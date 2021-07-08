The Complete Guide to Homeowners Insurance Requirements for a Mortgage

Homeowners Insurance Requirements for a Mortgage

Homeowners insurance comes in many sizes and shapes— eight different types of policies exist, including specific policy types for condo owners and mobile homeowners.

No matter the kind of policy, mortgage lenders can require specific insurance coverage when offering a loan to buy a house.

Hazard Insurance

A standard homeowners insurance policy contains several parts. One component is hazard insurance. Put simply: it protects your home against threats like theft, fire, smoke, lightning, and wind damage.

Lenders require hazard insurance to protect the dwelling and structure—if a bad storm damages your home, it can cover the cost to rebuild it.

But don’t get confused if your mortgage company asks you to get “ hazard insurance.” The term is used interchangeably with homeowners insurance.

Covered Damage

Your policy should protect against the most common perils. A peril is an event that can damage your home or belongings.

According to the Insurance Information Institute (III), the most common covered losses are:

Fire or lightning

Windstorm or hail

Explosion

Vandalism and malicious mischief

Damage from an aircraft, car, or vehicle

Theft

Falling objects

Weight of ice, snow, or sleet

Limited water damage

Your home insurance policy may also list scenarios that it won’t cover. Policy exclusions are important to know before disaster strikes. Check with your mortgage lender to make sure you’re protected against all required perils.

Types of Coverage

Homeowners insurance includes protection for more than just your home. A typical homeowners insurance policy includes several types of coverage:

Dwelling coverage: Coverage for the physical structure of your home and attached structures like a garage or carport

Other structures: Protects detached structures like a shed, fence, or detached garage

Personal property: Coverage for your furniture, clothing, power tools, and other personal belongings

Loss of use: Pays reimbursement costs for additional living expenses if you can’t live in your home after a covered loss

Liability coverage: Protects you financially from medical expense claims or lawsuits if someone is hurt on your property

Home insurance typically includes these five categories. However, limitations exist and can vary by insurer.

Minimum Policy Limit

Your mortgage company will set a minimum coverage limit. The amount must be high enough to fully replace your home if a fire or other disaster destroys it.

Depending on your lender, your minimum policy limit must be enough to cover:

The full replacement cost or insurable value of your home as determined by your insurance company

The unpaid principal balance on your mortgage

If your home is destroyed, you won’t have an incentive to continue paying your mortgage payments. The minimum policy limit makes sure the mortgage is paid if disaster strikes.