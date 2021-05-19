Latest Articles

Insurify's insurance experts guide you through the basics of home insurance.

Allstate Homeowners Insurance Dog Breed Restrictions

Allstate Homeowners Insurance Dog Breed Restrictions

Allstate home insurance has their own dog breed restrictions. Are you familiar?

4 min. readMay 20, 2021
Average Hazard Insurance Cost: How Much Does Hazard Insurance Cost?

Average Hazard Insurance Cost: How Much Does Hazard Insurance Cost?

The cost of hazard insurance depends on your location, policy limits, and coverages. Find out what it covers and if hazard insurance is worth it.

6 min. readMay 20, 2021
Asbestos in Your Home: Everything You Need to Know

Asbestos in Your Home: Everything You Need to Know

Do you think your home may have an asbestos problem? Here’s what to look out for and who to call if you discover the toxic substance.

7 min. readMay 19, 2021
Should I Buy a Pre-Foreclosure Home?

Should I Buy a Pre-Foreclosure Home?

Are pre-foreclosures good investments?

5 min. readMay 19, 2021
Fire Insurance for Homeowners: Why You’ll Want to Take this Extra Step

Fire Insurance for Homeowners: Why You’ll Want to Take this Extra Step

Fire is a bigger danger than many homeowners realize, especially if you happen to live in a wildfire area.

6 min. readMay 19, 2021
How to Find a Legitimate Work from Home Job

How to Find a Legitimate Work from Home Job

Working from home can help you save money on your monthly home insurance premiums- is it the right choice for you?

5 min. readMay 19, 2021
How to Lower Your Home Insurance Premium: Factors That Affect Your Homeowners Insurance Rates

How to Lower Your Home Insurance Premium: Factors That Affect Your Homeowners Insurance Rates

What factors are making my home insurance rates increase?

5 min. readMay 19, 2021
Best Vacation and Secondary Homeowners Insurance: Consumer Reviews, Quotes

Best Vacation and Secondary Homeowners Insurance: Consumer Reviews, Quotes

Insuring your vacation home doesn’t need to break the bank. From coverage options to discounts, we’ve got you covered.

4 min. readMay 19, 2021
Previous
123242526
Next