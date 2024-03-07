Are Rising Home Insurance Costs Sinking Western Florida’s Real Estate Market?

Problems escalate in 2020

The current insurance crisis in western Florida escalated in 2020, according to experts.

Insurance fraud and subsequent claims-related lawsuits battered the industry and caused home insurance rates to rise 102% between 2020 and 2022, according to the Insurance Information Institute. Hurricane Ian exacerbated the situation and fueled a 42% increase last year.

Ian was the third-costliest storm in U.S. history, and the aftermath was motivation for some insurers, in an already struggling market, to leave the state of Florida altogether. Others simply closed down.

Fewer insurers led to higher rates.

The average Floridian paid about 421% more in 2023 for home insurance than the national average cost, according to Insurify data.

The average U.S. home insurance rate is $1,700 per year, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

The exodus of Florida insurers caused many residents to flock to the state’s insurer of last resort, Citizens Property Insurance. Now the largest insurer in Florida, Citizens had 1.2 million customers as of December 2023. But Citizens is feeling the pinch as well. The organization reported an operating loss of $2,447,949 in 2022 — a loss increase of $2,280,088 over 2021, according to an independent auditor’s report.