South Dakota Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

Updated October 12, 2022
Average Cost of Home Insurance in South Dakota
According to 2021 rates, the average cost of homeowners insurance in South Dakota is $1446 per year and $121 per month. South Dakota homeowners insurance rates are $48 per year more then the national average and about 3% more annually. When compared to the other US states that makes the cost of homeowners insurance in South Dakota the 17th most expensive in the country, based on 2021 data.
For shoppers, the best way to find a homeowners insurance policy in South Dakota is to evaluate all of the quotes from individual insurance providers and then decide on the policy that fits your requirements and budget level. Fortunately finding the right homeowners insurance coverage is easy with a tool like Insurify.
Insurify provides easy and fast home insurance quote comparisons for all kinds of homeowners nationwide. Insurify has helped thousands of customers receive accurate homeowners quotes for your property in South Dakota in minutes.
|South Dakota Average Homeowners Insurance Rates
|Average Cost Per Month
|$121
|Average Annual Premium
|$1446
|State Rank (Most Expensive)
|17th
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in South Dakota
For homeowners in South Dakota, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in South Dakota. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in South Dakota.
|Cheapest Companies
|Cheapest Companies
|Travelers
|$1,546
|State Auto
|$1,580
|Farmers
|$1,730
|American National
|$1,934
|USAA
|$2,408
How to Get Affordable Home Insurance in South Dakota
With so many insurance providers out there, it can be confusing to try to find the best homeowners insurance. You don’t have to skimp on coverage to save on insurance rates. Insurify is here to help you find the most comprehensive coverage at the lowest price. Ready to get started? Give Insurify a little information about yourself, and you’ll have an affordable quote in no time!
South Dakota homeowners can save even more on insurance rates through discounts like the bundling discount, an easy way to save money just by combining home and auto insurance.
Are you ready to start saving? Use Insurify for the best and cheapest home insurance quotes!
South Dakota Homeowners Insurance Rates by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in South Dakota costs $3,656 annually, and the median home value is $220,326.
Homeowners in South Dakota cities, including Rapid City, Sioux Falls, Pierre, and Aberdeen, can see average home insurance rates that vary depending on several determining factors.
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in South Dakota by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Home Insurance Rates in South Dakota Cities
Homeowners in South Dakota cities such as Rapid City, Pierre, Sioux Falls, and Aberdeen are looking for the lowest possible rates on home insurance coverage. Several factors go into determining these rates.
Like property costs, home insurance varies in price from city to city. Pricing is determined by ZIP code–specific variables, such as the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency. Even your specific neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on our annual premiums.
Rates in South Dakota can be relatively high or low compared to the national average; it all depends on which town you live in. Here are the most and least expensive ZIP codes in South Dakota for home insurance.
|City
|Median Home Price
|Spearfish
|$269,404
|Rapid City
|$219,955
|Winner
|$220,326
|Watertown
|$164,942
|De Smet
|$126,016
|Parkston
|$92,474
What does home insurance cover in South Dakota?
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by state, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance.
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems including:
- Natural disasters (storms, fires, wind lightning, volcanic eruption)
- Explosions
- Theft
- Damage from vehicles
- Civil commotion
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus:
- Protection from falling objects
- Damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet
- Freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes
- Sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current
- Accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam
- HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
- In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
- The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
- While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
- HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
- Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
- These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
- Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
- Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policies.
- The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
- An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
- HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property such as jewelry and artwork.
- Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
- They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
- These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
- If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
- Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
- Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
- HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
- Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
- HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
- Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home to enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed South Dakota city level guides, check out these below.
Mobile Home Insurance in South Dakota
Many home insurance providers also offer mobile home insurance. A mobile home policy is similar to other home insurance coverage in many ways. Both policies offer protection for your dwelling, personal belongings, and liability protection should someone suffer an injury or damage to personal property while at your home.
