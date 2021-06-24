The Top 8 Best Earthquake Insurance Companies

What is earthquake insurance? Earthquake insurance is a type of catastrophe insurance. It pays to repair, rebuild, or replace your home and personal belongings if an earthquake causes damage.

Homeowners have various insurance options to protect their homes and property. One option is earthquake insurance coverage. You might think your standard homeowners policy protects against earthquakes. But that isn’t the case at all.

You can purchase earthquake insurance as an add-on to your current policy. You also have the option to buy it as stand-alone coverage.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, residents in 42 states are at risk for earthquakes and related damage. Therefore, it’s best to compare coverage options and get a policy in place before disaster strikes.

To save you some time, we’ve put together a list of the best earthquake insurance companies. We examined the type of coverage and discounts available, the company’s financial strength, and the quality of customer support.