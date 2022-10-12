How to Find Condo Insurance Near You

The Cost of Condo Insurance

Many factors influence the cost of your condo insurance, such as your location, the deductible you choose, and the amount and type of coverage you need. The average condo insurance policy nationwide costs $625 per year and includes $60,000 in personal property coverage, a $1,000 deductible, and $300,000 in liability protection, according to insurance.com.

North Dakota is the cheapest state to buy condo insurance in, at an average cost of $292 per year. Meanwhile, Florida is the most expensive state for condo policyholders, with an average cost of $1,051 per year, according to insurance.com’s statistics.

There are a few things to remember when you’re buying condo coverage. One important one is that you won’t need as much dwelling coverage as you would if you were buying a home insurance policy to cover a single-family home. You don’t have to cover the exterior of your condo or any of the common areas —that’s the condo association ’s responsibility. Figuring out how much insurance you need and what to insure are major challenges with buying condo insurance.

The key to understanding how much insurance you need is to understand which of the three major types of coverage applies to your condo master policy. These are:

Bare walls coverage: You have to insure your unit from the drywall or wall studs inward. That means you cover the walls, sinks, cabinets, appliances, and interior materials, as well as any renovations or improvements you make.

Single entity coverage: The master policy held by the condo association covers almost everything, including your unit and the fixtures. You insure your personal possessions. Upgrades are not covered if you suffer a loss.

All-in coverage: This is like a single entity plan, except that the master policy also covers upgrades and renovations.

As a rule of thumb, it’s better to buy too much coverage than not enough. This is especially true when it comes to loss assessment coverage. This coverage reimburses you if the condo association charges a special assessment fee to cover repairs that are more expensive than the coverage limits of the master policy. Most condo policies include some loss assessment coverage, but the standard condo policy only includes about $1,000 in coverage, which may not be enough. Special assessments can be very expensive for condo owners—sometimes, thousands of dollars. There are a few things you can do to lower the cost of your policy, but loss assessment coverage is not the place to cut corners.

