSRP of $11,067 for the base model.

    Here’s how much companies typically charge to insure a 2016 Acadia.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$66
    State Farm$78
    Allstate$87
    GEICO$97
    American Family$100
    Progressive$116
    Nationwide$121
    Travelers$127
    Farmers$153
    Liberty Mutual$192
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of GMC insurance by state

Insurance companies use your ZIP code when setting your rates, but an even bigger factor is which state you live in. Insurance laws vary by state, so it’s one of the biggest factors affecting your insurance cost.

Here’s how much it costs to insure a GMC across all models by state. Alaska and Hawaii aren’t included due to lack of data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$127
Arkansas$155
Arizona$229
California$215
Colorado$196
Connecticut$298
Delaware$220
Florida$205
Georgia$222
Idaho$112
Illinois$151
Indiana$129
Iowa$108
Kansas$147
Kentucky$193
Louisiana$198
Maine$134
Maryland$302
Massachusetts$159
Michigan$247
Minnesota$174
Mississippi$185
Missouri$172
Montana$148
Nebraska$156
Nevada$250
New Hampshire$101
New Jersey$159
New Mexico$142
New York$420
North Carolina$83
North Dakota$122
Ohio$115
Oklahoma$159
Oregon$143
Pennsylvania$154
Rhode Island$132
South Carolina$240
South Dakota$115
Tennessee$133
Texas$210
Utah$163
Vermont$135
Virginia$171
Washington$142
District of Columbia$307
West Virginia$140
Wisconsin$118
Wyoming$106

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your GMC Acadia

Your state dictates how much insurance you have to buy. It’s usually a certain amount of liability coverage, but your state may require additional coverages.

Additionally, if you’re leasing or paying off your vehicle, your lender may require you to carry full coverage, which includes collision and comprehensive coverage.

You can also purchase higher limits or other types of insurance coverage. It adds to your insurance cost but helps protect everyone further in the event of an accident.

Here are some common coverages to consider:[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7e47a00c4f/car-dashboard-96x96-green_045-airbag.svg

    Liability coverage

    Liability insurance pays to reimburse people you injure in an at-fault car accident or for property damage you may cause.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays to fix your car after an accident, regardless of fault, or to reimburse you for its value if you total it.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers non-vehicle accidents, such as falling trees, wildfires, or even hitting wildlife with your car.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage helps if you’re hit by an uninsured driver or a driver who doesn’t carry enough coverage to reimburse you for the damage they cause in an accident.

GMC Acadia car insurance FAQs

If you’re looking for quick information on GMC Acadia insurance costs, here’s what you need to know.

  • USAA, GEICO, and State Farm offer the lowest average rates for GMC Acadias, according to Insurify data. It’s best to get car insurance quotes from a range of insurance companies, as the cheapest insurer for you depends on many factors.

  • Not necessarily. It costs $131 per month to insure an Acadia, on average.

    GMC Acadias are about as expensive to insure as other midsize SUVs, like the Hyundai Santa Fe, Toyota Highlander, and Nissan Murano.

  • The average premium on a GMC Acadia is $91 per month for liability coverage and $171 per month for full coverage. It can vary based on many factors, like your vehicle age, mileage, state, driver profile, and more.

  • It depends on the model year. GMC Acadias underwent a major redesign in 2017 that improved their reliability. J.D. Power rated the 2022 model an 84 out of 100 for reliability (Great).

    The 2016 model has a score of 74 (Average).[4]

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. NHTSA. "2025 GMC ACADIA."
  2. Kelley Blue Book. "GMC Acadia."
  3. NAIC. "NAIC Consumer Shopping Tool for Auto Insurance."
  4. Jdpower.com. "GMC Acadia Reliability, Consumer Ratings & Pricing."
