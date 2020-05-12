Hidden Costs of Canceling Car Insurance by State (2020)

States with the Highest Cost of Canceling Car Insurance

10. Delaware

Cost of a 60-day lapse in coverage: $282

Fine for uninsured driving violation: $1500-2000

Additional (yearly) insurance cost increase after uninsured driving violation: $250

Delaware ranks tenth in the nation for the most expensive consequences of owning a vehicle without insurance, even if drivers are lucky enough to avoid getting caught driving uninsured. For those who are not so lucky, heavy fines of $1500 to $2000 are in the cards, as is a further $272 increase in insurance premiums. Other consequences of driving uninsured in Delaware include registration suspension, license suspension, and confiscation of plates.

Trending On Insurify The best insurance comparison sites help find insurance the right way. Check out our guide to the best and worst sites to compare car insurance. With Insurify, you can find the best car insurance comparison options for your budget in minutes.

9. Louisiana

Cost of a 60-day lapse in coverage: $367

Fine for uninsured driving violation: $175

Additional (yearly) insurance cost increase after uninsured driving violation: $225

Drivers in Louisiana stand to lose a substantial amount of money for a 60-day lapse in insurance coverage. DMV fees make up about two-thirds of the cost while losing the opportunity to use a prior insurance coverage discount makes up the other third. And the Sugar State is by no means sweet to those who are caught driving uninsured: driving without insurance results in a fine of $175, up to 30 days of jail time, confiscation of plates, and an impounded car.

8. Maryland

Cost of a 60-day lapse in coverage: $406

Fine for uninsured driving violation: $1,000

Additional (yearly) insurance cost increase after uninsured driving violation: $360

Canceling auto insurance is by no means free in the Free State. Maryland drivers do lose out on a small prior insurance discount, but primarily, they face hefty DMV fees for a lapse in insurance, which increase by $7 for each uninsured day after the first month. If caught driving uninsured, drivers risk six months of jail time, registration suspension, confiscation of plates, and five points on their driving record.

Trending On Insurify Finding free quotes for car insurance has never been easier with Insurify’s online insurance quotes calculator. Calling all car owners on a budget: We’ve got your one-stop resource on finding affordable auto insurance quotes.

7. Oklahoma

Cost of a 60-day lapse in coverage: $408

Fine for uninsured driving violation: $250

Additional (yearly) insurance cost increase after uninsured driving violation: $400

Those with a 60-day lapse in car insurance, but who are not caught on the roads driving uninsured, lose only $8 in prior insurance discounts but $400 in insurance lapse fees. Although fines for those caught driving uninsured are only $250 — lower than those of most states — these incautious drivers face up to 30 days in jail, license suspension, confiscated plates, and an impounded car.

6. Iowa

Cost of a 60-day lapse in coverage: $489

Fine for uninsured driving violation: $250

Additional (yearly) insurance cost increase after uninsured driving violation: $400

Despite not making the top five on the list, Iowa has some of the highest DMV insurance lapse fees of any other state, at $485. As if this fee were not persuasion enough to drivers considering canceling their policies, those who are actually caught driving without insurance risk an additional $250 in fines, not to mention plate confiscation and an impounded car.

Trending On Insurify Use our car insurance cost calculator to find the cheapest rates on your auto insurance. Good things do come in twos: We’ve got the scoop on the best home and auto insurance bundles.

5. Massachusetts

Cost of a 60-day lapse in coverage: $500

Fine for uninsured driving violation: $500

Additional (yearly) insurance cost increase after uninsured driving violation: $500

Ranking fifth in the country for the highest cost of canceling insurance is Massachusetts. While drivers in Massachusetts do not receive a prior insurance discount, DMV insurance lapse fees are incredibly high in this state. The Bay State also has the longest maximum jail sentence (1 year) for driving uninsured out of any other state on this list and is by no means lenient with those who unwisely choose to drive uninsured.

4. Nebraska

Cost of a 60-day lapse in coverage: $500

Fine for uninsured driving violation: $1,000

Additional (yearly) insurance cost increase after uninsured driving violation: $500

The cost of canceling insurance in Nebraska is particularly severe. With a $500 DMV insurance lapse fee, drivers may think twice about canceling their policy. And if this fee were not persuasion enough, those who are actually caught driving without insurance risk 6 months of jail time, registration suspension, license suspension, an SR-22, an additional $1,000 in fines, and a further $500 increase in insurance premiums with such a violation on their record.

3. Nevada

Cost of a 60-day lapse in coverage: $514

Fine for uninsured driving violation: $600-1,000

Additional (yearly) insurance cost increase after uninsured driving violation: $501

When it comes to driving without insurance in Nevada, it’s best not to take a gamble. The Silver State penalizes uninsured drivers very severely. Drivers are automatically charged an insurance lapse fee of $251, in addition to fines that increase dramatically. The first 31-90 days will cost a driver $250, then $500 for 91 to 180 days, and then $1,000 for more than 181 days. Those caught on the roads uninsured face an additional $600-1,000 in fines and a further $500 increase to their auto insurance, not to mention registration suspension, license suspension, confiscation of plates, car impoundment, and an SR-22.

2. New York

Cost of a 60-day lapse in coverage: $576

Fine for uninsured driving violation: $150-1500

Additional (yearly) insurance cost increase after uninsured driving violation: $540

New York ranks second in the nation for some of the costliest consequences of canceling auto insurance. Drivers face DMV penalties that increase with each day: $8 per day for the first 30 days increases to $10 per day for the second 30 days, and then $12 per day for each day thereafter. For a 60-day lapse in coverage, this totals to $540. If caught driving uninsured, drivers risk added fines of $150-$1500, a $500 increase in insurance premiums, not to mention up to 15 days of jail time, registration suspension, license suspension, and an impounded car.

1. South Carolina

Cost of a 60-day lapse in coverage: $790

Fine for uninsured driving violation: $825

Additional (yearly) insurance cost increase after uninsured driving violation: $750

Drivers in South Carolina allowing a lapse in their insurance coverage stand to lose the most compared to drivers in all other states. DMV insurance lapse fees make up most of this cost, at a whopping $750, while the opportunity cost of a prior insurance discount makes up $40. Those caught driving uninsured risk losing an additional $1,245 in fines and other DMV fees, in addition to registration suspension, license suspension, confiscation of plates, and an SR-22.

Data Attribution The information, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are free to use, we just ask that you attribute any full or partial use to Insurify with a link to this page. Thank you!

If you have questions or comments about this article, please contact insights@insurify.com.