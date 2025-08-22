Experienced personal finance writer
Background working with banks and insurance companies
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.
Featured in
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Nationwide is one of the largest insurance companies in the U.S., offering reasonable car insurance rates in 47 states. Policyholders can save even more with Nationwide’s car insurance discounts. One of those is SmartRide, a usage-based insurance (UBI) program that uses data like mileage and driving behavior to determine car insurance rates.[1]
To qualify for a discount, drivers must allow SmartRide to track their driving habits for four to six months.
Nationwide SmartRide measures driving data through an in-car device, app, and some connected vehicles.
SmartRide is a discount-only plan, meaning policy rates won’t increase for riskier driving habits.
What is Nationwide SmartRide?
Nationwide SmartRide is a four- to six-month program from Nationwide that uses a plug-in device or smartphone app to measure your driving habits. You can request the SmartRide plug-in device from your agent or Nationwide, or you can find the app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. If you insure a connected vehicle with Nationwide, you may be earning a SmartRide discount already.
Drivers enrolled with Nationwide SmartRide can earn discounts on their car insurance rates by practicing safe driving behaviors. While poor driving habits won’t increase your rates, they can reduce your discount. Your new discounted rate begins when your policy renews.
Nationwide SmartRide is available only to Nationwide auto insurance policyholders. For low-mileage drivers, Nationwide offers SmartMiles, a pay-per-mile program. Customers can talk to their Nationwide agent to see which program suits them best. Policyholders with multiple vehicles may be eligible to participate in both SmartRide and SmartMiles.
How Nationwide SmartRide works
To begin using Nationwide SmartRide, you’ll need to install the plug-in device in your vehicle or download the app on your smartphone. Then, SmartRide automatically starts measuring your driving behavior and vehicle usage every time you drive.
SmartRide tracks your driving habits over four to six months to determine your discount. It measures four driving habits: miles per trip, hard braking and fast acceleration, idle time spent in traffic, and nighttime driving. But unlike other telematics insurance discount programs, SmartRide doesn’t track phone distractions, like texting.
When you start using SmartRide, you get a 10% discount just for signing up. You can also view your estimated discount online. The app tracks your progress and gives personalized feedback about your driving trends.
Nationwide determines your premium discount at the end of the program. Some customers may qualify for up to 40% off their renewal rate based on driving behavior. Since it doesn’t track violations, your rate won’t increase if you demonstrate riskier driving habits. But you may not be eligible for SmartRide savings.
Pros and cons of using SmartRide
Consider these benefits and disadvantages before enrolling in Nationwide SmartRide.
May promote safer driving habits and driving decisions
Potential to save up to 40% off your Nationwide premium
No rate increases — even for risky driving habits
Requires you to share driving data
Risky driving may prevent you from receiving additional discounts
May not be ideal for people who primarily drive at night or in heavy traffic
How much you can save with SmartRide
You can save up to 40% off your Nationwide car insurance premium with SmartRide. But exact discounts depend on your driving habits and may vary by state. At a minimum, you’ll get a 10% discount when you enroll.
After Nationwide measures your driving behaviors during the four- to six-month program, you may qualify for a safe driving discount. Safe driving can earn you up to 40% off your Nationwide renewal in most states.
Since SmartRide is a discount program that only rewards safe driving habits, your premium won’t increase for riskier driving habits. But poor driving means you may not qualify for as much of a rate cut on your coverage.
SmartRide reviews and customer feedback
SmartRide and SmartMiles are Nationwide’s two usage-based programs. J.D. Power ranked them No. 1 for customer satisfaction among usage-based auto insurance in 2024 and 2025.[2]
No reviews about the SmartRide program appear on Trustpilot or the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but users on other sites reported mixed experiences. For example, some Reddit users caution against fluctuating discounts and rising premiums due to a “new system.”
The SmartRide app has a 4.6-star rating on the App Store and a 4.5-star rating on Google Play, each based on about 1,500 reviews.[3] [4] Users on both platforms say the app is easy to use and they like seeing a recap of their driving habits. But some complain about its lack of accuracy and inability to detect when they’re passengers and not drivers.
