Real Estate Statistics: The Most Remarkable Data

Homebuyer Statistics

As we said, homebuyers are flooding the market. But who are the homebuyers of the current market? And how are their unique factors— preferences, income, demographics— impacting today’s market?

Most buyers buy their homes with the assistance of a real estate agent or broker— 88% to be exact. That number has been increasing steadily since 2001. (Realtor.org)

The condition of a home matters: only 1 in 6 homebuyers will compromise on home conditions if the location and price are right. ( Homebuyer Statistics )

Homebuyers search for their homes for 3 weeks before contacting a realtor on average. ( Homebuyer Statistics )

Most buyers, 86% of them, purchase a previously owned home. (NAR)

Most buyers opt for a detached home at 82% purchasing one. (NAR)

2% of buyers purchase the home they were renting. (NAR)

58% of buyers cite “neighborhood quality” as a key buying factor. (NAR)

Homebuyers spend about 10 weeks looking for their home before buying. (NAR)

Doing paperwork is the main issue for 20% of homebuyers. (NAR)

Homebuying Costs

What does it take to buy a home? We found these very telling stats to help you better understand the cost of the process.

To buy a new home, you need an income of at least $60,770 . (HSH Associates)

The down payment for a newly constructed home is $59,880 on average. (Forbes)

The average American spent $20,091 on housing in 2018. (BLS)

Buyers typically finance 88% of their home purchase price. (Realtor.org)

Homebuyer Demographics

Real estate stats are just one part of the market data puzzle. Who buys homes is just as important to understand how the housing market works as costs and construction rates.

The median age of a repeat homebuyer is 55, and their median income is $106,700 . (Realtor.org)

Millennials identify “understanding the homebuying process” as one of the most difficult steps in the homebuying journey. ( Homebuyer Statistics )

33% of homebuyers between the ages of 29 and 38 say they bought their home to take care of their parents. (NAR)

Young people most often purchase their first home because they desire homeownership. (NAR)

Half of all home purchases were done by Millennials in 2020. (Realtor)

On average, Americans spend more than 50% of their earnings buying a home. (PWC.com)

Young homebuyers (under the age of 29) don’t expect to be in their homes for long: 59% expect to live there fewer than 10 years and 28% plan on living there for less than 5 years. ( Homebuyer Statistics )

84% of homebuyers identified as caucasian in 2019. ( Homebuyer Statistics )

Older homebuyers are more likely to purchase a new home that’s farther from their old home. (NAR)

74% of younger millennials prefer new or newer homes so that they don’t have to worry about renovations or plumbing issues. (NAR)

Reducing commuting costs in a top factor in choosing a home for 40% of millennial homebuyers. (NAR)

Of homebuyers, Generation X makes up 32% of purchases and Baby Boomers make up 17% of purchases with those numbers expected to decrease over the next decade. (Realtor)

GenXers prefer to buy homes of 2,000 square feet or larger. (NAR)

61% of homeowners are married. (NAR)

The second-largest group of home sellers is GenXers. The largest are Baby Boomers . (NAR)

The smallest segment of homebuyers is the Silent Generation born between 1928 and 1945. (NAR)

Nearly one-fourth of homebuyers have student loan debt with the median amount owed at $28,000. 18% of these buyers owe more than $75,000. ( Homebuyer Statistics )

The household income for Millenials in 2019 was, on average, between $71,200 and $101,200 . ( Homebuyer Statistics )

Single females made up 18% of homebuyers in 2019. ( Homebuyer Statistics )

Single females made up 17% of homebuyers in 2020. (NAR)

Florida has the highest number of single female homeowners— they account for 65% of home sales. (NAR)

Texas has the second-highest number of single female homeowners, and Georgia comes in third. (NAR)

Women buy more houses than single men and they buy more expensive houses. (NAR)

First-Time Homebuyer Statistics

Buying a home is a huge step in financial independence and is often one leg of the average American’s retirement status. We researched the best information about who first-time homebuyers are and what kind of impact they have on real estate market trends.