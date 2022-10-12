State Farm Home Insurance: Is it the best choice for you?

Property insurance protects your home investment. Is State Farm the right choice to protect you?

Whether you reside in California, North Carolina, or anywhere in between, you’ve probably heard of the State Farm Insurance Company. With a nearly 100-year history of serving customers, State Farm Home Insurance has a well-known reputation across the United States. Often remembered for offering car insurance, State Farm also offers homeowners insurance that’s feature-rich and prides itself on excellent customer service. In fact, it’s one of the largest homeowners insurance providers in the country. However, its rates may not be the lowest available.

