Cities with the Greatest Rise in Home Prices in 2021

The price isn’t always right, especially for homebuyers in these twenty cities, whose home prices experienced the highest monthly hikes in the nation this year.

It’s never easy buying a house, and in certain cities, real estate is coming at an increasingly higher cost, now more than ever. Following the onset of the pandemic, real estate markets across the country collectively saw a boom in demand from buyers. As demand for homes has gone up, the price tags on new properties have increased in turn—in 2020, the average home value increased by 6.5% over the year, according to Insurify’s analysis.

A house is always an investment, but certain markets are demanding even more from prospective homeowners this year. To see where new homes are becoming more expensive than ever, the researchers at Insurify turned to real estate statistics from Realtor.com to identify the twenty cities with the greatest rise in home prices over the past year.