Alaska Earthquake Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

Is earthquake insurance worth it in Alaska? Depending on the risk level of your area, having earthquake insurance can save you big financially in the long run. It's always worth getting a quote.

Alaska is one of the most beautiful places in the world. Homeowners can enjoy the coastal mountains, unspoiled tundras, and rivers. Yet there’s a hidden danger you might not have guessed: earthquakes.

Earthquakes can happen anytime and anywhere. They can be terrifying and leave behind substantial damage. Considering earthquakes are common throughout most of the state, Alaska earthquake insurance should be something you think about.

If you don’t already have a policy, here’s what you need to know about the cost and coverage options of earthquake insurance in Alaska.

We can also help you compare homeowners insurance policies when you use Insurify to compare rates. In less than five minutes, you could have a dozen or more policy quotes. See how much you could save today!