Compare Progressive vs. Amica: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Updated August 5, 2022
Progressive vs. Amica: A Summary
Progressive and Amica are major car insurance companies that offer a variety of coverage options at competitive rates, but which provider is right for you? When it comes to finding the best auto insurance policy, comparing car insurance providers is key. Read this insurance review to learn everything you need to know about Progressive and Amica Mutual insurance.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Progressive
|$78
|80
|Amica
|$134
|95
Progressive
One of the biggest insurance companies in the U.S., Progressive offers affordable rates even to high-risk drivers, such as those with a DUI on their driving history. Progressive has a variety of policies and add-ons, such as roadside assistance, rideshare coverage, pet coverage, and more.
Pros
Lower overall rates
Competitive rates for drivers with a DUI on their record
Cons
Mixed customer service and claims satisfaction reviews
Mixed mobile app reviews
Amica
Amica offers a broad selection of car insurance policies and special benefits at no additional cost to its policyholders, such as no deduction for depreciation when a new vehicle is declared a total loss within the first year of ownership.
Pros
Special benefits offered at no additional cost
Better customer satisfaction ratings
Cons
Higher rates than progressive for most drivers
Not rated by a number of financial institutions
|Rating Factor
|Progressive
|Amica
|Fitch
|A+
|missing
|A.M. Best
|A+
|A+
|Moody’s
|A2
|missing
|S&P
|AA
|missing
|J.D. Power
|856
|891
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Progressive is a good choice for you if you’re looking for low car insurance rates and willing to sacrifice the quality of your customer service experience for cheaper insurance premiums. Auto insurance rates with Amica are higher, but you get better customer service and unique benefits at no additional cost.
Compare Progressive vs. Amica: Which Is Cheaper?
Overall, Progressive offers cheaper car insurance rates than Amica. According to Insurify data, the difference between a quote with Progressive and a quote with Amica can be as low as $46 per month or as high as $254 per month. On average, you can expect to pay $56 more per month for a car insurance policy with Amica.
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Progressive offers competitive car insurance rates to high-risk drivers with driving violations on their record. On average, drivers with DUIs, speeding tickets, and accidents can expect to pay just $20 to $30 more per month than drivers with clean driving records. To compare, a driver with a DUI pays $254 more per month on average than a driver with a clean record with Amica.
Compare Progressive vs. Amica Car Insurance by Age
Age is a major factor that influences your car insurance rates. Generally speaking, teens and young drivers tend to pay more for their car insurance policy than more mature drivers. This is because insurance providers assume that young drivers are more likely to file a claim than drivers with more experience on the road.
Teen drivers have the highest insurance costs with both Progressive and Amica, $246 and $407 per month, respectively. Once you are in your 20s, you can expect to pay lower premiums, $79 per month with Progressive and $133 per month with Amica. Drivers in their 50s enjoy the cheapest rates, just $61 per month with Progressive and $107 per month with Amica.
|Age Group
|Progressive
|Amica
|Teen
|$246
|$407
|20s
|$79
|$133
|30s
|$80
|$141
|40s
|$70
|$166
|50s
|$61
|$107
|60s
|$65
|$139
|70s
|$78
|$154
|80s
|$82
|$162
Compare Progressive vs. Amica Car Insurance by Gender
Your gender may have an impact on your insurance premiums, but Insurify data suggests that it’s not that significant. The national average monthly quote for men is just $3 higher than for women. With Amica, men can expect to pay just $3 more per month for their policy than women. An average quote with Progressive is $1 higher for women than it is for men.
California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania do not allow auto insurance companies to use your gender when calculating your quote. If you live in one of these states, your gender will have no impact on your car insurance rate.
Which is cheapest for men?
Men can expect their monthly auto insurance rates to be $78 with Progressive and $136 with Amica, $58 higher. Keep in mind that these quotes are just averages and your exact one may be higher or lower depending on other factors, such as your driving history and whether you want just liability insurance coverage or full coverage. Use Insurify to get your exact quote today.
|Gender
|Progressive
|Amica
|National Average
|Men
|$78
|$136
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
On average, women pay $54 more per month for a policy with Amica than for a policy with Progressive, which amounts to a $648 annual difference. Women can expect to pay $79 per month with Progressive and $133 per month with Amica.
|Gender
|Progressive
|Amica
|National Average
|Women
|$79
|$133
|$78
Compare Progressive vs. Amica Car Insurance by Mileage
Some auto insurance companies may offer a higher car insurance quote to drivers who cover over 15,000 miles per year. This is because some auto insurance providers believe that if you regularly drive long distances, there is a higher chance that you will damage your vehicle and file a claim.