Below are reviews from real customers who have actual experience using Nationwide SmartRide.
How to enroll in Nationwide SmartRide
SmartRide is available to new and existing Nationwide car insurance policyholders. To enroll in SmartRide, you’ll need to sign up through your agent or Nationwide. The company will send you a plug-in device for your vehicle. You’ll also receive an email with step-by-step instructions on how to install it.
You can also participate in the SmartRide program using a mobile phone app. You can download the SmartRide app from the App Store or Google Play. If you drive a connected vehicle that tracks your driving behavior, you may already have a driver profile that qualifies for a SmartRide discount.
After you use SmartRide for four to six months, Nationwide calculates your final premium discount. The discount applies to your renewal rate and lasts as long as Nationwide insures you.
Nationwide SmartRide data privacy
Nationwide SmartRide collects data about your driving habits through the app or a device in your vehicle. When you plug in the SmartRide device, it tracks four driving factors: miles driven, hard braking and acceleration, idle time, and nighttime driving.
The company collects this information about your driving behavior but uses it only for purposes related to SmartRide, such as calculating your discount.
The company claims it doesn’t participate in data sharing or sell your information to third parties, but it doesn’t specify how it handles data security. Before signing up, it’s important to read through the terms and conditions.
Is Nationwide SmartRide worth it?
Nationwide SmartRide usage-based insurance may be a good option for people with safe driving habits to reduce insurance costs. You can earn 10% off your premium just for enrolling, plus up to 40% off your rate when your policy renews. Since the program rewards good driving behavior and doesn’t penalize poor driving, you don’t have to worry about your rate increasing.
The program may not be a good fit for drivers who put a lot of miles on their car, frequently brake hard, spend a lot of time in traffic, or drive at night. While low-mileage drivers may benefit from SmartRide, Nationwide’s SmartMiles program may be a better choice.
Unlike SmartRide, which tracks driving behavior, SmartMiles is a pay-as-you-go policy that determines your insurance rate based on mileage driven. Drivers who insure more than one vehicle with Nationwide might be eligible to enroll in SmartRide with one vehicle and SmartMiles with another.
Nationwide SmartRide FAQs
If you’re still deciding whether Nationwide SmartRide is a good fit, learn more with answers to frequently asked questions below.
Is Nationwide SmartRide worth it?
Nationwide SmartRide is a top-rated usage-based auto insurance program. It’s a strong choice for safe drivers whose driving habits may help them qualify for a discount of up to 40% off their premium.
Does Nationwide SmartRide track speed?
Nationwide SmartRide tracks sudden braking and fast acceleration. But the device doesn’t necessarily track how fast you drive the entire time.
Can using SmartRide increase your premium?
No. Your premium won’t increase when you use SmartRide. Nationwide SmartRide only rewards drivers with discounts for safe driving behavior.
What’s the difference between SmartRide and SmartMiles?
SmartRide and SmartMiles are both usage-based insurance programs from Nationwide. SmartRide rewards safe driving habits with a discount of up to 40%, while SmartMiles is a pay-per-mile policy with a monthly rate determined by miles driven.
Will your premium increase if you drive a lot at night?
SmartRide tracks nighttime driving, a time of day when accident risk increases. Your premium won’t go up if you drive a lot at night, but doing so may affect your ability to earn a discount.
Can using SmartRide actually save you money?
It depends. You can earn 10% off your premium just for signing up for the program. Safe driving habits may qualify you for a discount of up to 40%.
Sources
- Insurance Information Institute. "Background on: Pay-as-you drive auto insurance (telematics)."
- J.D. Power. "2025 U.S. Auto Insurance Study."
- App Store. "Nationwide SmartRide."
- Google Play. "Nationwide SmartRide."
Sarah Archambault enjoys helping people figure out how to manage their finances and credit. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans. Her work has been featured on Credit Karma, Experian, LendingClub, Sound Dollar and USA Today Blueprint. She also writes for national insurers, banks and financial institutions like Aetna, MassMutual, Stripe, and UnitedHealthcare.
Sarah has been a contributor at Insurify since December 2022.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.