Mobile home insurance protects your home against property damage suffered from a natural disaster or another covered loss, such as vandalism. If you have a loss, the policy will pay for structural damage to your mobile home as well as additional living expenses should you have to move out while the home is being repaired.
The best way to find affordable mobile home insurance coverage in South Dakota is by comparing insurance quotes with Insurify.
Additional Insurance Coverage Options in South Dakota
One way homeowners can make sure their home is adequately protected is by adding additional coverage through policy riders, a.k.a. insurance endorsements or policy floaters.
Common types of policy riders available for home insurance policies include the scheduled personal property endorsement, which adds coverage for valuable items, such as jewelry, electronics, and coin collections; the water backup endorsement, covering water damage caused by a clogged drain or sump pump; business property coverage, adding coverage for any equipment in your home used for business purposes; and identity theft coverage, reimbursing you for expenses resulting from your identity being stolen, such as legal fees, lost wages, and postal expenses.
Other types of additional coverage can be added to a home insurance policy. If you need a specific type of coverage, check with your local agent to see what home insurance coverage options are available.
Insurify can help you quickly get a home insurance quote with insurance providers who offer additional coverage options for homeowners coverage in South Dakota.
Special Home Insurance Situations in South Dakota
Unique elements of your home may affect homeowners insurance prices. Check out these quotes for some special situations that may impact your home insurance in South Dakota.
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Near Fire Department in South Dakota
If your home is within a certain distance from a fire department or fire hydrant your rates may decrease. The same applies for the opposite. If your home is far from fire safety, you may pay more for homeowners insurance.
|Insurance Company
|Average Annual Premium
|Allstate
|$2,326
|American Family
|$1,779
|State Farm
|$3,515
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Less Than 20 Years Old in South Dakota
The age of your home and its major systems may affect the policy rate you're quoted by insurance companies
|Insurance Company
|Average Annual Premium
|Farmers
|$2,567
|North Star
|$2,379
|State Auto
|$1,580
Great faces. Great places. Great homeowners inurance rates!
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in South Dakota
During these uncertain economic times, South Dakota homeowners are looking for more ways to tighten their household budgets. High home insurance rates do not have to be another added expense when you take the time to compare rates.
Use Insurify, the best way to compare home insurance premiums for your property in South Dakota. Our comparison tools make homeowners insurance shopping (and saving) simple so you can be on your way to enjoying your newly insured home in no time.
Frequently Asked Questions
The ideal situation for homeowners and insurance companies alike is to pay a home insurance claim as quickly as possible. There are ways to expedite your home insurance claim, including properly documenting your valuables by taking pictures and with a home insurance inventory.
Of course, you want your home insurance claim paid as quickly as possible. However, it’s best to keep in mind that if there has been some sort of catastrophic event in your area, claims adjusters are sometimes overwhelmed with claims, and it may take a little longer than expected before they can inspect the damage at your location.
Insurance companies in South Dakota are required by law to respond to all claims communications within 30 days. If you feel it is taking a long time to hear back about your home insurance claim, you may want to contact your insurance company to verify it has received the claim
South Dakota homeowners should know that home insurance policies do not cover damage from floods. Flood insurance is only available through the federal government from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). While only the NFIP administers flood insurance, it does have approved agents who are authorized to sell it. If in doubt about where to purchase flood insurance, you can visit the NFIP website and search for approved agents in your area.
State Farm is one of the largest home insurance providers in the United States, offering coverage in all states, including South Dakota. State Farm offers many ways to save on home insurance, including discounts for installing protective devices, such as smoke detectors, burglar alarms, and home monitoring and home security systems. You can also receive additional discounts for multiple policies (home and auto insurance bundling) and roofing discounts (for using impact-resistant roofing products). A unique offering to policyholders is State Farm’s Premier Service Program (availability varies by location). It is a program of premier providers of water mitigation, flooring, general contracting, and roofing services that work together to help State Farm policyholders recover from losses.
