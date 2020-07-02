States with the Most Heavily-Enforced Traffic Laws

10. Idaho

Percentage of drivers with any prior incident: 27.73% (1.24 times the national average)

Density of police officers: 26 per 10,000 drivers

Kicking off the countdown is Idaho, which ranks tenth in the nation for the most heavily-enforced traffic laws. The Gem State also has the tenth-highest rates of DUIs in the nation and the ninth-highest rates of speeding. Idaho is also adopting a new driving law: beginning July 1, it is illegal to operate a motor vehicle with an electronic device in hand, and drivers risk a $75 fine for a first-time offense. To allow drivers time to adjust to this new law, officers will issue warnings until December 31.

9. Colorado

Percentage of drivers with any prior incident: 28.14% (1.25 times the national average)

Density of police officers: 30 per 10,000 drivers

Colorado ranks ninth in the nation for the most heavily-enforced traffic laws. And, despite Colorado’s many mountain roads leading to treacherous driving conditions, drivers continue to speed: Colorado has the eighth-highest share of speeding tickets in the nation. Law enforcement in The Centennial State also has been vigorously battling DUIs via The Heat Is On Campaign. Aiming to reduce drunk driving, crashes, and related injuries and fatalities, The Heat Is On is conducted throughout the year in Colorado, with major enforcements during holiday periods.

8. South Carolina

Percentage of drivers with any prior incident: 28.27% (1.26 times the national average)

Density of police officers: 24 per 10,000 drivers

Driving in South Carolina is more dangerous than in any other state, so we weren’t surprised to find it ranking on this list. The Palmetto State has the highest rate of traffic fatalities per million miles traveled, according to the NHTSA’s Traffic Safety report. Clearly, law enforcement has been cracking down on misbehaving drivers. Additionally, out of all other states, South Carolina has the sixth-highest share of at-fault accidents and the fourth-highest share of speeding tickets per driver.

7. North Dakota

Percentage of drivers with any prior incident: 28.64% (1.28 times the national average)

Density of police officers: 34 per 10,000 drivers

North Dakota ranks seventh on this list, but it also has the second-highest share of DUI citations and sixth-highest share of speeding tickets in the nation. North Dakota doesn’t rely only on ticketing to discourage unlawful driving behaviors. In fact, The Peace Garden State recently concluded its fifth annual Share the Road Safety Week, during which residents are encouraged to celebrate safe bicycling and walking on North Dakota roadways and to educate themselves and others about safe driving practices.

6. Nebraska

Percentage of drivers with any prior incident: 28.69% (1.28 times the national average)

Density of police officers: 24 per 10,000 drivers

Sixth in the nation for the most heavily-enforced traffic laws, Nebraska also has the eighth-highest rates of DUIs and at-fault accidents in the United States, and the 10th-highest for speeding. Drivers in Nebraska, in particular, should exercise caution this summer, as the state has experienced one of the greatest increases in driving since baseline levels in January, according to Apple Mobility Trends data. As of the beginning of July, driving is up a whopping 81 percent and shows no sign of decreasing as COVID-19 restrictions loosen in the state.

5. Wyoming

Percentage of drivers with any prior incident: 28.90% (1.29 times the national average)

Density of police officers: 29 per 10,000 drivers

Wyoming rounds out the top five states in the nation with the most heavily-enforced traffic laws. Like Nebraska, Wyoming’s drivers also have three other dubious distinctions under their belts: drivers in the Cowboy State have the highest share of DUIs, the seventh-highest share of speeding tickets, and the eighth-highest share of red light violations in the nation.

4. Wisconsin

Percentage of drivers with any prior incident: 29.06% (1.29 times the national average)

Density of police officers: 31 per 10,000 drivers

Wisconsin ranks within the top five states in the nation with the most heavily-enforced traffic laws. Law enforcement in the Badger State takes road safety seriously, and this state also has the fifth-highest citation rate for speeding and for DUIs. Drivers in Wisconsin should exercise extra caution this summer; as of the beginning of July, driving in Wisconsin is 76 percent above January’s baseline levels, according to Apple Maps’ Mobility Trends report, and it continues to trend upwards.

3. Iowa

Percentage of drivers with any prior incident: 29.66% (1.32 times the national average)

Density of police officers: 25 per 10,000 drivers

With 32 percent more drivers with a prior incident on their record than the national average, Iowa ranks third in the United States for the most heavily-enforced traffic laws. Drivers in Iowa are handed speeding tickets 66 percent more frequently than average, landing The Hawkeye State state in third place for the highest share of speeders. Yet despite Iowa’s heavy policing of law-breaking drivers, recent reports suggest that speeders in Iowa have been reaching all-time highs during the pandemic. Many have taken advantage of the open roads, reaching speeds above 125 miles per hour, according to law officials in the state.

2. Virginia

Percentage of drivers with any prior incident: 29.82% (1.33 times the national average)

Density of police officers: 34 per 10,000 drivers

Virginia ranks second in the nation for the most heavily-enforced traffic laws. Like Iowa, law enforcement in Virginia has cracked down hard on drivers with a lead foot. The Old Dominion has the second-highest citation rate for speeding in the nation — 67 percent higher than the national average — where many drivers are caught in the state’s notorious speed traps on interstate highways near Richmond. Running reds isn’t taken lightly in Virginia, either, as the drivers in this state have the ninth-highest share of red light violations in the nation.

1. Ohio

Percentage of drivers with any prior incident: 31.28% (1.39 times the national average)

Density of police officers: 17 per 10,000 drivers

Ohio may have the lowest ratio of officers to drivers, but this state ranks number one for the most heavily-enforced traffic laws in the nation. The Buckeye State also ranks first in the nation for speeding, with 69 percent more speeders on its roads than the national average. Drivers with an at-fault accident on their record are also more common in this state than in others, as Ohio ranks seventh in the nation for this offense.

