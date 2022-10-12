What Is HO-4 Insurance? A Full Guide

HO-4 Insurance Costs Are Relatively Low

Renters insurance costs much less than the standard homeowners insurance policy. When it comes to HO-4 insurance costs, it will boil down to where you live and the amount of coverage to fit your needs. It’s pretty standard to receive a quote with $25,000 in personal property coverage and $300,000 in personal liability coverage. Always consider the amount of coverage before you go to purchase a policy. Taking an inventory of your personal property and how much it would cost to replace your belongings will also help. When you add the costs, you’ll be able to determine how much personal property coverage is right for you.

Your renters insurance policy will likely cost somewhere around $20 per month or less. If you need to increase policy limits, it’s often not much of a price difference and is worth it if you have specific needs. Additionally, you can combine renters insurance with auto insurance at a lower price. This practice of combining insurance policies under one insurance company is known as bundling. Most top insurance companies offer to bundle and often provide you to do so right on their websites.

It helps to shop around and compare many insurance companies. Always weigh your deductible against your premium to ensure you’re getting the best coverage and price available. Remember, when your deductible is higher, your premium will be lower. When your deductible is lower, your premium will be higher. If you set your deductible too high, you may not be able to afford filing a claim.

Additionally, you can get discounts for having security systems and fire alarms. Check with your insurer to see if they offer special discounts for these things.

Always get insurance quotes from the best insurance companies to fit your needs before you buy.