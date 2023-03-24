What Is Coastal Home Insurance and Who Needs It?

What does coastal home insurance cover?

Coastal insurance policies are similar to standard home insurance policies. They usually include coverage for the dwelling, personal property, other structures, loss of use, personal liability, and medical payments.

However, it’s always essential to understand the details of your coastal insurance policy, especially what it doesn’t cover.

What doesn’t coastal home insurance cover?

Coastal home insurance doesn’t cover floods. Depending on your policy, it may or may not include windstorm coverage as well. Because of that, you might need to add extra policies to ensure your home is adequately covered.

You can purchase flood insurance underwritten by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), a government-backed agency. Or you can buy flood insurance from a private company. With a beachfront property, your choices might be limited based on which company can provide a policy.

Windstorm coverage options for coastal properties vary by state. You can purchase private windstorm insurance, or you may need to purchase it through a state agency. But, similar to flood insurance from the NFIP, you can work with your current provider to add the policy.

In Texas, for example, homeowners insurance doesn’t cover wind and hail damage for homes on the Texas coast or in Harris County on Galveston Bay. To get coverage, homeowners must get a Texas Windstorm Insurance Association policy.

