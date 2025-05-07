Home>Homeowners Insurance>Florida

Best Fort Lauderdale Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2025)

State Farm and Chubb offer the best homeowners insurance policies in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.

Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.

For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Updated

Known for its scenic beaches and waterways, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has faced major issues with storm surges, high winds, and inland flooding.[1] The city is prone to hurricanes; in 2017, Hurricane Irma caused tens of billions in damage.[2]

As a result, homeowners insurance in Fort Lauderdale tends to be quite expensive. On average, homeowners pay $17,112 per year — about 60% higher than the state average. Plus, homeowners will likely need to purchase separate flood insurance policies, too, as standard homeowners insurance policies don’t cover flood damage.

Quick Facts

  • Fort Lauderdale homeowners pay $1,426 per month for insurance, about seven times higher than the national average.

  • Insurance in Florida and Fort Lauderdale is expensive in part because several insurers have pulled out of the state, resulting in fewer options. The state also faces considerable severe weather risks.

  • Florida homeowners can buy flood insurance through private companies or through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Best home insurance companies in Fort Lauderdale

Residents of Fort Lauderdale have several insurers to choose from. As you begin your search, consider these insurers that could be a top choice based on your unique needs.

Best for hurricane-prone properties: Citizens Property Insurance

Citizens Property Insurance

For homeowners who’ve been unable to get coverage on the private market, Citizens Property Insurance is a state-run, nonprofit insurer that may help. Through Citizens, homeowners can purchase policies that include protection for their structures, personal property, personal liability coverage, and medical payments insurance.

Pros

  • Insures homes that other companies won’t

  • Wind-only policies available

  • Optional add-on protections

Cons

  • Flood insurance not available

  • More expensive than other insurers

  • Surcharges may apply if Citizens has inadequate funds

Best for cheaper rates: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$876/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$1,311/mo

Homeowners insurance in Fort Lauderdale is expensive, but State Farm offers lower-than-average rates. The insurer also has several discounts that homeowners can use to save money on insurance, such as wind-mitigation and home security discounts. You can also qualify for multi-policy discounts if you bundle your homeowners insurance policy with life insurance or condo insurance.

Pros

  • Multiple discounts available

  • Lower-than-average premiums

  • Large network of agents

Cons

  • Quotes not available online for Fort Lauderdale residents

  • No flood or stand-alone wind-mitigation policies

  • Policies only sold through captive agents

Best for high-value homes: Chubb

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
6.5/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$1,790/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$2,890/mo

Properties in Fort Lauderdale are often more expensive than properties in other parts of the state. The median value of owner-occupied units within the city was $455,600 as of 2023, about 40% higher than the state median, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.[3] With so many high-value homes in the city, Chubb can be a good option. It specializes in covering higher-value properties.

Pros

  • Top rated for customer satisfaction by J.D. Power[4]

  • Offers flood insurance

  • Replacement cost coverage available

Cons

  • Higher-than-average rates

  • Online quotes not available for most Florida homeowners

  • Fewer customization options

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Fort Lauderdale to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

Cheapest home insurance companies in Fort Lauderdale

Homeowners insurance policies vary in cost. In general, State Farm has the lowest rates in Fort Lauderdale. But the cheapest home insurance company for you will depend on your unique risk factors. That’s why it’s important to compare quotes from multiple insurers before choosing your next policy.

Here are the average rates available from several Fort Lauderdale-area insurers. All average rates are for $300,000 in dwelling coverage with a $1,000 deductible.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Allstate$22,196
American Integrity Insurance of Florida$10,797
Armed Forces Insurance Exchange$6,710
ASI$9,306
Bankers Insurance Group$11,271
Chubb$29,480
Citizens Property Insurance Corporation$27,898
Florida Farm Bureau Group$54,980
Florida Peninsula Insurance$11,332
HCI Group Incorporated$12,653
Heritage Insurance Holdings$14,262
Nationwide$5,209
People’s Trust Insurance Company$22,255
Security First Insurance$5,552
State Farm$4,970
Tower Hill Group$15,991
Universal P&C Insurance Company$26,047

How much is home insurance in Fort Lauderdale?

