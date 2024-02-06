>Homeowners Insurance

Florida May Issue Bonds to Shore Up Hurricane Catastrophe Fund

State could borrow between $1.5 and $3.8 billion in the effort.

Chris Schafer
Written byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Edited byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachInsurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Published February 6, 2024 at 11:00 AM PST | Reading time: 1 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Share

The state of Florida may again turn to bonds, and the public, to provide much-needed funding for its Hurricane Catastrophe Fund.

A recent securities filing by the Florida State Board of Administration shows it aims to generate between $1.5 billion and $3.8 billion through the sale of bonds. These funds will then be allotted to the state’s Hurricane Catastrophe Fund, replacing existing bonds set to mature in 2025.

The Hurricane Catastrophe Fund reimburses property insurers in the wake of hurricane-related losses.

The Sunshine State’s risk of weather-related damage has contributed to Florida’s high home insurance costs. On average, Florida homeowners pay $7,788 per year for insurance — making it the most expensive state for home insurance, according to Insurify data.

The filing by the Florida State Board of Administration comes six months after the Florida Insurance Guaranty Association issued bonds to offset increased costs caused by Hurricane Ian. The association handles claims brought forth by insolvent casualty and property insurance companies. The bond issuance marked the first such issuance by the association in 30 years.

A proactive measure

While these bond sales draw attention to the weather’s impact on insurance costs, experts see this latest sale by the Florida State Board of Administration as a proactive measure rather than one to satisfy an immediate need.

Gina Wilson, the chief operating officer of the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund, stated the bonds provided “additional capital at an established interest rate and the ability to access funds quickly in the event of a significant storm event.”

What’s next?

Florida’s Hurricane Catastrophe Fund reports it has paid out $1.9 billion in reimbursements since Hurricane Ian’s arrival in 2022. It also estimates it will pay out an additional $8.1 billion by 2028, meaning bond sales will be applicable now and, likely, in the future as well.

The board’s filing indicates it expects the bonds — Series 2024A — to price no sooner than March. It will issue an official statement for investors before selling the bonds.

Related articles


Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

Chris is Insurify’s Senior Editor for home insurance. He’s a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more. He is passionate about breaking down complex subject material to make important information accessible to everyone. 

Chris began his career as a journalist, managing two weekly newspapers, then moving into marketing and content marketing roles. Before joining Insurify, Chris served as the content strategy manager at Siteimprove and as the content manager at Brandpoint, where he managed a team of content creators. 

Away from work, Chris is an active hockey player and proud father of two rambunctious little girls. Chris holds a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in mass communications from the University of Minnesota. 

Learn More
linkedin
John Leach
Edited byJohn LeachInsurance Copy Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachInsurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo