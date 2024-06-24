How and When to Self-Insure Your Home

Homeowners self-insurance explained

A homeowner is self-insured if they decide to forgo traditional homeowners insurance coverage and instead use their financial reserves to cover unexpected costs, repairs, and emergencies. Choosing to self-insure can help cut insurance costs, as you’re no longer paying an insurer for a policy.

The key difference between self-insurance and traditional homeowners insurance is who’s responsible for out-of-pocket costs. Self-insurance relies on you having the income or financial resources — including money in savings or funds you can withdraw from investments — to pay for repairs should anything happen to your home.

For example: If you experience water damage in your home and need to replace your flooring, you could be out up to $5,000 to fix the flooralone.[1] If you had homeowners insurance, you’d be responsible for your deductible, which is $1,000 on average for customers with a traditional policy. This would amount to up to $4,000 of savings, minus the money you spent paying your monthly insurance premium.

Who can self-insure — and who can’t

Self-insurance isn’t an option for everyone. But it could be right for you if you:

Are a high-income household and are close to retirement

Have more disposable income and no dependents

Own your home outright

Have enough financial reserves to cover any unexpected expenses, repairs, or other costs

Self-insurance may not be an option for you if: