Chevrolet Tahoe Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

The average cost of car insurance for a Chevrolet Tahoe is $136 per month, but rates depend on your vehicle model, location, and more.

Updated

The Chevrolet Tahoe is one of the bestselling large SUVs on the market today. These durable seven-passenger Chevrolet vehicles have the same frame as the Silverado truck.

On average, Chevrolet Tahoe drivers pay $94 per month for liability coverage and $177 for full coverage. The Tahoe’s average insurance costs are in line with other popular SUV models, like the Ford Expedition and GMC Yukon.

Here’s what you should know about finding car insurance for your Chevrolet Tahoe.

Quick Facts

  • A new 2025 Chevy Tahoe costs between $61,195 and $83,895, depending on trim levels.[1]

  • USAA, GEICO, and State Farm offer the cheapest average premiums for Chevy Tahoe drivers.

  • Annually, Chevrolet Tahoe drivers pay $1,128 for liability coverage and $2,124 for full-coverage insurance.

Cost of Chevrolet Tahoe insurance by model year

The average cost of car insurance for a Chevrolet Tahoe is on par with the average costs for SUVs of its size, but your premium may be higher or lower depending on many factors. If you have military ties, USAA offers the cheapest policies, on average, while GEICO and State Farm offer the lowest rates for non-military drivers. 

Your premium will vary depending on the year and coverage level of your vehicle model. Compare average quotes by vehicle model year below.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
2025$124$227
2024$124$228
2023$122$223
2022$122$222
2021$115$211
2020$113$206
2019$108$198
2018$103$189
2017$102$186
2016$98$179
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe models have a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) ranging from $61,195 to $83,895. You’ll typically pay more to insure a Tahoe with a higher MSRP. New cars, like the 2025 Tahoe, are typically more expensive to insure than older vehicle models.

    Below, you can compare average monthly quotes for the 2025 Tahoe from different insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$61$114
    State Farm$72$136
    Allstate$79$152
    GEICO$89$168
    American Family$92$175
    Nationwide$113$209
    Travelers$119$220
    Progressive$131$179
    Farmers$141$266
    Liberty Mutual$226$288
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Chevrolet’s 2024 Tahoe has an MSRP ranging from $56,195 to $78,895. The 2024 model has similar average rates to the 2025 model. Here are the average monthly quotes for the 2024 Tahoe from top insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$61$114
    State Farm$72$137
    Allstate$79$153
    GEICO$89$169
    American Family$92$176
    Nationwide$113$210
    Travelers$119$221
    Progressive$131$180
    Farmers$141$267
    Liberty Mutual$226$290
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • In 2023, the new Chevrolet Tahoe had an MSRP ranging from $50,245 to $79,295. Average insurance rates also start decreasing for this model year.

    Below, you can compare average monthly car insurance quotes from the following companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$60$112
    State Farm$71$134
    Allstate$78$149
    GEICO$88$165
    American Family$90$172
    Nationwide$111$205
    Travelers$117$216
    Progressive$129$176
    Farmers$139$261
    Liberty Mutual$222$283
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe’s MSRP ranged from $46,445 to $75,795. Here’s what insurance companies charge, on average, for a 2022 Chevy Tahoe.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$60$111
    State Farm$71$133
    Allstate$78$149
    GEICO$88$164
    American Family$90$171
    Nationwide$111$204
    Travelers$117$215
    Progressive$129$175
    Farmers$139$260
    Liberty Mutual$222$282
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • As vehicle age and mileage increase, insurance companies generally charge lower premiums for older vehicle models. In 2021, the original MSRP for a new Chevy Tahoe ranged between $49,595 and $73,995.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$56$106
    State Farm$67$127
    Allstate$74$141
    GEICO$83$156
    American Family$85$162
    Nationwide$105$194
    Travelers$110$205
    Progressive$122$167
    Farmers$131$247
    Liberty Mutual$209$268
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Chevrolet’s 2020 Tahoe had an MSRP ranging between $47,685 and $68,715. Below, you can compare average quotes for the 2020 Tahoe from different insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$55$103
    State Farm$66$124
    Allstate$72$138
    GEICO$81$152
    American Family$84$159
    Nationwide$103$190
    Travelers$108$200
    Progressive$120$163
    Farmers$129$241
    Liberty Mutual$206$262
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The original price of a 2019 Chevy Tahoe ranged between $47,685 and $68,715, depending on vehicle trim. Here are the average insurance costs for the 2019 Tahoe from different companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$53$99
    State Farm$63$119
    Allstate$69$133
    GEICO$78$147
    American Family$80$152
    Nationwide$98$182
    Travelers$104$192
    Progressive$114$156
    Farmers$123$232
    Liberty Mutual$197$251
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe had a starting cost of $47,225 for the lowest-level trim package, up to $66,760 for the high-end trim. Below, you can compare average insurance quotes from top insurers for the 2018 Tahoe.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$50$95
    State Farm$60$113
    Allstate$66$127
    GEICO$74$140
    American Family$76$146
    Nationwide$94$174
    Travelers$99$183
    Progressive$109$149
    Farmers$117$221
    Liberty Mutual$187$240
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Chevrolet’s 2017 Tahoe has an MSRP ranging from $48,760 on the lower end to $66,685 for the premium package. Today, insuring one of these cars is a lot cheaper than insuring a brand-new Tahoe. Compare average quotes from different insurance companies below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$50$93
    State Farm$59$112
    Allstate$65$125
    GEICO$73$138
    American Family$75$143
    Nationwide$93$171
    Travelers$98$180
    Progressive$108$147
    Farmers$116$218
    Liberty Mutual$186$236
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2016 model year had a price tag ranging from $48,445 for the LS Sport Utility 4D package, up to $66,185 for the LTZ Sport Utility 4D trim. Below, you can compare average quotes from different insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$48$90
    State Farm$57$107
    Allstate$63$120
    GEICO$71$132
    American Family$73$138
    Nationwide$89$165
    Travelers$94$174
    Farmers$112$209
    Progressive$104$141
    Liberty Mutual$178$227
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of Chevrolet insurance by state

