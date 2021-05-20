Hazard Insurance Guide for Texas Homeowners

What Hazard Insurance Covers in Texas

Hazard insurance is protection for your home. What it covers depends on the policy type. There are eight types of homeowners insurance. The most popular is an HO-3 policy. It offers the greatest amount of coverage, including:

Fire or smoke

Lightning

Windstorm or hail

Explosions

Vandalism

Theft

Damage caused by vehicles

Damage from the weight of ice or snow

Hurricanes, floods, wildfire, tornadoes, and thunderstorms are some common causes of damage in Texas. While an HO-3 policy covers several disasters, it doesn’t cover all of them. Some policies exclude wind or hail damage, especially if you live on the Gulf Coast.

Read your policy carefully. If you have questions about what’s covered, ask your insurance agent. They can review your coverage and help you identify areas where you might need separate insurance to get the protection you need.

What Isn’t Covered

You might have heard the term hazard insurance used interchangeably when talking about catastrophe insurance. But they’re not the same thing.

Hazard insurance doesn’t cover flooding. Depending on your insurer, your policy may not cover damage caused by hurricanes, earthquakes, wind, or hail.

Most coverage doesn’t include termites or insects, wear and tear, or losses if your house is vacant or unoccupied.

Your policy may not cover windstorm, hurricane, or hail damage if you live in any of the 14 coastal counties or on Galveston Bay in Harris County. The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA) offers protection if you can’t get it from your homeowners policy.