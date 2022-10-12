Baton Rouge Flood Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners in 2021 

Do I need flood insurance in Baton Rouge? Yes, flood insurance is extremely important in Baton Rouge.

Even if you haven’t lived in Louisiana very long, you know flooding is a way of life. Hurricanes batter the coastline, and tidal and river waters regularly rise, endangering homes and belongings all over the state.

In fact, the Federal Emergency Management Agency ( FEMA ) has declared the entire state of Louisiana to be a flood zone. That means that no matter where you live in the state, you have a chance of sustaining flood damage. You don’t have to live near a body of water for your property to flood—flooding can also be caused by rainfall, poor drainage systems, or a broken water main. However, with the Mississippi River practically serving as the front door to Baton Rouge, it’s especially important for people in Louisiana ’s capital city to think about flood insurance.

Louisiana ’s rainy summers and falls can flood your property, even if it has never flooded before. Explore your options with our guide to how to buy flood insurance in Baton Rouge.

