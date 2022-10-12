Tower Hill Home Insurance Review: Is it the right choice for you?

Tower Hill Home Insurance Coverages

Tower Hill insures homeowners and business owners across the country through a network of independent insurance agents. It primarily offers coverage options for homeowners, high-value homes, mobile homes, landlords, renters, and condominiums but also provides commercial insurance, dwelling fire, and private flood coverage.

Only Florida homeowners can purchase standard Tower Hill home and renters insurance policies. Tower Hill only issues out-of-state homeowners policies for high-value homes. Tower Hill commercial property policies are available in Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, and Texas.

Florida homeowners considering Tower Hill insurance can expect their policy to include:

Dwelling Coverage

This is your basic property insurance in case of vandalism, theft, and natural disasters like windstorms. Tower Hill recommends purchasing enough coverage to pay for rebuilding your home as well as debris removal and any costs to keep your home on par with updated building codes.

Other Structures Coverage

If you have a garage, pool, fence, or additional structures on your property, other structures coverage makes sure your policy pays for these losses, too.

Personal Possessions

Home insurance doesn’t just protect your home, and a Tower Hill home insurance policy covers your personal property, too. Talk to your local agent to see if you need additional coverage to properly protect expensive belongings like jewelry or furs.

Personal Liability

Tower Hill home insurance will always include liability coverage. This protects your family in case someone is injured on your property and seeks legal action.

Loss of Use

Most Tower Hill home insurance policies include loss of use, or additional living expenses, coverage. This can help pay for your family’s costs of living (like an extended hotel stay) in case a covered storm leaves your home unlivable.

Basic Tower Hill homeowners insurance comes with actual cash value coverage, but policyholders can opt for replacement cost coverage for a higher premium. While most homeowners policies include other protections, like medical payments coverage, Tower Hill doesn’t explicitly say its standard policies include this coverage. Tower Hill’s website directs customers to contact a local agent for more information on policy specifics.