Auto insurance costs can vary by state, city, and ZIP code.[2] Location affects risk factors like traffic congestion, severe weather exposure, and vehicle theft and vandalism rates. Here’s the average overall cost of car insurance by state for Chevrolet vehicles. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$134
Arizona$163
Arkansas$240
California$226
Colorado$206
Connecticut$314
Delaware$231
Florida$216
Georgia$234
Idaho$117
Illinois$159
Indiana$135
Iowa$114
Kansas$155
Kentucky$203
Louisiana$208
Maine$141
Maryland$318
Massachusetts$167
Michigan$260
Minnesota$183
Mississippi$195
Missouri$181
Montana$156
Nebraska$164
Nevada$263
New Hampshire$106
New Jersey$167
New Mexico$149
New York$442
North Carolina$88
North Dakota$129
Ohio$121
Oklahoma$167
Oregon$151
Pennsylvania$162
Rhode Island$138
South Carolina$253
South Dakota$121
Tennessee$140
Texas$221
Utah$172
Vermont$142
Virginia$180
Washington$150
District of Columbia$323
West Virginia$147
Wisconsin$124
Wyoming$112

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Chevrolet Tahoe

You’ll need a minimum level of liability auto insurance to comply with your state’s laws. It’s good to consider boosting your policy with higher limits and additional coverage options. Everyone has specific insurance needs, depending on vehicle type, model year, location-based risks, and more.

Here are a few common insurance coverages to consider.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/c09380c3c0/car-dashboard-96x96-orange_045-airbag.svg

    Liability coverage

    Most U.S. states require drivers to have a certain amount of bodily injury and property damage liability coverage, but you can purchase higher limits if you want the added financial protection.[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Full coverage

    If you finance or lease your vehicle, lenders typically require you to add comprehensive coverage and collision coverage to your policy, which makes up a full-coverage policy. This covers damage to your vehicle.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage

    If you have an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver, this insurance can help cover your damages and injury. Some states require this type of coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0a6ece6bd6/insurify-icons-auto-green-96x96_013-family.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    PIP insurance can help cover accident-related injuries for you and your passengers. If you live in a state with no-fault insurance, you may need PIP.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    If you’ll be using your Tahoe’s off-road capabilities a lot (and you’re within cellphone range), adding roadside assistance coverage can provide you with extra peace of mind.

Chevrolet Tahoe car insurance FAQs

The following information can help answer your remaining questions about Chevrolet Tahoe car insurance.

  • USAA has the cheapest car insurance quotes for Chevy Tahoes, on average, but the company only sells coverage to people connected to the military. GEICO and State Farm also offer low average rates for Chevy Tahoe owners.

  • Chevy Tahoes are more expensive to insure than the average vehicle, but Tahoe insurance costs are similar to average premiums for other large SUV models, like the GMC Yukon, Ford Expedition, and Nissan Armada.

  • Chevrolet Tahoe drivers pay an overall average of $136 per month for car insurance. The average cost to insure a Tahoe is $94 per month for liability coverage and $177 for full coverage.

  • Yes. Chevy Tahoes run on a V-8 engine, which uses a lot more gas than other SUVs. The 2025 Chevy Tahoe only gets 15 to 20 miles per gallon.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Kelley Blue Book. "2025 Chevrolet Tahoe."
  2. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "NAIC Consumer Shopping Tool for Auto Insurance."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by a basic auto insurance policy?."
