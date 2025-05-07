How much is home insurance in Fort Lauderdale?

On average, a homeowners insurance policy in Fort Lauderdale costs $17,112 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. Your premiums may vary based on the following factors:

Home price Properties in Fort Lauderdale tend to cost more than the state average, and higher-value homes cost more to insure.

Age of house Older properties are usually more expensive to insure. Newer homes that meet modern building standards are usually cheaper.

Type of construction Frame houses tend to be more costly to insure than brick homes.

Amount of coverage How much coverage you choose — and whether you opt for replacement cost or actual cost replacement — affects your premiums.

Deductible amount The higher the deductible, the lower your premium will be.

Fire safety access Your home’s proximity to fire hydrants and local fire departments determines your home’s fire safety class.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Florida

Along with Florida’s higher risk of storm damage, the median home price of properties in the Sunshine State is higher than the national median. With higher home values come higher rates for dwelling or structure coverage. As your coverage limit increases, so will your annual premiums.

Here, you can see how the dwelling coverage limit you choose affects your average annual premium in Florida.

Coverage Limit Average Annual Premium $100,000 $4,142 $200,000 $7,848 $300,000 $10,675 $400,000 $14,140 $500,000 $17,473

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

The homeowners insurance deductible is how much you have to pay for property damage or losses before your insurance company will provide coverage. A higher deductible means you’ll have a higher out-of-pocket cost if you have to file a claim, but your premiums will be lower, as you’re taking on more of the up-front risk yourself.

In Fort Lauderdale, raising your deductible from $500 to $1,000 will reduce your premiums by about $100 per year, as you can see below.

Deductible Amount Average Annual Premium $500 $17,218 $1,000 $17,112

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Florida

Homeowners insurance rates are partially based on your ZIP code, risk class, and home value. For example, properties near one of Fort Lauderdale’s waterways will usually be pricier to insure than properties further inland.

Other cities in Florida that are further from the coast or have lower property values will have lower average premiums.

Here, you can see average premiums for different cities in Florida.

City Average Annual Premium Cape Coral $8,961 Fort Lauderdale $17,112 Hialeah $18,365 Hollywood $14,464 Jacksonville $4,245 Miami $17,208 Naples $9,319 Orlando $5,960 Pensacola $5,577 Port Saint Lucie $13,157 Tallahassee $3,307 Tampa $6,440 The Villages $4,499 West Palm Beach $14,388