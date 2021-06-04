Latest Articles

Insurify's insurance experts guide you through the basics of home insurance.

Florida Hurricane Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

Everything you need to know about hurricane insurance in Florida.

5 min. readJune 4, 2021
Extended Replacement Cost: What It Is and How It Works

Everything you need to know about extended replacement cost and how it works.

4 min. readJune 4, 2021
Actual Cash Value vs. Replacement Cost: Which is best? (2021) 

Everything you need to know about the difference between actual cash value and replacement cost, and how to pick which is best for you.

5 min. readJune 4, 2021
What Is HO-4 Insurance? A Full Guide

Everything you need to know about choosing an HO-4 form homeowners insurance policy.

5 min. readJune 4, 2021
North Carolina Hurricane Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

Everything you need to know about hurricane insurance in North Carolina.

4 min. readJune 4, 2021
Should I Buy Home Insurance Before Closing?

Everything you need to know about obtaining a home insurance policy before you’ve closed on a home sale.

4 min. readJune 4, 2021
Texas Windstorm Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

Everything you need to know about windstorm insurance for Texan homeowners.

5 min. readJune 4, 2021
Washington Earthquake Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

Everything you need to know about earthquake insurance in Washington.

3 min. readJune 4, 2021
Hawaii Hurricane Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

Everything you need to know about hurricane insurance in Hawaii.

3 min. readJune 4, 2021
Airbnb Insurance: What Renters, Hosts, and Guests Need to Know

Can your home function as an Airbnb? And what policies are in place to protect you and your property?

6 min. readJune 4, 2021
Law or Ordinance Coverage: A Must-Have for Your Homeowners Insurance

While homeowners insurance policies can pay to rebuild or repair your home, ordinance or law coverage ensures that the repairs meet current building ordinances.

4 min. readJune 4, 2021
What Is an Umbrella Insurance Policy?

Everything you need to know about umbrella policies.

3 min. readJune 4, 2021
Texas Flood Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

Everything you need to know about securing adequate flood insurance in Texas.

5 min. readJune 4, 2021
Do I Need Home Repair Insurance?

Everything you need to know about home repair insurance – how to decide if you need it, where to get it, and how much to expect to pay for it.

4 min. readJune 4, 2021
Vivint Home Security Reviews: Official Review

From price to offerings, here’s everything you need to know about the Vivint smarthome system.

10 min. readJune 4, 2021
