South Dakota Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

Average Cost of Home Insurance in South Dakota

According to 2021 rates, the average cost of homeowners insurance in South Dakota is $1446 per year and $121 per month. South Dakota homeowners insurance rates are $48 per year more then the national average and about 3% more annually. When compared to the other US states that makes the cost of homeowners insurance in South Dakota the 17th most expensive in the country, based on 2021 data.

