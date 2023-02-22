Strategies for Ice Dam Removal

What is an ice dam?

An ice dam is a ridge of ice that forms along the eaves of your home. It develops over several days or weeks as the snow on your roof melts in warmer daytime temperatures and then refreezes overnight. The ridge of solid ice that forms can grow thick enough to prevent new snowmelt from draining off the roof, forcing it under your shingles and even into your attic.

Ice dams are most common in climates that experience a significant amount of snow and sustained subzero temperatures.[1] They need two conditions to form: an accumulation of snow and an uneven surface temperature. Part of the roof must be warm enough for snow to melt, and the eaves, which are the part of the roof that extends beyond the walls of your home, must stay cold enough for the ice ridge to form and stay frozen. All of this sounds very specific, but it only takes an inch or two of snow on your roof for an ice dam to form.[2]

The same conditions that cause ice dams also cause icicles, so a large collection of icicles hanging off your roof are your first clue that you might have an ice dam.