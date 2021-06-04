Latest Articles

Homeowners Insurance Canceled Because of the Roof? Consumer Guide

Is your homeowners policy being canceled because you didn’t do repairs? You might still be able to salvage your coverage. Here’s how.

4 min. readJune 4, 2021
What Is Equipment Breakdown Coverage?

Household equipment is an expensive part of your home to upkeep. Is it covered by insurance?

3 min. readJune 4, 2021
Is a Gated Community Right for You?

There are pros and cons to every living situation, is a gated community right for you?

4 min. readJune 4, 2021
Everything You Need To Know About Home Loans

We mean everything.

9 min. readJune 4, 2021
15 Genius Ways to Lower Your Electricity Bill

Let’s get a little creative to cut your electricity bills. At the same time, cut your homeowners insurance rates with the help of Insurify.

7 min. readJune 4, 2021
Best and Cheapest Florida Condo Insurance: Quotes, Discounts

The cost of condo insurance in Florida is almost double the national average. But don’t settle for the first quote you get. Compare quotes to find a great rate.

5 min. readJune 4, 2021
20 Best Fireplace Safety Tips for Homeowners

Everything you need to know about staying warm– and safe– this winter.

5 min. readJune 4, 2021
Lead Certification and Home Insurance: What You Need to Know

Does home insurance cover lead certification? Here’s everything you need to know.

4 min. readJune 4, 2021
Home Ownership Transfer: How Living Trusts Can Help Your Family Save

Passing down our most beloved possessions to family members is a time-honored tradition. Some families take pride in sitting down with an attorney and carefully curating their wills. But if you’d prefer to skip the often confusing and costly probate process, we don’t blame you.

6 min. readJune 4, 2021
Does My Home Insurance Cover Pest Infestations?

Everything you need to know about homeowners insurance and coverage for pest extermination.

4 min. readJune 4, 2021
30 Seasonal Home Maintenance Tasks to Add to Your Personal Checklist

Homeownership is tough, and comes with a never-ending to-do list. Stay on top of your tasks with this home maintenance checklist,.

9 min. readJune 4, 2021
Tornado Insurance: When Will You Need this Type of Coverage?

Tornadoes, cyclones, twisters…whatever you call these scary natural disasters, they can do a lot of damage.

4 min. readJune 4, 2021
You’ve Been Cancelled: State by State Guide to Mid-Term Cancellations

Here’s your guide to rules regarding mid-term insurance cancellations from state to state.

2 min. readJune 4, 2021
Does Home Insurance Cover Home Improvements?

No matter how small your planned renovations are, make sure you’re adequately covered by your homeowner insurance policy.

4 min. readJune 4, 2021
Is Actual Cash Value What You Need?

Everything you need to know about actual cash value, what it means for you after destruction in your home.

6 min. readJune 4, 2021
