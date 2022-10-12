What is condo association insurance?

Types of Condominium Association Building Coverage

The association master policy typically provides coverage for common areas such as hallways, elevators, recreational rooms, and other shared spaces. It can also include building equipment like boilers and machinery.

Some policies may cover a portion of your individual unit:

Bare Walls Coverage

According to the International Risk Management Institute (IRMI), bare walls coverage is one of three types of protection used for condo master policies. A bare walls policy insures only:

The building

Fixtures in shared spaces

Furnishings in shared spaces

The grounds

A master policy with bare walls coverage has the least amount of protection for condo unit owners.

Suppose you own a condo unit, and your condo association has a bare walls policy. In that case, you are responsible for buying insurance to cover sinks, built-in cabinets, appliances, flooring, wallpaper, any improvements you made to the unit, and personal property coverage.

Single Entity Coverage

A master policy with single entity coverage is a middle-of-the-road approach to condo association insurance. Single entity covers the structure, fixtures, and shared spaces like a bare walls policy, but it can also include limited coverage for your individual unit:

Fixtures

Built-in cabinets

Countertops

Essentially, it includes what was originally part of the condo. It does not protect structural improvements, additions, upgrades, or personal items.

All-In Coverage

The most comprehensive protection that condo association insurance can offer is all-in coverage. As the name suggests, it is “ all in “—policies can include the entire original structure of the condo building and:

Original fixtures

Installations

Appliances

Unlike the other two types of master policies, all-in coverage typically protects additions and remodels. It still does not extend to your personal belongings.

