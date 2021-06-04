Breed Restrictions 101: Everything You Need to Know

Getting Past Dog Restrictions
Look for dog-friendly insurance companies if you want to make sure your pup is covered. You may be able to get a liability policy elsewhere because not all lists of restricted dog breeds are the same. Some providers will cover any and all dog breeds, even if they have a reputation for being more dangerous. Pet liability insurance is also a solution, where dog owners can purchase a specialized policy to cover injury or damage caused by any breed.
If your insurance provider learns that you have a restricted dog breed, the most common consequence is an increased insurance premium. Much of this depends on several factors, though, like which exact breed you have, your particular insurance policies, and where you live.
The biggest risk is owning one of the more commonly known aggressive dog breeds, like a pit bull or wolf hybrid. In this case, you are more likely to have to agree to an exclusion in your policy, Which would mean that your liability insurance will not cover a dog bite. Your insurer might not even agree to offer you homeowners liability coverage at all. The chance of this goes up if your dog has a history of showing signs of aggression.
State Farm can be a good option for dog owners looking for an insurance policy because they do not ask what breed of dog is owned for homeowners or renters insurance. They care more about dog bites and see this as a possibility, regardless of breed. Most landlords do not provide coverage and may not even agree to a lease in the case of a dog bite. State Farm does not exclude coverage based on the dog breed, so it may be a solution for some owners of restricted dog breeds.
USAA also offers policies to dog owners regardless of breed, but it may charge more for owning a restricted dog breed. Underwriting, or taking on an added financial risk for a fee, can increase the cost of your policy if someone files an insurance claim.
Insurify can help you start by comparing multiple insurance companies. Not all insurers restrict the same dog breeds, so if your current insurer won’t offer you a home insurance policy based on the breed of your pet, you likely will be able to find another company that will. It is worth it to shop around for the best deal. If you have specific questions, be sure to ask your insurance agent which policy is best for you.