Does Home Insurance Cover Electrical Panel Replacement?

When homeowners insurance won’t cover electrical panel replacement

In some situations, a homeowners insurance policy might not cover an electrical panel replacement.

For instance, an insurer may reject your claim if the panel is old or you haven’t properly maintained it.

In addition, the insurer might not pay for a new electrical panel if your home is equipped with knob-and-tube wiring or aluminum wiring. An insurer might even refuse to cover your home at all if these types of wiring are present, or at the very least might charge more for coverage.

Knob-and-tube wiring was common in homes and other buildings in North America from roughly the 1880s to the 1940s. This type of wiring is considered obsolete and could be a safety hazard.[4]

Insurers also consider aluminum wiring in homes a hazard. In some homes, aluminum wiring was substituted for copper wiring from about 1965 to 1973. The main problem with aluminum wiring is that it deteriorates faster than copper wiring does, creating a possible fire hazard.[5]