Oklahoma Earthquake Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

Is earthquake insurance worth it in Oklahoma? Depending on the risk level of your area, having earthquake insurance can save you big financially in the long run. It's always worth getting a quote.

The increased number of earthquakes in recent years has many residents talking about and purchasing Oklahoma earthquake insurance. It’s no surprise: the state sits along a fault line and has had a surge of seismic activity since 2009.

While you want to protect your property, you also want to consider the impact of earthquake insurance on your wallet. You may be asking questions like “Is a policy required in Oklahoma?” “How much does it cost?” “What will a policy cover if there’s an earthquake?”

We’ve got you covered with this guide to Oklahoma earthquake insurance. Find out if you need earthquake insurance, what’s included, and how to get a quote to fit your needs.

And if you’re looking for homeowners insurance, we can help with that, too. Insurify’s free home insurance comparison tool lets you search and compare quotes to help you get the best coverage to protect your home.