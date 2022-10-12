What Is Condo Insurance? Guide to What Is Typically Covered

Do I Need Condo Insurance?

Repair costs for a condo unit can be very expensive. You never know when an unexpected event like a fire could occur and destroy your belongings and even your condo. With the costs of construction materials especially high in areas like New York, the replacement cost could be staggering. Even though the condo association carries insurance that covers the condo building, condo-owned properties, and liability, the condo association’s master policy doesn’t provide any protection for the inside of your unit or your contents. You are responsible for damage inside your individual unit.

Just as renters insurance is designed specifically for renters, condo owners insurance is designed specifically for people who own condos. It differs from a standard homeowners policy in that it only covers the inside of your condo unit and your personal property located inside or outside of the unit. Homeowners insurance not only provides coverage for inside the home and covers personal property, but it also provides coverage for the entire property. The condo association ’s coverage will not cover damage to the inside of your condo unit, so you need to purchase your own condo insurance coverage. Buying a separate condo insurance policy will protect your individual unit and contents against damage from covered perils.