However, Insurify data shows no significant difference between average quotes for high-mileage drivers and low-mileage drivers, both on the national level and specifically with Progressive and Amica. If you cover less than 5,000 miles per year, you can expect to pay just $1 less per month for a policy with Progressive. Your quote with Amica is likely to stay the same.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
High-mileage drivers can expect to pay $79 per month for a policy with Progressive and $133 per month for a policy with Amica, which amounts to a $648 annual difference. The average monthly quotes with both Progressive and Amica are slightly higher than the national average, which is $69 per month, or $828 per year.
|Annual Mileage
|Progressive
|Amica
|National Average
|15,000-20,000
|$79
|$133
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
Low-mileage drivers will find cheaper quotes with Progressive than with Amica. If you drive under 5,000 miles per year, you will pay $55 less per month for a policy with Progressive than for a policy with Amica. If your annual mileage is 10,000, you can expect your policy with Progressive to increase by just $1 and stay the same with Amica.
|Annual Mileage
|Progressive
|Amica
|National Average
|5,000
|$78
|$133
|$78
|10,000
|$79
|$133
|$78
Compare Progressive vs. Amica Car Insurance by Credit Score
Insurance providers can use your credit score to estimate if you are more likely to file an insurance claim. Statistically, drivers with a good credit history pay significantly less than drivers with poor credit. According to the national average, drivers with an excellent credit score pay $50 less per month—or $600 less per year—than drivers with a poor credit score.
California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan do not allow insurance providers to use your credit score as a factor when determining your car insurance rate. So, if you live in one of these states, your credit history will have no impact on your quote.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
On average, drivers with an excellent credit score pay $53 per month with Progressive and $112 per month with Amica, $59 more. Drivers with a good credit score pay slightly higher insurance premiums with both providers, $70 per month with Progressive and $127 per month with Amica. Overall, drivers with a good credit history will find cheaper insurance rates with Progressive.
|Credit Tier
|Progressive
|Amica
|National Average
|Excellent
|$53
|$112
|$60
|Good
|$70
|$127
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
Drivers with average and bad credit scores can expect higher rates with both Progressive and Amica, but Progressive still offers better rates. Drivers with an average credit score can expect to pay $77 per month with Progressive and $133 per month with Amica. Drivers with poor credit have the highest rates, $113 per month with Progressive and $176 per month with Amica.
|Credit Tier
|Progressive
|Amica
|National Average
|Average
|$77
|$133
|$78
|Poor
|$113
|$176
|$120
Compare Progressive vs. Amica Car Insurance by Driving Record
Your driving record has one of the strongest impacts on your car insurance quote. Safe drivers with no speeding tickets, accidents, or DUIs on their driving record have access to the lowest rates because insurance providers assume that they are less likely to file a claim than drivers who are more prone to risky driving behaviors.
According to Insurify data, having an accident on your record has the highest impact on your quote with Progressive, increasing your rate from $77 per month to $111 per month on average. A DUI has the lowest impact on your car insurance rates with Progressive, only increasing it to $95 per month.
It’s the exact opposite with Amica. You can expect your car insurance quote to jump up to a whopping $387 per month if you have a DUI on your driving record. An accident on your driving history has the smallest impact on your quote with Amica, only increasing it to $194 per month on average.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
Good drivers with a clean driving record can expect to pay $77 per month with Progressive and $133 per month with Amica, $56 more. Bundling your car insurance with other insurance products, such as your life insurance, home insurance, or renters insurance, can earn you an insurance discount and help you keep your insurance premiums low.
|Violation
|Progressive
|Amica
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$77
|$133
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
A speeding ticket increases an average quote with Progressive to $99 per month and an average quote with Amica to a whopping $220 per month. Drivers with a speeding ticket pay $121 more per month with Amica than with Progressive, which amounts to a $1,452 annual difference.
|Violation
|Progressive
|Amica
|National Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$99
|$220
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
On average, drivers with an accident on their record pay $83 more per month for a policy with Amica. If you have an existing policy with Progressive, an accident will have the highest impact on your quote out of all possible driving offenses. If you have an existing policy with Amica, an accident will make your rate go up by only $61 per month.
|Violation
|Progressive
|Amica
|National Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$111
|$194
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
A DUI has a significant impact on your car insurance rates with Amica, increasing them to $387 per month, or $4,644 per year. In contrast, an average quote with a DUI on your record is just $95 per month, or $1,140 per year, with Progressive.
|Violation
|Progressive
|Amica
|National Average
|DUI
|$95
|$387
|$155
Progressive vs. Amica Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
|Discount
|Progressive
|Amica
|Multi-policy
|Multi-car
|Continuous insurance
|Snapshot: safe driver
|Teen driver
|Good student discount
|Student away at school
|Homeowner
|Online quote
|Sign online
|Paperless
|Paid in full
|Automatic payment
|Loyalty
|Young driver training
|Rewarding your parent’s loyalty
|Accident-free
|Defensive training
|Anti-theft device
|Electronic stability control
|Passive restraints
|Forward-collision warning
|Adaptive headlights
Our Methodology and How We Compared Progressive and Amica
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
On average, you will pay $56 less per month for a policy with Progressive. However, your quote depends on a variety of factors, such as your age and driving history, as well as whether you want a basic policy or full coverage with add-ons like gap insurance and perks like roadside assistance. Use Insurify to get your exact quote from both Progressive and Amica today.
No two drivers are the same, and it’s important to look at different factors, such as your insurance quote, the financial strength of the insurance provider, and customer satisfaction ratings, to figure out which car insurance company is the best fit for you. Insurify makes it easy to compare both providers side by side and make an educated decision.
Insurify is an AI-powered tool that helps you compare car insurance providers side by side and find the best one for your unique circumstances. Simply answer a few basic questions and get instant access to real and personalized quotes from Progressive, Amica, Allstate, GEICO, Nationwide, USAA, State Farm, AAA, Liberty Mutual, and other leading providers in your area.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.