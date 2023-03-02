Does Home Insurance Cover Termite Damage?

Does your home insurance cover termite damage?

You may have heard the expression “It’s the little things that count.” But when it comes to termites, those little things can add up to big problems for homeowners. Sadly, standard homeowners insurance policies don’t pay for repairs from termite infestation.

Homeowners insurance policies cover sudden or unplanned events like fire, accidents, heavy wind, or other disasters. Insurers view termites as avoidable and state that regular maintenance against infestation is the homeowner’s responsibility, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

You can reduce the risk of your home becoming a termite haven with a few preventative steps.

What is a termite? A termite is a tiny insect that feeds on wood, causing significant property damage to homes and other structures. Termites live in colonies and are quite small — only three or four millimeters long, or about an eighth of an inch. Homeowners typically see two types of termites: the worker and the swarmer. Workers have a cream or pale yellow color, and swarmers are dark brown or black.

When does insurance cover termite damage?

While homeowners insurance doesn’t typically cover termite damage, a few rare exceptions exist. For example, if termites chew through your wiring and cause a house fire, your insurance company can help because fire is a covered peril. Although it’s rare, your policy may also cover a sudden collapse of your house.

Before filing a claim, take pictures of live and dead termites and any termite damage you notice. Your next step is to notify your insurance company as quickly as possible. Your insurer may require you to make necessary repairs to prevent further damage. If you do, keep the receipts for reimbursement and take photos before you start any work.

Does renters insurance cover termite damage?

If you’re renting your living space and suspect a termite infestation, you’ll want to find out what your renters insurance policy covers sooner rather than later. Like home insurance, renters insurance typically excludes personal property damage caused by infestations from termites and other pests.

Keep in Mind The responsibility for maintaining and repairing the property, including taking steps to prevent infestation, usually falls on the landlord or property owner. If you suspect an infestation, let your landlord know as quickly as possible so they can start the extermination process.

Can you purchase termite insurance?

Termite insurance isn’t an insurance product you can buy from an insurance company. But you may be able to purchase an annual inspection and treatment plan that comes with a warranty through a pest control firm.

Companies usually require you to pay an annual renewal fee to keep the warranty active. You’ll pay an average of $591, but whole-house treatment can cost $2,500 or more.[1] If you have a reinfestation, you can ask the company to return and re-treat the affected area free of charge.

