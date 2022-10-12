Condominium Insurance Coverage: Your Definitive Guide

Do I need to buy homeowners insurance if I live in a condo? If you own a condo, it's highly recommended that you purchase a condo insurance policy, which differs from standard homeowners insurance.

If you’re thinking of buying a condo, you may be curious how insurance works as a condo unit owner. Since you’re already paying condo association fees for your building’s maintenance and repairs, do you even need to purchase homeowners insurance?

While it’s true that condo associations are usually responsible for ensuring all aspects of a condominium building, condo unit owners will see a gap in coverage if they don’t purchase their own condo insurance. Condo insurance covers many things, such as your personal belongings, liability, and more.

Here, we cover the type of insurance that condo associations provide, what condominium insurance covers, and the differences between homeowners and condo insurance.