What Temperature to Set a Thermostat in Winter

What temperature should you keep your thermostat set to during the winter?

The recommended indoor temperature for your home during the day in the winter is around 68 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature should be warm enough to keep your home comfortable during cold weather while keeping your heating costs low.

Your home loses heat more slowly during the winter when the interior temperature is low. If the thermostat is set too high, your home will lose heat much more quickly. When you keep the thermostat set at a lower temperature, your house better retains heat, which saves energy and reduces your heating bill.[1]

Setting your thermostat too high can also put stress on your heating and cooling systems. When the thermostat is set at a high temperature, your furnace has to work harder to heat the cold air it pulls from outside, which can cause the system to overheat and even break down.[2]

Compare Home Insurance Quotes Enter your ZIP code Get My Quotes Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less

No signup required

What temperature to set your thermostat at night in winter

Winter nights can get chilly, but setting your thermostat to the ideal temperature can help you avoid high heating bills. Turning your thermostat down by 7 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit for about eight hours a day from its regular setting can help you save up to 10% per year on your heating and cooling bill, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.[1]

So, if you keep your home around the recommended 68 degrees Fahrenheit during the day, consider turning the thermostat down to 60 degrees before you go to sleep. The closer the indoor temperature is to the outside temperature, the more you’ll save on your energy bill.[1]

Read More: How to Prepare for a Winter Storm: A Detailed Checklist

What temperature to set your thermostat when you’re away in winter

If you’re planning to be away from home for an extended period of time in the winter, you should adjust the thermostat before you head out. Keeping the temperature at about 55 degrees Fahrenheit when you’re away will prevent issues like frozen and burst pipes.[3]