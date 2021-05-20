Latest Articles

What is a 4-Point Inspection? Cost, Guide for Homeowners

A 4-point inspection could save you big bucks in the long run. Find out if it’s the right choice for you.

3 min. readJune 3, 2021
Homeowners Insurance for Fire-Prone Areas

Most homeowners insurance policies cover fire damage, but if you live in an area prone to wildfires, you may have a hard time getting coverage.

4 min. readJune 3, 2021
Homeowners Insurance for Bad Credit and Without Credit Check (2021)

A bad credit score can follow you everywhere- even when shopping for home insurance. Follow these tips and tricks to score big savings on your homeowners insurance policy even if you have bad credit.

5 min. readJune 3, 2021
Best Homeowners Insurance on 300k Home: Quotes, Average Cost

Insuring a home doesn’t have to be difficult. Compare quotes to get sufficient homeowners insurance coverage for your home- no matter the value, everyone can get a good deal.

7 min. readJune 3, 2021
How an Eco-Friendly House Can Help You Save on Your Home Insurance

Ready to start your eco-journey? Why not start at home!

6 min. readMay 20, 2021
Florida Flood Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

Everything you need to know about securing adequate flood insurance in Florida.

4 min. readMay 20, 2021
Do I Need Flood Insurance?

How to decide if you should invest in a flood insurance endorsement.

5 min. readMay 20, 2021
5 New Landlord Tips for Renting a House

Becoming a landlord can be a foolproof financial investment, but it comes with a ton of responsibility. Follow these tips for a responsible tenant/landlord relationship.

6 min. readMay 20, 2021
Does Home Insurance Cover Civil Unrest, Riots, and Looting?

Knowing the ins-and-outs of your unique home insurance policy can leave you better prepared for unexpected damage caused by civil unrest or protests.

4 min. readMay 20, 2021
Best Condo Insurance Companies: Consumer Reviews, Quotes

Discover the best condo insurance from State Farm, Allstate, Liberty Mutual, and other top insurers. Learn how to find the right coverage for your condo.

6 min. readMay 20, 2021
Wildfires and Home Insurance: Are You Covered?

Wildfires are a terrible reality, and as the effects of global warming worsen, more are likely on the horizon. Protect your property before it’s too late.

5 min. readMay 20, 2021
Earthquake Insurance Cost: Everything You Need to Know

Earthquake insurance can be pricey. Is it worth it?

6 min. readMay 20, 2021
Hazard Insurance Guide for Texas Homeowners

Hazard insurance in Texas is part of your homeowners insurance policy. Find out what hazard insurance includes and how to choose coverage options.

5 min. readMay 20, 2021
Florida Windstorm Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

Everything you need to know about windstorm insurance for Floridan homeowners.

3 min. readMay 20, 2021
Hazard Insurance Guide for Florida Homeowners

Hazard insurance Florida doesn’t cover all threats to your property. Find out what’s covered, what isn’t, and what to look for in a policy.

5 min. readMay 20, 2021
