Mercury Home Insurance Reviews: Consumer Reviews, Quotes

You may not have heard of Mercury Insurance unless you live in one of a select few states. The insurer works with independent insurance agents to provide auto insurance, homeowners policies, and more to those living in:

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Nevada

New Jersey

New York

Oklahoma

Texas

Virginia

By working closely with your local agent, you’re guaranteed to have the best possible experience with the company. Most customers describe Mercury as an insurance company that offers a good variety of coverage options with reasonable rates. However, many customer reviews state that things could be better. Mercury has low customer satisfaction ratings due to claims and pricing issues.

The bulk of the company’s negative reviews are related to car insurance, and few reviews are available for home insurance. So while it’s tough to say what your experience with a home insurance policy would be like, it’s safe to assume that Mercury would still adhere to its general system of policies and procedures.

Ultimately, you’ll want to do some research before you purchase insurance coverage, but who has time to go price shopping? Instead, you can compare homeowners insurance quotes to find the best rate for the best policy for you in a matter of minutes by visiting Insurify.