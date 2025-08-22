How Nationwide SmartRide works

To begin using Nationwide SmartRide, you’ll need to install the plug-in device in your vehicle or download the app on your smartphone. Then, SmartRide automatically starts measuring your driving behavior and vehicle usage every time you drive.

SmartRide tracks your driving habits over four to six months to determine your discount. It measures four driving habits: miles per trip, hard braking and fast acceleration, idle time spent in traffic, and nighttime driving. But unlike other telematics insurance discount programs, SmartRide doesn’t track phone distractions, like texting.

When you start using SmartRide, you get a 10% discount just for signing up. You can also view your estimated discount online. The app tracks your progress and gives personalized feedback about your driving trends.

Nationwide determines your premium discount at the end of the program. Some customers may qualify for up to 40% off their renewal rate based on driving behavior. Since it doesn’t track violations, your rate won’t increase if you demonstrate riskier driving habits. But you may not be eligible for SmartRide savings.

Pros and cons of using SmartRide

Consider these benefits and disadvantages before enrolling in Nationwide SmartRide.