How to Find the Best Condo Insurance Companies

How Much Condo Insurance Do You Need?

Figuring out what you need to insure and how much insurance you need are two of the biggest challenges when it comes to buying condo insurance. The amount of insurance you need depends greatly on the type of policy your condo association carries. For example, if your condo association has a bare-walls policy, it can be hard to figure out a replacement value for the interior because the value of an individual condo is partially based on the common features that the master policy covers.

The amount of coverage you need also depends on factors like the cost of construction materials and labor in your area, the type of materials used in your condo, and what it would cost to replace your valuable items.

If you’re having a hard time figuring out how much insurance you need, it’s probably time to talk to an insurance agent. As a rule of thumb, it’s better to have too much insurance than not enough. As you shop around for policies, you should also take these factors into consideration.

Deductibles: Accepting a larger deductible can help keep your insurance rates lower. The deductible is a dollar amount that you’re responsible for paying whenever you start the claims process. Your insurance agent will probably have a range of deductible amounts that you can choose from.

Actual cash value vs. replacement value: Condo owners often make the mistake of buying coverage that pays out actual cash value for damaged belongings instead of a more expensive policy that would cover the full replacement costs. Actual cash value is the value of your belongings minus depreciation, while replacement value means your insurance will pay to replace your personal property at the amount it actually takes to replace them.

Loss assessments: This reimburses you if the condo association charges a special assessment fee to cover costs that exceed the master policy ’s coverage limits. It’s part of most condo policies but may not come with a high enough limit. Make sure it covers at least a few thousand dollars by purchasing additional coverage if necessary.

Customer experience: Read reviews to gain more information about things like customer satisfaction and the claims process. Reviews can be an invaluable way to evaluate the different players in the insurance industry. J.D. Power ’s customer satisfaction survey is another way to evaluate the typical experience for insurance customers.