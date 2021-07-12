Insurify’s 2021 Best Up & Coming Housing Markets Awards

Demand for real estate reached historic heights across the nation over the past year, and these 50 cities are on track to be the most sought-after in their respective states by potential homebuyers.

Housing markets across the United States experienced an unprecedented surge in demand shortly after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, continuing into 2021. For those with the means to do so, buying a home has been top of mind over the past year, and some real estate markets across the nation are hotter than ever. Cities that may not have been at the front of the radar for homebuyers in the past are becoming more coveted than ever. Homebuyers know better than anyone that timing is everything, and in certain cities, there is no better time to start looking than now.

The future can be unpredictable, especially when it comes to real estate. Even well-established, perennially popular real estate markets can see slowed growth, or worse, can find themselves on the decline. Yet, a select few cities have housing markets that are not only on the rise recently but also have established themselves as some of the next great homebuyer hotspots. These cities have experienced impressive growth in real estate demand and are predicted to only go up in the future. With their growing popularity and rising desirability, these cities are the best up & coming housing markets in 2021.