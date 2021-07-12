Insurify’s 2021 Best Up & Coming Housing Markets Awards
Published July 12, 2021
Reading time: 3 minutes
Demand for real estate reached historic heights across the nation over the past year, and these 50 cities are on track to be the most sought-after in their respective states by potential homebuyers.
Housing markets across the United States experienced an unprecedented surge in demand shortly after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, continuing into 2021. For those with the means to do so, buying a home has been top of mind over the past year, and some real estate markets across the nation are hotter than ever. Cities that may not have been at the front of the radar for homebuyers in the past are becoming more coveted than ever. Homebuyers know better than anyone that timing is everything, and in certain cities, there is no better time to start looking than now.
The future can be unpredictable, especially when it comes to real estate. Even well-established, perennially popular real estate markets can see slowed growth, or worse, can find themselves on the decline. Yet, a select few cities have housing markets that are not only on the rise recently but also have established themselves as some of the next great homebuyer hotspots. These cities have experienced impressive growth in real estate demand and are predicted to only go up in the future. With their growing popularity and rising desirability, these cities are the best up & coming housing markets in 2021.
The data scientists at Insurify, a home insurance comparison site, referred to data from Zillow to identify the cities whose real estate markets are on the rise this year. Cities were assigned composite scores by a proprietary scoring algorithm based on the factors below:
Relative change in home value between 2011 and 2021.
Average monthly change in home value from 2020 to 2021.
Average monthly change in median home sale price from 2020 to 2021.
Zillow’s 2022 home value forecast.
For each state, Insurify’s data scientists selected the city with the highest overall score as the winner of the 2021 Up & Coming Housing Markets Awards.
Alabama: Huntsville
Alaska: Fairbanks
Arizona: Show Low
Arkansas: Fayetteville
California: Merced
Colorado: Colorado Springs
Connecticut: New Haven
Delaware: Dover
Florida: Lake City
Georgia: Jefferson
Hawaii: Kapaa
Idaho: Coeur d’Alene
Illinois: Rochelle
Indiana: South Bend
Iowa: Ames
Kansas: Lawrence
Kentucky: Bardstown
Louisiana: Opelousas
Maine: Augusta
Maryland: California-Lexington Park
Massachusetts: Barnstable
Michigan: Detroit
Minnesota: Brainerd
Mississippi: Grenada
Missouri: Warrensburg
Montana: Kalispell
Nebraska: Omaha
Nevada: Carson City
New Hampshire: Manchester
New Jersey: Ocean City
New Mexico: Taos
New York: Hudson
North Carolina: Boone
North Dakota: Fargo
Ohio: Dayton
Oklahoma: Tulsa
Oregon: Astoria
Pennsylvania: East Stroudsburg
Rhode Island: Providence
South Carolina: Charleston
South Dakota: Rapid City
Tennessee: Sevierville
Texas: Austin
Utah: Ogden
Vermont: Barre
Virginia: Winchester
Washington: Aberdeen
West Virginia: Morgantown
Wisconsin: Oshkosh
Wyoming: Jackson
