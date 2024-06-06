Washington State Requires Insurers to Better Explain Auto, Home Rate Increases

Published June 6, 2024 at 5:00 AM PDT | Reading time: 2 minutes
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Home and auto insurers in Washington state will have to provide renewing policyholders with specific reasons why their premiums are increasing under a new rule from the state’s Office of the Insurance Commissioner.
The rule takes effect in two phases. The first, effective June 1, 2024, requires insurers to place a disclaimer at the beginning of renewal notices or billing statements notifying policyholders that they can request, in writing, details about increased premiums. The second takes effect June 1, 2027, and requires insurance companies to automatically send the notice at least 20 days before policy renewal dates when the policy rate will increase by 10% or more.
“If your insurance company is going to increase your premium, you have a right to know why,” Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler said in a news release. “Hundreds of consumers, every year, have told us they are unable to get a clear answer from their insurance company about why they’re being charged more. This is pretty basic information that should be available, and now it will be.”
Clearer explanations for rate increases
Insurance companies use numerous data points — or “rating factors” — to determine premiums for home and car insurance. For example, a home’s age, location, claims history, value, and more influence home insurance premiums. A driver’s age, gender, credit history, driving record, and more affect auto insurance premiums.
Going forward, insurers in Washington state will have to share with policyholders the specific rate and rating factors causing their premiums to increase. And they’ll have to do it “in terms that are understandable to an average policyholder, which enable the policyholder to figure out the basic nature of any premium increase,” the rule requires.
The rule also sets out language for increase notices, which must include:
The original premium amount and increased amount
The specific factor or factors driving the increase
A clear explanation of each factor
The percentage or dollar change to the renewing premium
Contact information for the insurer, including phone, email, postal address, or web address
Insurance costs in Washington
Compared to other states, Washington has moderate home and auto insurance costs. The average cost of home insurance in the state is $1,437 annually, according to Insurify data. By comparison, the national average cost of home insurance is $2,377. Floridians pay the most for home insurance — $10,996, on average — while Vermont homeowners pay the least, at just $918 per year.
Washington’s average car insurance costs, on the other hand, are higher compared to most other states. The average cost of a minimum-coverage policy in Washington is approximately $121 per month, while full-coverage policies average $189 monthly, Insurify data shows. Nationally, car insurance averages about $105 monthly for a liability-only policy and $215 for full coverage.
What’s next: Penalties for insurers
The first phase of the rule is already in effect, and insurers have another three years to comply with phase two. Currently, insurers have 20 days to respond to a policyholder’s request for an explanation, whether they receive it through postal mail or email.
As of June 1, 2027, homeowners and auto insurers will need to send a notice at least 20 days before a policy’s renewal date if the premium will increase by 10% or more.
Insurers that fail to comply with the new rule could face fines and penalties.
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content
Evelyn Pimplaskar is Insurify’s director of content. With 30-plus years in content creation – including 10 years specializing in personal finance – Evelyn’s done everything from covering volatile local elections as a beat reporter to building fintech content libraries from the ground up.
Before joining Insurify, she was editor-in-chief at Credible, where she launched and developed the lending marketplace’s media partnership’s content initiative and managed the restructuring of the editorial team to enhance content production efficiency. Formerly, as tax editor for Credit Karma, Evelyn built a library of more than 300 educational articles on federal and state taxes, achieving triple-digit year-over-year growth in e-files from organic search.
Her early career included work as a content marketer, vice president and managing officer of a boutique public relations agency, chief copy editor for 14 weekly Forbes publications, reporting for large and mid-sized daily newspapers, and freelancing for the Associated Press.
Evelyn is passionate about creating personal finance content that distills complex topics into relatable, easy-to-understand stories. She believes great content helps empower readers with the information they need to make important personal finance decisions.