Latest Articles

Insurify's insurance experts guide you through the basics of home insurance.

Does Homeowners Insurance Cover Tree Removal?

Does Homeowners Insurance Cover Tree Removal?

Downed tree? In order to get the most coverage from your home insurance company, know the risks of old trees on your property before it’s too late. Let us walk you through everything you need to know about tree removal and homeowners insurance.

10 min. readJune 4, 2021
What Do You Do With Leftover Money from a Home Insurance Claim? (2021)

What Do You Do With Leftover Money from a Home Insurance Claim? (2021)

Here are some tips to follow to get the most out of your homeowners insurance claim.

7 min. readJune 4, 2021
How to Get The Most Out of Your Home Insurance Claim

How to Get The Most Out of Your Home Insurance Claim

Your guide to getting the most out of your home insurance claim.

4 min. readJune 4, 2021
Fireplace Safety and Prevention Tips for Homeowners

Fireplace Safety and Prevention Tips for Homeowners

Fireplaces keep our homes cozy and warm during the winter months. But they can be a risk to your home. Fireplace safety is an important step in responsible homeownership.

6 min. readJune 4, 2021
Should I Buy a House? What Home Buyers Need to Know

Should I Buy a House? What Home Buyers Need to Know

Buying a home may be the largest financial investment in your lifetime. Are you ready?

6 min. readJune 4, 2021
Oklahoma Earthquake Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

Oklahoma Earthquake Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

Everything you need to know about earthquake insurance in Oklahoma.

3 min. readJune 4, 2021
What is Owner’s Title Insurance and Why Do You Need It?

What is Owner’s Title Insurance and Why Do You Need It?

Protect yourself from a rare-but-catastrophic event.

5 min. readJune 4, 2021
Granny Pods for Your Family Home: What You Need to Know

Granny Pods for Your Family Home: What You Need to Know

Granny pod tiny homes can be a perfect solution for mothers-in-law or other relatives. Let’s see if it’s a good option for you and your family.

8 min. readJune 4, 2021
Available Florida Property Tax Exemptions

Available Florida Property Tax Exemptions

Floridian homeowners may be eligible for special property tax exemptions.

7 min. readJune 4, 2021
Alaska Earthquake Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

Alaska Earthquake Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

Everything you need to know about earthquake insurance in Alaska.

3 min. readJune 4, 2021
Best Home Security Systems

Best Home Security Systems

Everything you need to know about choosing the best home security system.

5 min. readJune 4, 2021
Hurricane Deductible in Florida: 6 Things Homeowners Need to Know

Hurricane Deductible in Florida: 6 Things Homeowners Need to Know

Don’t overpay for your hurricane deductible in Florida. Comparison shop to lower your insurance premiums.

4 min. readJune 4, 2021
Home Loan Calculator: How It Works and What to Look For

Home Loan Calculator: How It Works and What to Look For

How much house can you afford? Where do you begin to calculate your home loan? Let’s start from step one- and we’ll be here for you throughout the entire process. st

4 min. readJune 4, 2021
Does Homeowners Insurance Cover Theft?

Does Homeowners Insurance Cover Theft?

If your home is burglarized, will you be covered?

6 min. readJune 4, 2021
Home Insurance Coverage Questions: 15 Questions to Ask Home Insurance Agent

Home Insurance Coverage Questions: 15 Questions to Ask Home Insurance Agent

Ask yourself and others these vital questions before purchasing a home insurance policy.

7 min. readJune 4, 2021
Previous
123242526
Next