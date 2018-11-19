Home is Where the Car Is: Top 10 States for Domestic and Foreign Car Brands

The auto industry is rife with competition on an international scale.

While American-born stalwarts of the car world—Ford, Chevrolet, and Chrysler among them—constantly innovate, foreign brands like Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, and BMW similarly vie for global relevance in markets across all continents. That’s not also counting rogue companies like Tesla trying to upend the industry with unprecedented technological innovations and price points.

But in terms of car ownership in the United States, how far does domestic brand loyalty go? In this context, “domestic” refers to car brands and makes that are headquartered in the United States, whereas foreign brands and makes have origins outside of the United States. It does not necessarily imply the site or country of car models’ actual manufacture.

The relative popularity of domestic or foreign cars in each state has no apparent bearing on regional identity, nor does it imply a value judgment on Insurify’s behalf. But it does offer valuable insight into which makes and models certain parts of the country might remain loyal.

Interested in investigating how domestic versus foreign car ownership breaks down on a state level, the data team at Insurify decided to analyze its vast database of insurance applications and rank the top states for both domestic and foreign automobile ownership. Here’s what they found: