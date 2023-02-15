How to Prepare for a Winter Storm: A Detailed Checklist

How to prepare your house for a winter storm

Winter storms can be very destructive to homes, their infrastructure, and the surrounding area. Power outages and structural damage can even put your life at risk. It’s important to take the necessary steps to ensure you and your home are prepared for winter storms. Here are a few steps you can take to ready yourself:

Stock your food pantry

It’s important to stock up on food before a winter storm hits. Make sure you have plenty of nonperishable items, like canned goods, dry pasta, rice, and other food that doesn’t require refrigeration. You should also have plenty of snacks on hand, like nuts, dried fruit, and granola bars.[1]

Buy bottled water

Having access to clean drinking water is critical during a winter storm. Make sure you have enough bottled water stored away so that you won’t run out if the power goes out or your pipes freeze. It’s also a good idea to invest in a water filter system to purify water from outside sources if you live in an area prone to extreme weather conditions.

Weatherproof your home

Weatherproofing your home is a crucial step to take to protect it from the elements during a winter storm. This includes sealing windows and doors with caulk or weather stripping, insulating walls and attics, and checking for any gaps around pipes or wires where cold air could enter your home.[2]

Keep in Mind: Weatherproofing will help keep your home warm and reduce energy costs during colder months.

Invest in a generator or other backup power source

A generator or other backup power source can help keep your home running during a power outage and ensure that you have access to electricity when you need it most. Make sure to check with your local utility company to find out what kind of backup power sources are available in your area.

Install storm shutters over windows and doors

Consider adding storm shutters to protect against wind and flying debris during a storm. Investing in sturdy shutters for your windows and doors is a relatively inexpensive way to help keep your home safe and secure during the winter.

Check the batteries in smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors

It’s important to make sure your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are in working order before a storm hits. Check the batteries in all your detectors, replace any that are expired, and test them regularly to make sure they can alert you to a problem.

Make emergency kits for each member of your family

A first aid kit is essential for any household, especially during bad weather or natural disasters. Prepare kits for each person in your house with items such as flashlights, first aid supplies, a cell phone, extra batteries, kerosene heaters, blankets, and other essentials.

Add a change of clothes, nonperishable food that’s easy to open, and anything that can provide warmth and comfort if you have to go without electricity for an extended period of time. Make sure to include any specific medical supplies that your family may need, such as inhalers and EpiPens.[3]

Make a plan for your pets

Make a plan for how you’ll care for your pets in the event of an emergency. Make sure you have extra food and water for them, as well as a plan if you have to bring them with you in your vehicle.