On average, a homeowners insurance policy in Fort Lauderdale costs $17,112 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. Your premiums may vary based on the following factors:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/b045612c49/house-rental-96x96-orange_045-value.svg

    Home price

    Properties in Fort Lauderdale tend to cost more than the state average, and higher-value homes cost more to insure.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/79c140672c/types-of-houses-96x96-green_019-house.svg

    Age of house

    Older properties are usually more expensive to insure. Newer homes that meet modern building standards are usually cheaper.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/e6c9ee6008/recovery-and-repair-96x96-blue_023-repair.svg

    Type of construction

    Frame houses tend to be more costly to insure than brick homes.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0cc2b7beaf/insurify-icons-auto-gold-96x96_005-insurance.svg

    Amount of coverage

    How much coverage you choose — and whether you opt for replacement cost or actual cost replacement — affects your premiums.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f93e5c7ccc/banking-96x96-orange_017-coins.svg

    Deductible amount

    The higher the deductible, the lower your premium will be.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/edfbbaa16a/firefighter-96x96-green_017-fire-station.svg

    Fire safety access

    Your home’s proximity to fire hydrants and local fire departments determines your home’s fire safety class.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Florida

Along with Florida’s higher risk of storm damage, the median home price of properties in the Sunshine State is higher than the national median. With higher home values come higher rates for dwelling or structure coverage. As your coverage limit increases, so will your annual premiums.

Here, you can see how the dwelling coverage limit you choose affects your average annual premium in Florida.

Coverage Limit
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$100,000$4,142
$200,000$7,848
$300,000$10,675
$400,000$14,140
$500,000$17,473

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

The homeowners insurance deductible is how much you have to pay for property damage or losses before your insurance company will provide coverage. A higher deductible means you’ll have a higher out-of-pocket cost if you have to file a claim, but your premiums will be lower, as you’re taking on more of the up-front risk yourself.

In Fort Lauderdale, raising your deductible from $500 to $1,000 will reduce your premiums by about $100 per year, as you can see below.

Deductible Amount
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$500$17,218
$1,000$17,112

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Florida

Homeowners insurance rates are partially based on your ZIP code, risk class, and home value. For example, properties near one of Fort Lauderdale’s waterways will usually be pricier to insure than properties further inland.

Other cities in Florida that are further from the coast or have lower property values will have lower average premiums.

Here, you can see average premiums for different cities in Florida.

City
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Cape Coral$8,961
Fort Lauderdale$17,112
Hialeah$18,365
Hollywood$14,464
Jacksonville$4,245
Miami$17,208
Naples$9,319
Orlando$5,960
Pensacola$5,577
Port Saint Lucie$13,157
Tallahassee$3,307
Tampa$6,440
The Villages$4,499
West Palm Beach$14,388

What to know about owning a home in Fort Lauderdale

If you live in Fort Lauderdale, getting a homeowners insurance policy can be a significant investment, but it’s a critical one. Although premiums tend to be high, properties within the city are at an increased risk of damage from storms and hurricanes, so having adequate coverage is crucial.

While homeowners insurance provides protection against hurricane-related damage, such as wrecked roofs or windows, standard homeowners insurance policies don’t include flood damage. As a result, you’ll likely need to purchase a separate flood insurance policy from the National Flood Insurance Program or a private insurer.

Fort Lauderdale home insurance FAQs

As you shop for home insurance coverage, the following information can help you decide what protection you need.

  • The average cost of homeowners insurance in Fort Lauderdale is about $17,112 per year. Homeowners will also likely need flood insurance, which typically costs about $800 per year.

  • State Farm offers the lowest premiums in Fort Lauderdale, at an average rate of about $4,970 per year.

  • In Florida, the average cost of homeowners insurance is $10,675 for a $300,000 home with a $1,000 deductible, Insurify data shows. This is several times higher than the national average.

  • In recent years, Florida has experienced several major natural disasters, including hurricanes Milton and Helene in 2024. These disasters, along with the state’s higher median home values, have driven up insurance costs.

  • You can lower your homeowners insurance premiums by shopping around for competitive rates, taking advantage of discounts such as paid-in-full discounts or multi-policy discounts, and raising your deductible.

Sources

  1. City of Fort Lauderdale. "Hurricane Hazards."
  2. South Florida Business and Wealth. "The Cost of Hurricane Irma’s Destruction."
  3. U.S. Census Bureau. "QuickFacts Florida; Fort Lauderdale city, Florida."
  4. J.D. Power. "Rampant Home Insurance Increases Strain Customer Satisfaction—and Drive Policy Shopping, J.D. Power Finds."
